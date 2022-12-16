ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seneca, NY

Criminally negligent homicide charges against bar patron dropped

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
 6 days ago
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Criminally negligent homicide charges against a West Seneca man over a facemask dispute at a bar have been dropped, according to court documents.

It is alleged that on September 26, 2020, then 65-year-old Donald Lewinski got into a heated discussion with 80-year-old Rocco Sapienza at Pamps Red Zone, a bar that now appears to be closed located in West Seneca. Court records show that Sapienza had engaged Lewinski in verbal altercations throughout the day for failing to wear a facemask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Documents say this included threats, including Sapienza allegedly telling Lewinski that he was “going to kill” him.

Documents show that the verbal altercations got physical and resulted in Lewinski allegedly shoving Sapienza to the floor, where he hit his lead, lost consciousness and died five days later.

Court documents say the charges were dropped due to the fact that the victim approached the defendant first and that the causing of death was not intentional through that “it is far more likely that a reasonable person would not expect any risk of death from a single push, and would be shocked by such a result.”

Lewinski was arraigned on the charges in May 2021 and was facing up to four years in prison.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

