ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
B105

Do You Know What Minnesota’s Newest City Is?

There are about 912 cities in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Do you know which one is the newest?. The state of Minnesota is the 12th largest state in area, the 22nd most populous with over 5 million people, and was established in 1858. There is some debate on which city is the oldest in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Minnesota Launches Free COVID-19 Telehealth Treatment Pilot Program

This week, the State of Minnesota launched a new telehealth test-to-treat program designed to ensure Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have easy access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments that reduce their risk of serious illness or hospitalization. Now, when a Minnesotan tests positive for COVID-19, either with...
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]

Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
CALIFORNIA STATE
B105

Inflation & Snowy Weather To Blame For Slow Red Kettle Donations In Twin Ports

The Salvation Army is struggling to meet its financial needs for Christmas this week. Last week's storm affected donations. Inflation has been tough on people's finances. These factors make it difficult for the Salvation Army to reach its Red Kettle Goal, its biggest fundraiser of the year. The 2022 goal...
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy