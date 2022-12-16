ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

Lanes closed due to tractor trailer in Johnstown

By Jessie House
 6 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — According to Fulton County Emergency, all lanes are blocked on Route 29 in Johnstown. It appears that all lanes are blocked in both directions between Route 10A and Route 116 due to a disabled tractor trailer.

Check back with News10 for updates.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

