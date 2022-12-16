ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, TN

Related
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Arrested On Drug, Gun Charges

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested on drug and gun charges and items believed to be stolen were found on his property. On Tuesday, December 20, officers with the 24th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force and Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at the home of Jerry Beane, located at 175 Beane Lane in Paris.
PARIS, TN
whvoradio.com

Beaver Dam Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs

A Beaver Dam man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped a vehicle for reckless driving and during the stop, a law enforcement K9 alerted on the vehicle.
BEAVER DAM, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Men Charged With Attempted Forgery

Two Memphis, Tennessee men were charged with attempted forgery after a report of a kidnapping at the Travel Inn in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say after receiving a report of a possible kidnapping they searched the motel room of 46-year-old Michael Sanders and 42-year-old Sheldon Winston and found a printer, a computer, and 19 blank check pages. A woman reportedly told police they wanted her to cash some checks for them in exchange for some money.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Todd County

An Oak Grove man was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Elkton Trenton Road in Todd County. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped 34-year-old Justin Horstead for a moving violation and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the investigation, suspected cocaine, LSD and legend drugs along with a stolen handgun were located.
TODD COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Courthouse to Close Early

The Obion County Courthouse will be closing early today. County Mayor Steve Carr said due to pending weather conditions, the Courthouse and all county offices will close at noon. Due to the Christmas holiday, all offices will now reopen on Wednesday, December 28th.
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

LIFELINE “Spirit of Christmas Eve” blood drive

LIFELINE Blood Centers in Jackson and Dyersburg will be open Christmas Eve for the “Spirit of Christmas Eve” Blood Drive. The Jackson center will be open 9am to 6pm and the Dyersburg center will be open 8am to 4pm on Saturday, December 24. Upon a successful donation, donors...
JACKSON, TN
WSMV

Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating

CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
CERULEAN, KY
WGAU

Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man And Woman Charged With Endangering Child

A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with wanton endangerment after a 5-year-old was left outside alone on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 5-year-old that was dropped off by a school bus and had been outside by himself for an extensive amount of time. The child was reportedly taken by a neighbor who showed up in a vehicle shortly after law enforcement arrived.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Fire Chief Urges Safety With Home Heat Sources

Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich says forecasts for extremely cold weather creates concerns over home heating issues. Chief Ullrich said unsafe practices within the home can sometimes create bad consequences. Due to multiple dangers, the Chief also discouraged residents from using an oven to heat their home. Chief Ullrich...
UNION CITY, TN
fox13memphis.com

Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs

CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022

Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
NEW CONCORD, KY

