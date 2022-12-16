Read full article on original website
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Wisconsin Woman A Finalist For Powerball First Millionaire Of Year
The coming new year could prove to be especially lucky for one of 29 finalists in an upcoming nationwide Powerball contest. Twenty nine finalists are competing for the chance to win a $1 million prize in the "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year" promotion. One of the finalists is from Wisconsin.
Do You Know What Minnesota’s Newest City Is?
There are about 912 cities in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Do you know which one is the newest?. The state of Minnesota is the 12th largest state in area, the 22nd most populous with over 5 million people, and was established in 1858. There is some debate on which city is the oldest in Minnesota.
This Might Be The Best Minnesota-Related TikTok Series
TikTok has a tendency to suck you into a time warp and before you know it, You just spent two hours on your phone. I recently came across a Minnesota series that may be my favorite one yet. Earlier this year, we stumbled upon a Twin Ports TikTok page that...
Minnesota Anglers Reminded To License Non-Portable Ice Shelters; Here’s The Criteria
The Northland is about hit a cold snap where overnight temperatures are expected to dip well below zero. That means ice fishing season is on the minds of anglers across the area. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure all ice fishing shelters...
Minnesota Launches Free COVID-19 Telehealth Treatment Pilot Program
This week, the State of Minnesota launched a new telehealth test-to-treat program designed to ensure Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have easy access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments that reduce their risk of serious illness or hospitalization. Now, when a Minnesotan tests positive for COVID-19, either with...
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
MnDOT Urges Holiday Travel Caution As Dangerous Conditions Continue In Parts Of Minnesota
As Christmas approaches, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging motorists who are traveling to use caution as dangerous travel conditions continue in parts of the state, especially in southwest Minnesota. While the Twin Ports was spared the worst of this week's winter storm, areas to our south were not...
Inflation & Snowy Weather To Blame For Slow Red Kettle Donations In Twin Ports
The Salvation Army is struggling to meet its financial needs for Christmas this week. Last week's storm affected donations. Inflation has been tough on people's finances. These factors make it difficult for the Salvation Army to reach its Red Kettle Goal, its biggest fundraiser of the year. The 2022 goal...
Deadline For Northland Disabled Veterans To Apply For Homestead Market Value Exclusion Approaches
It's always a crunch for time at the end of the year. That's why the St. Louis County Assessor's Office and the Veterans Service Office is reminding Northland veterans that have service-connected disabilities about an application deadline that's approaching fast. The deadline for qualifying disabled veterans to apply for Homestead...
