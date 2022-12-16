Lanes closed due to tractor trailer in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — According to Fulton County Emergency, all lanes are blocked on Route 29 in Johnstown. It appears that all lanes are blocked in both directions between Route 10A and Route 116 due to a disabled tractor trailer.
