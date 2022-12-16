ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Man arrested following Lewisburg bank robbery

A man has been arrested following a robbery earlier this month at a Lewisburg bank. According to the Preble County Sheriff's Office, a man entered the Lewisburg branch of LCNB National Bank on Dec. 2, just before noon, and handed a note to the teller instructing her to hand over money while threatening a mass shooting.
LEWISBURG, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton police searching for man last seen in November

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Officials say William Lee Campbell, 46, was last seen on the west side of Hamilton on November 14, 2022. Police say Campbell is around 5-foot 6-inches and 160 pounds with brown...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man in custody following police pursuit, standoff on I-71

KINGS MILLS, Ohio — A Cincinnati man is in custody following a pursuit and standoff with police on Interstate 71 on Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers from the Lebanon Post responded to north I-71 at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a Hyundai SUV driving recklessly near State Route 741.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police arrest 1 in Bengals banner theft

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say an arrest has been made after a Bengals banner was stolen from Paycor Stadium last month. Police say Zachary Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft after taking a 20x8 Bengals banner from a Paycor Stadium parking garage.
CINCINNATI, OH
wkdzradio.com

Ohio Woman Charged With Fleeing From Police

A Cincinnati woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after she was told to put her hands behind her back multiple times she then tossed a handgun.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
DAYTON, KY
WLWT 5

OSP: I-71 reopened following pursuit, active police investigation

LEBANON, Ohio — UPDATE:. I-71 is reopened in both directions after earlier police activity had shut down the interstate. WLWT is working to get more information on what exactly happened today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol have shut down I-71 near Lebanon due to a police pursuit that has...
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

Kenton County police searching for missing, endangered teen

WALTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Police department is searching for a missing and endangered person from the Walton, Kentucky, area. On Dec. 19, a crisis hotline contacted Kenton County police to perform a wellness check on 18-year-old Sasha Thompson. Police were informed Thompson was likely experiencing an emotional...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati firefighters extinguish house fire in Avondale

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a house fire on Camden Avenue in Avondale, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Firefighters responded to calls for a house fire around 11 p.m. The first companies to arrive on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Loveland-Miamiville Road, truck blocking roadway

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Loveland-Miamiville Road, truck blocking roadway. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on East Galbraith Road in Deer Park

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on East Galbraith Road in Deer Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
DEER PARK, OH

