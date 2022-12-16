Nancy L. (Strobel) Natzke, age 85, of Merrill, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday,. December 20, 2022, at Bell Tower Residence. Nancy was born in Merrill on January 13, 1937, to Edward and Nettie (Mathison) Strobel. She graduated from St. John Elementary School and Merrill High School with the Class of 1955. After high school, she furthered her education at the Lincoln County Teacher’s College and graduated in 1958. She taught at many schools over her career. On June 20, 1959, Nancy was united in marriage to Jerry Natzke at St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill. After their wedding, they moved to Milwaukee and started their family. They lived in southeastern Wisconsin for 35 years, before returning to Merrill in 1995. As a young girl, Nancy enjoyed swimming and skating. She had a love of music throughout her entire life, including drums, playing piano, and singing in church choirs. She enjoyed many different sports – softball, bowling, and golf, and was an avid Packers fan. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping with her family and snowmobiling and ATV’ing on her own machines. Nancy had a great love for animals, especially her many dogs and horses. She volunteered at the School Forest, Reading Buddies, and Bell Tower.

