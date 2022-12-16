Read full article on original website
Some Lincoln County snowmobile trails open Dec. 23 at 3:00 p.m.
The Lincoln County Forestry, Land, and Parks Department announced that most of Lincoln County’s funded snowmobile trails (County Administrated Trails) in Zone 1 will open effective 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The exception to this is that portions of Zone 1 Trail 86 and Corridor 19 located south of Hwy 86 and Corridor 17 south of the Park and Ride at intersection #30 will remain closed at this time.
Former LCSO Lieutenant Collinsworth retires after allegations, investigation into complaints against him (short version, print edition)
Retirement and Release Agreement authorizes $25,000 payment to Collinsworth. Chad Collinsworth of Gleason, former Lieutenant with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), entered into a Retirement and Release Agreement dated Oct. 1, 2022, whereby he retired from the LCSO effective Oct. 1, 2022. The Agreement authorized a $25,000 payment to Collinsworth and stipulated he could not seek re-employment with Lincoln County in any capacity.
Lincoln County completes post-election audit
Residents in Lincoln County can be confident that votes were counted accurately in the Nov. 2022 election following the completion of a post-election audit of voting equipment used in County elections on Nov. 8, 2022. During the week of November 28, election workers completed their audits of their voting equipment...
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 12/04/2022 – 12/18/2022. Deputies and units from the Tomahawk Fire Department were on the scene of a car fire for nearly an hour on Saturday morning, Dec. 17. The fire was reported just before 3:00 a.m. on County Rd. S near Road Lake Rd. in the Town of Bradley. Preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Cty. Rd. S when the driver observed flames coming from under the hood of the car. The driver immediately parked and exited the vehicle, just before it became fully engulfed in flames. The driver, a 35-year-old Tomahawk woman, was not injured during the incident. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Area blood drives seek donors
There are two blood drives coming up after Christmas in Merrill, and both are seeking donors who will donate the life-saving gift of blood. 801 North Sales Street # 201 Merrill, WI 54452 (Lincoln County Service Center building) Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. To...
Winter Storm Warning issued for our area
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Counties of Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon, Shawano, Portage, and Outagamie, including the cities of Wausau, Merrill, Stevens Point, Antigo, Appleton, Shawan, Plover, and Tomahawk. This Winter Storm Warning is in effect from now (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) until Saturday morning, Dec. 24,...
MERRILL AREA BIRTHS
Girl, Ella Veronica, born to Marie Waldvogel and Dylan Hanke of Merrill. Boy, Koda Bennett, born to Brooklyn West and Bryce Ruesch of Wausau. Girl, Oaklynn Rose, born to Angel Gehrke and Allan Luedtke of Merrill. DECEMBER 4, 2022. Boy, Gideon, born to Olivia Schwake and Virgil Schwake of Nekoosa.
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS
12-12-22 At 3:39 p.m. officers responded to a physical altercation occurring in the parking lot of a business. It was found that the altercation had occurred between two males after one of their vehicles had been damaged. Investigation is ongoing. At 9:27 p.m. an individual on a bike was stopped...
Merrill’s first major winter storm closes schools for two days
The first real winter storm of the season blew into Merrill on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, with freezing rain for the day, rendering roads icy and slick, and closing down area schools for the day. Based on weather forecasts, school was also called off that evening for the following day, Thursday, Dec. 15, with high school students having a virtual school day and younger grades getting the day off. Area children were delighted to wake up to about six inches of heavy, wet, perfect-for-building-a-snowman snow on the ground, and along with a no-school snow day, that had energetic kids outdoors shoveling, building snowmen and snow forts, and making snow angels and other creations on Thursday. [See photos that showcase how a little down time for kids fosters creativity.]
