ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
My Country 95.5

Why Wyoming Is The 2nd Best State To Find Dinosaur Bones

The Hell Creek geological formation, which outcrops in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming, and contains some of the most storied dinosaur beds in the world. At the time of the impact, the Hell Creek landscape consisted of steamy, subtropical lowlands and floodplains along the shores of an inland sea. The land teemed with life and the conditions were excellent for fossilization, with seasonal floods and meandering rivers that rapidly buried dead animals and plants. (New Yorker).
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

How To Layer Against Sub Zero Cold

If it's brutally cold you just put on more layers to keep warm, right?. In the videos below this outdoor expert explains how putting on too many layers, or layering in the wrong way, will cause you to sweat at the base, by your skin. Moister down there will make...
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Make-A-Wish Wyoming Announces Yellowstone National Park Lodges as Community Partner of the Year

Make-A-Wish Wyoming has announced Yellowstone National Park Lodges (Xanterra) as their community partner of the year. That's according to a press release from Make-A-Wish Wyoming, who wrote that the organization is a valued community partner, one that helps Make-A-Wish Wyoming grant and assist wishes for those who want to spend some time in the nation's first national park.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]

Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
CALIFORNIA STATE
My Country 95.5

Salt Creek Highway Reopens Near West Yellowstone Highway Intersection

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Salt Creek Highway has been reopened. That's according to a release from Jeff Goetz. "We've just reopened WYO 254, better known as Salt Creek Highway, to its intersection with West Yellowstone Highway," Goetz wrote. "Work on the bridge over Casper Creek has been sufficiently completed to open the road to traffic. This also means the traffic signal at the intersection is again live after several months of flashing yellow for those on Yellowstone Highway."
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy