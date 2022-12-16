Read full article on original website
What is The Most Annoying Christmas Song in Minnesota?
The holiday season just isn't the same without hearing Christmas music, right? But while some songs are great, some are just the opposite. So just which Christmas song is the most annoying here in Minnesota?. That's the question the crew over at FinanceBuzz wanted to find out. They surveyed 1,500...
Cold? Take an Indoor Tour of Haunted Mansions in Minnesota
St Paul, one of Minnesota's oldest cities, is no stranger to strange things. Paranormal things. And Summit Avenue in St. Paul has quite a few places to tour that are said to be haunted. And since this is a guided tour, you will be assured to get the full stories along the way.
Get Your Gifts Wrapped For The Holidays & Help Minnesota Wildlife
Christmas is quickly approaching, and as you gather gifts and stick them in every nook and cranny of your house, hiding all the bags and boxes; don't forget that between grocery shopping for your holiday meal, all the cooking and cleaning and baking of holiday treats, you still have to find time to wrap and label all of those gifts for your family, friends and loved ones; Or do you?
Will You Eat Minnesota’s Most-Hated Christmas Food This Year?
The 2022 holiday season is upon us, with all the wonderful traditions it brings. But does one of your traditions involve eating the Most Hated Christmas Food in Minnesota?. While the pandemic undoubtedly made your holidays different the past few years, one of the things that remains a constant is indulging in some of those beloved traditions that center around the special foods and festive drinks we enjoy over the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Guess How Many Episodes of The Popular Criminal Minds Show are in Minnesota
If you love Criminal Minds as much as my friends and I do, then you have probably watched the whole show at least once!. If you have not seen the show where the squad of FBI profilers analyzes the country's most-twisted criminals, it’s okay, but you need to at least watch the episodes set in Minnesota. While there may not be as many episodes set in Minnesota as there are in California, there are still a couple within the 15 seasons (plus a current season on Paramount+).
Southern Minnesota School Announcements
The following are school announcements for the week of December 19th, 2022. Owatonna: Closing 2 hours early (no after school activities) When you read the description for this 134-year-old Stewartville home for sale, you don't see anything about a secret room...so that's why I called it a 'secret room'...no one would suspect it is there, not one would know to go looking for it, but boom! There it is.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Wisconsin Woman A Finalist For Powerball First Millionaire Of Year
The coming new year could prove to be especially lucky for one of 29 finalists in an upcoming nationwide Powerball contest. Twenty nine finalists are competing for the chance to win a $1 million prize in the "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year" promotion. One of the finalists is from Wisconsin.
Salt is Bad for Minnesota Lakes – Does the Alternative Work?
It's been on of the snowiest Decembers on record. And under that layer of snow is a lovely layer of ice. Of course everyone tries to melt the snow and ice with some sort of salt mixture. But, recent studies show that salt is running into our lakes, streams and rivers. Bad for aquatic life. So, what is a good alternative that works as well as salt does?
Do You Agree That These Are Minnesota’s Favorite Fries?
Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. As far as St Cloud goes, I would have guessed Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
Do You Know What Minnesota’s Newest City Is?
There are about 912 cities in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Do you know which one is the newest?. The state of Minnesota is the 12th largest state in area, the 22nd most populous with over 5 million people, and was established in 1858. There is some debate on which city is the oldest in Minnesota.
Enjoy This Video Of A Minnesota Mink Out For A Run In The Snow
Ever seen a mink out for a run? Well, it's not like this little fella was exercising on purpose, but a Northern Minnesota lodge caught the four-legged critter out running before the North Shore got blasted by snow. Gunflint Pines Resort and Campground posted the video of the mink out...
Blizzard Warning Issued for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Communities in southeast Minnesota, including Rochester, will be under a Blizzard Warning Thursday. The National Weather Service is predicting 3-7 inches of light powdery snow to fall on the region Wednesday night and taper off Thursday morning. Forecasters then expect wind speeds to increase Thursday afternoon which will cause the snow to blow and drift and create white-out conditions.
A Minnesota Mom’s Top-Secret Homemade Holiday Baileys Recipe
I'm actually shocked my mom didn't put up a fight when I texted her about sharing this recipe. Every year my mom, Bridget, makes a big batch of homemade Baileys Irish Cream and gives it out as gifts to family and friends. Every year people ask her to share the recipe and she doesn't give it out, so this is huge.
Does Warming Up Your Car Do More Harm Than Good in Minnesota?
You see it often this time of year in Minnesota: people waiting for their cars to warm up before driving them. But can warming up your vehicle before driving it actually damage the engine?. Minnesotans Have Warmed Up Their Vehicles In the Winter For Years. Warming up a vehicle before...
The Ultimate Minnesota Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars [Recipe]
There are two things all Minnesotans love: bars, and things shaped like Minnesota. This dessert combines both. Chocolate chip cookie bars have always been one of my favorite desserts. There were even a couple of years that I had my grandma make me a pan of them instead of a birthday cake. They are just so perfect in every single way. I decided to mix up a batch this week, and I took it one step further by cutting them into the shape of my favorite state with my Minnesota cookie cutter once they were cooled. Here is how I made them.
Minnesota Launches Free COVID-19 Telehealth Treatment Pilot Program
This week, the State of Minnesota launched a new telehealth test-to-treat program designed to ensure Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have easy access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments that reduce their risk of serious illness or hospitalization. Now, when a Minnesotan tests positive for COVID-19, either with...
Bitter Cold, Winter Storm This Week for Southern Minnesota
A large, powerful winter storm will likely affect much of Minnesota from Wednesday through the end of the week. Plowable snow (greater than 2 inches), strong winds, very cold air temperatures, dangerously cold wind chills and blowing snow with reduced visibilities are all expected. While 2 or more inches looks...
Blizzard & Winter Storm Warnings Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued Blizzard, Winter Storm, and Wind Chill Warnings for most of southern Minnesota. The Winter Storm Warning begins at 9:00 am Wednesday morning, before it transitions into a Blizzard Warning at noon on Thursday. The Blizzard Warning is in effect through 6:00 am Saturday morning. Additionally, a Wind Chill Watch has been issued for 6:00 pm Thursday evening through 9:00 am Saturday morning for possible wind chills colder than -35.
Stay Safe: Items to Have in Your Car During Minnesota’s Snow Storm
You've probably seen the list of the 16 items to have in your car in the winter, especially if you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or Wisconsin. That's not the items I'm talking about. Well, some of them are on that list but it's not 16 items, it's less than that and these seem really manageable to me.