Nancy Natzke
Nancy L. (Strobel) Natzke, age 85, of Merrill, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday,. December 20, 2022, at Bell Tower Residence. Nancy was born in Merrill on January 13, 1937, to Edward and Nettie (Mathison) Strobel. She graduated from St. John Elementary School and Merrill High School with the Class of 1955. After high school, she furthered her education at the Lincoln County Teacher’s College and graduated in 1958. She taught at many schools over her career. On June 20, 1959, Nancy was united in marriage to Jerry Natzke at St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill. After their wedding, they moved to Milwaukee and started their family. They lived in southeastern Wisconsin for 35 years, before returning to Merrill in 1995. As a young girl, Nancy enjoyed swimming and skating. She had a love of music throughout her entire life, including drums, playing piano, and singing in church choirs. She enjoyed many different sports – softball, bowling, and golf, and was an avid Packers fan. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping with her family and snowmobiling and ATV’ing on her own machines. Nancy had a great love for animals, especially her many dogs and horses. She volunteered at the School Forest, Reading Buddies, and Bell Tower.
PRAIRIE RIVER MIDDLE SCHOOL 2022-2023 1st quarter Honor Roll
Gold: 4.00 – Parker Hannemann, Preston Hannemann, Oliver Kahr, Delyla Maudrie, Connor Savagian-Demoss, Makayla Talerico, Cameron Thom, Brayden Wiederhoeft, Claire Ziebell. Silver: 3.750-3.999 – Willow Bathke, Emma Daley, Ian Eggebrecht, Connor Holdridge, Mackenzie Matthias, Emma Myers, Payten Nelessen, Lexi Renken, Carter Schmidt, Aiden Schultz, Atreya Stone, Ashton Thom.
Janet M Hart
Janet M Hart, age 78 of Bradenton, FL (formerly of Merrill, WI) passed away at her home on Thursday, December 15, 2022 with family at her side. She was born on October 19, 1944 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Stewart and Alice Lamb. Janet attended Rockford Memorial Hospital for nursing and was a nurse working at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Merrill until her retirement. On June 11, 1966 she was united in marriage to David Hart at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Milton, WI. When not outside enjoying the beautiful sunny weather of Florida, Janet loved to crochet. She could make anything out of recycled plastic bags from bottle holders to coasters, place mats and door mats.
Olive Belle Carter
Olive Belle Carter “Miss Ollie” of Antigo passed away on December 20, 2022 at Forward House in Merrill, where she resided since 2014. She was 89 years old. Olive was born in Bailey’s Harbor, WI on February 10, 1933 to the late George “Green” and Setta (Carmichael) Carter. She was a member of Four Corners Assembly of God and First Baptist Church She often attended bible study at Peace Lutheran. She enjoyed crafting and bowling. She also loved music.
Church Mutual® names new President
Church Mutual Insurance Company has promoted Alan S. Ogilvie to President of the company, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Rich Poirier, current President and CEO, will retain his CEO responsibilities. Ogilvie will also join Church Mutual’s Board of Directors. The two executive leaders will work side by side throughout 2023, in preparation for Ogilvie assuming the additional role of CEO effective Jan. 1, 2024, when Poirier transitions to Senior Advisor.
Merrill Boys Basketball Team wins against Wausau West in first WVC game
On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Merrill Boys Basketball Team traveled to Wausau West High School to take on the Warriors on the court. “We got down early 19-11 mostly, I think, because we weren’t executing on the defensive side of things,” Merrill Boys Basketball Head Coach Troy Pieper said. “However, after a quick timeout, I think the guys really got refocused on that end, and we went on a nice run, closing out the half on a 16-11 run to pull within 3 at the break.”
Merrill Girls Basketball Team scores a much-needed win over Northland Pines
After a five-game losing streak, the girls celebrate a win. The Wausau West Girls Basketball Team brought their A game to Merrill on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, but the Merrill Girls Basketball Team was also ready to defend their home court. The score went back and forth for a while, before West took a decent lead on the Bluejays. Towards the end of the first half, the Bluejays cut the lead down to single digits and went into halftime down by nine points. The second half was back and forth, as well, and the girls got it down to trailing by just three at one point in the half, but West battled ahead again. Both teams played a great game, but in the end, Wausau West came out on top, with a seven-point advantage. Mia Ott led the Lady Jays, scoring 23 points, followed by Alayna Pozorski with 6 and Addy Schmeltzer with 5.
