Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Arrested On Drug, Gun Charges
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested on drug and gun charges and items believed to be stolen were found on his property. On Tuesday, December 20, officers with the 24th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force and Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at the home of Jerry Beane, located at 175 Beane Lane in Paris.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Called to Investigate Stolen Items from Residential Shed
Union City police were called to investigate the theft of several items from a residence on East Cheatam Street. Reports said officers spoke with 34 year old Justin Steward, who said the items were taken from a back yard shed. Steward said he was missing a cherry picker lift, three-ton...
thunderboltradio.com
Large Amount of Marijuana, Cash and Weapon Seized in Union City Traffic Stop
A large amount of marijuana and cash was seized by Union City police following a traffic stop on East Main Street. Reports said an officer made the stop on a vehicle operated by 36 year old Justin Riely Webb, of Madison, Tennessee. During the stop, reports said Webb gave the...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/16/22 – 12/19/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/16/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/19/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
Five Charged With Illegally Guiding Hunters and Using Bait in Western Kentucky
Four people from West Kentucky, and one from New Jersey, have been fined for charges of illegally guiding hunters and illegally using bait. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife reports said a Calloway County judge issued fines of $70,000 for 135 guilty pleas. Reports said 64 year old Carl Doron,...
whvoradio.com
Beaver Dam Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Beaver Dam man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped a vehicle for reckless driving and during the stop, a law enforcement K9 alerted on the vehicle.
whvoradio.com
Two Men Charged With Attempted Forgery
Two Memphis, Tennessee men were charged with attempted forgery after a report of a kidnapping at the Travel Inn in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say after receiving a report of a possible kidnapping they searched the motel room of 46-year-old Michael Sanders and 42-year-old Sheldon Winston and found a printer, a computer, and 19 blank check pages. A woman reportedly told police they wanted her to cash some checks for them in exchange for some money.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Todd County
An Oak Grove man was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Elkton Trenton Road in Todd County. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped 34-year-old Justin Horstead for a moving violation and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the investigation, suspected cocaine, LSD and legend drugs along with a stolen handgun were located.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Courthouse to Close Early
The Obion County Courthouse will be closing early today. County Mayor Steve Carr said due to pending weather conditions, the Courthouse and all county offices will close at noon. Due to the Christmas holiday, all offices will now reopen on Wednesday, December 28th.
WSMV
Unpaid Clarksville urgent care employees reveal executive’s alleged fraudulent past
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 has uncovered troubling information about an executive for an urgent care company that hasn’t paid employees in two months. Employees at the clinic in Clarksville uncovered why a government agency sued the executive for millions of dollars. At Advance Care Medical in Clarksville, patients...
thunderboltradio.com
LIFELINE “Spirit of Christmas Eve” blood drive
LIFELINE Blood Centers in Jackson and Dyersburg will be open Christmas Eve for the “Spirit of Christmas Eve” Blood Drive. The Jackson center will be open 9am to 6pm and the Dyersburg center will be open 8am to 4pm on Saturday, December 24. Upon a successful donation, donors...
WSMV
Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating
CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
Three arrested in McKenzie after multi-agency drug investigation
After nine months, a drug investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies has led to search warrants, three arrests, and the seizure of drugs and weapons in McKenzie.
Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man And Woman Charged With Endangering Child
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with wanton endangerment after a 5-year-old was left outside alone on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 5-year-old that was dropped off by a school bus and had been outside by himself for an extensive amount of time. The child was reportedly taken by a neighbor who showed up in a vehicle shortly after law enforcement arrived.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Fire Chief Urges Safety With Home Heat Sources
Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich says forecasts for extremely cold weather creates concerns over home heating issues. Chief Ullrich said unsafe practices within the home can sometimes create bad consequences. Due to multiple dangers, the Chief also discouraged residents from using an oven to heat their home. Chief Ullrich...
fox13memphis.com
Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022
Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
