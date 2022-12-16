Police: Stolen engagement ring recovered after arrest of Malden car break-in suspect

MALDEN, Mass. — Authorities recovered a plethora of stolen property from a suspect accused of breaking into a car Friday morning.

27-year-old Alexander Torres was charged with larceny-related offenses in connection with the break-in and was arraigned in Malden District Court.

Malden Police say they received a complaint early in the morning that a suspect matching Torres’s description broke into a car in the Church Street area of the city.

“Detective Mitch Montina (aka “Finder of All Things”) observed an individual matching the description provided by a witness and was able to perform an investigatory stop on [Torres],” the department wrote in a social media post.

Officers apprehended Torres and recovered a stolen engagement ring and many other pieces of stolen property, according to officials. The ring, as well as the other items, are in the process of being returned to their owners.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

