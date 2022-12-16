Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Google Is Working Behind the Scenes to Protect Search From ChatGPT
Google is reportedly ramping up work behind the scenes to close the technological gap with OpenAI’s ChatGPT model, an advanced chatbot capable of churning out conversational answers which some critics warn could pose the most significant threat to Google’s treasured search dominance in years. Though Google executives publicly...
Gizmodo
Duopoly Done: Google and Meta Now Take in Less Than Half the Internet's Ad Dollars
The sci-fi author Stephen R. Donaldson said that “Everything dies, from the smallest blade of grass to the biggest galaxy.” A few years ago, I might have told you that’s true—about everything except Google and Meta’s ad businesses. My, how times change. Google and Meta...
Gizmodo
Apple TV Could Finally Come to Android Smartphones
2022 might be about to take its bow, but the tech rumor mill is still churning. The latest mongering centers around Apple TV and its near arrival on the Android platform. A simple tweet from a noted leaker, ShrimpApplePro—the same account that tweeted out yesterday’s Pixel Tablet reveal—suggests Apple will release an official Android app for Apple TV+ content offerings “soon.” Apple Music is also apparently getting an update on Android for those sick of Spotify and YouTube Music. But there are no further details beyond these declarations of arrival.
Gizmodo
WhatsApp Will Now Let You Undo 'Delete for Me' to Save You From Embarrassment
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets you undo a majorly awkward move in the group chat. The popular messaging app now allows you to undo the “Delete for Me” option incase you’ve accidentally deleted a message for yourself when you really meant to delete it for everyone else.
Gizmodo
Apple Quietly Rolls Out New Updates That Could Prevent AirTag Stalking
Although it’s been more than a year and a half since Apple put its little tracking doohickey called AirTags on the market, the product has been repeatedly abused by stalkers as a way of keeping tabs on targets. This week, Apple silently released details on earlier firmware updates to its AirTags that lets users tell if an unknown AirTag is on your person.
Gizmodo
CEOs Who Might Replace Elon Musk at Twitter, Ranked
Elon Musk is destroying Twitter and Twitter is destroying Elon Musk’s life and fortune. Now that the man himself has publicly agreed to switch horses midstream, who will be the next CEO of Twitter?. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take...
Gizmodo
After Twitter Voted Him Out, Elon Musk Indicates Future Polls Could Be Restricted to 'Blue' Users
Deep in Elon Musk’s Twitter replies are the likely hints of the flailing social media CEO’s next policy change. Twitter Blue subscribers, who pay the minimum $8 a month for the privilege of a “verified” checkmark and nebulous other perks like (maybe) fewer ads, will soon be the only ones allowed to vote in important polls, according to a Monday tweet from Musk.
Gizmodo
Somehow, Twitter Finds More Workers to Layoff
As tumbleweeds blow through the empty halls and vacant office spaces of Twitter headquarters, somehow, somewhere, Elon Musk found even more people to fire. The flailing social media company laid off half of its remaining public policy team this week, according to LinkedIn and Twitter posts from former department employee, Theodora Skeadas, as first reported by Tech Crunch. Last Friday, the platform also cut additional engineering staff responsible for site infrastructure, according to a report from The Information.
More than 650,000 Samsung washing machines recalled
More than 650,000 washing machines that were sold at hardware stores like Home Depot and Lowe's have been recalled due to reports of fires.
Gizmodo
Heat Waves Are Shutting Down Data Centers and Breaking the Internet
Climate change is throwing a wrench into an unexpected place: the workings of data centers. As the frequency of heat waves grows worldwide, these critical pieces of technology infrastructure are melting down more and more often, threatening a foundational element of the internet. In July, Google’s and Oracle’s London-based data...
Gizmodo
DuckDuckGo Will Block Google's 'Invasive, Annoying' Sign-In Popups
Have you noticed that websites are offering you a friendly new way to sign-in with Google? Try Investing.com. When you hit the site, Google displays a popup recommending that you sign in the top right. If you’re on a phone, the prompt takes up almost half your screen. And if you’re using Chrome, you can sign in with a single click, the fastest way to make the popup go away. Don’t have an account on Investing.com? Google will automatically make one for you.
Gizmodo
Lenovo Wants Your Desk Lamp to Charge Your Phone and Hold Your Webcam
Year after year, we demand more and more features and functionality from our daily use devices, but for some reason we’re happy to just let lamps slack off and do nothing but give us light? The lamp’s day of reckoning is here now that Lenovo has shown us how much functionality it’s crammed into its new Go Desk Station.
Gizmodo
Twitter's New Crypto and Stocks Feature Links to Robinhood
As Elon Musk continues to gut Twitter due to his own hubris, it’s odd to hear of a new—potentially helpful—feature coming to the platform. The social media platform announced this week the integration of tickers for stock and crypto prices in search results and tweets. The company...
Comments / 0