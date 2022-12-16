Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
FRHS: Extreme cold weather safety tips for animals
Fayette County Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams is suggesting that outdoor pets are brought into a warm enclosure with the expected extreme cold temperatures moving into our area. “If pets must remain outdoors, please make sure their shelter is adequate to protect them from the elements. Any animals outdoors in...
Record-Herald
Interest in Christmas tree is through the roof
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Local community member Christi Stone and her family — Brad Norman, and two sons — have decorated their house for Christmas in a very unique way. Stone recently spoke with the Record-Herald about their jaw-dropping illusion that has the town talking. The special...
Record-Herald
Commission on Aging lunch & activities
The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 26-30 is as follows:. Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit, vanilla wafers. WEDNESDAY. Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice. THURSDAY. Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, fruit. FRIDAY. Beef...
Record-Herald
Massage practice celebrates five years
Becky’s Relaxation Station is celebrating five years in downtown Greenfield, and the village recognized that last week. Owner Becky Norman began her local massage practice in the office of chiropractor Dr. Eric Borsini nearly 12 years ago. She got the keys to her own place at 236 Jefferson St., now known as Becky’s Relaxation Station, in 2017.
Record-Herald
Village of Greenfield names citizens of month
The Pipes of Christmas event held this past weekend and its planning committee were recognized by the village of Greenfield as the December Citizens of the Month. It’s something city manager Todd Wilkin recognized took a lot of hard work to pull off, and it’s a unique event that he said he’d like to see be a recurring draw to Greenfield, perhaps even be displayed on the welcome signs coming into town, something like “Home of the Pipes of Christmas.”
Record-Herald
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Daniel Butcher, 38, Greenfield, was arrested on a capias warrant for failure to appear from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office. Nov. 30. ARRESTS/CITATIONS. Steven R. Gibson, 50, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders. Tad Price, 47,...
Record-Herald
Adena names Dr. Koury chief clinical officer
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Adena Health System has announced that Shaheed Koury, M.D., will soon join the organization as its new chief clinical officer. In his role, Dr. Koury will have system oversight and leadership for directing Adena’s clinical operations and quality of care initiatives. Joining Adena following a...
Record-Herald
Olentangy Braves 75, Lady Lions 26
The Washington Lady Blue Lions hosted the Olentangy Lady Braves in a non-conference game Tuesday, Dec. 20. This is the original Olentangy High School, the first of what are currently four high schools in the ever-growing district in Delaware County. Olentangy won the game, 75-26. Junior Calleigh Wead-Salmi and freshman...
Record-Herald
God’s will for your life
II Peter 3:9, “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.”. We see first God is willing for all people to repent and not to perish.
Record-Herald
OhioMeansJobs.com Career Pathway Tool enhanced
COLUMBUS, OHIO – December is Career Exploration and Awareness Month, and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder is announcing enhancements to the OhioMeansJob.com Career Pathway Tool. The tool makes it easy to explore occupations within 16 career clusters, including “Health Science,” “Manufacturing,” “Information Technology,”...
Record-Herald
Lady Panthers victorious over Wilmington, 52-37
The Miami Trace Lady Panthers hosted the Wilmington Lady Hurricane on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in a non-conference basketball contest. The Lady Panthers led 16-6 after the opening quarter, and Hillery “Bean” Jacobs of Miami Trace led all scorers with eight points. A Miami Trace was able to extend...
