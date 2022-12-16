ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Police: Stolen engagement ring recovered after arrest of Malden car break-in suspect

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SESWw_0jlMiNKc00

MALDEN, Mass. — Authorities recovered a plethora of stolen property from a suspect accused of breaking into a car Friday morning.

27-year-old Alexander Torres was charged with larceny-related offenses in connection with the break-in and was arraigned in Malden District Court.

Malden Police say they received a complaint early in the morning that a suspect matching Torres’s description broke into a car in the Church Street area of the city.

“Detective Mitch Montina (aka “Finder of All Things”) observed an individual matching the description provided by a witness and was able to perform an investigatory stop on [Torres],” the department wrote in a social media post.

Officers apprehended Torres and recovered a stolen engagement ring and many other pieces of stolen property, according to officials. The ring, as well as the other items, are in the process of being returned to their owners.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Woman charged with OUI after crashing car into side of Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Mass. — A woman is under arrest after allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into the side of a house Wednesday night. Responding officers found a vehicle wedged into the porch at a dwelling on King Street just after 5:00 p.m., according to Norfolk Police. Authorities say the female driver failed to stop at Ridgefield Road and sped straight up the homeowners driveway and into the house.
NORFOLK, MA
nbcboston.com

Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
METHUEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect sought after woman attacked in Back Bay parking garage, per police

BOSTON — A woman was indecently assaulted in a Back Bay parking garage Monday night and now police say they need the public’s help identifying a suspect. Officers responding to 100 Clarendon Street around 5:15 p.m. found a woman who alleges she was physically and indecently attacked, according to Boston Police. The victim was able to fight off the suspect, causing him to flee towards Stuart Street.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm While Arresting Three Suspects Following Response to Armed Robbery in Roslindale

At about 12:18 AM on Wednesday December 21, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 (Hyde Park) arrested three suspects after responding to an armed robbery in progress in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. On arrival, officers spoke with an adult male victim who stated that he had been robbed at gunpoint. Based on the given description, the officers were able to quickly locate and arrest Romaine Janvier, 20, of Everett Gareld Dolisca, 27, of Malden and Jugehu Dolisca, 19, of Malden. During the course of their investigation, officers and detectives were able to recover a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun, a package of zip-ties, a roll of duct tape and an empty duffle bag. Officers were also able to recover the victim’s stolen property.
MALDEN, MA
WCVB

Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman in critical condition after a fight led to stabbing in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Police investigating a stabbing that left a woman in critical condition in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to the area of 500 Geneva Ave. just after 5 p.m. for reports of a fight that broke out where they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains in critical condition.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Lawrence High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A teen is facing multiple firearm-related charges after allegedly bringing a gun into Lawrence High School Wednesday morning. Lawrence Police say a student from the school texted their parent warning that they saw another student in possession of a gun. The parent called 911, where police, as well as the school resource officers, immediately responded and attempted to locate the suspect.
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
138K+
Followers
148K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy