Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 22-23, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southern and southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) -- totals that will change. Verona, 5. Portage, 3.1. Beaver...
Heay snowfall causes tough travel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week
25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
Residents Of This Wisconsin City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
57 Year Old Wisconsin Woman, Biggest Drug Dealer in State History?
When you watch movies or tv shows, the visual of what a "drug dealer" is has a look. Some shady character, looks mean and tough...Kinda like 57 year old Lori Merget of Wisconsin, wait.. Lori lived in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. There was no drug layer, no massive car with tinted windows...just...
Wisconsin’s frozen road law begins Wednesday, what that means:
(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are reminding motorists that Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest...
The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions
Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
What did 'Wisconsin Death Trip' miss?
Almost 50 years ago, the book Wisconsin Death Trip came out. It was the work of non-fiction writer Michael Lesy, a graduate student at Rutgers University. He’d encountered what he viewed as haunting photos from Black River Falls, a small town in western Wisconsin. Taken between 1885-1940, the glass photo negatives were kept in the archives of the Wisconsin Historical Society.
South Dakota rancher saved after being stranded in blizzard for over 27 hours
It was a snow storm that lasted several days, dumping several inches to a few feet of snow on parts of KELOLAND. Then came the wind.
Look: Coyote rescued from basement at Wisconsin construction site
Animal services officers in Wisconsin rescued a coyote that wandered onto a construction site and became trapped in the basement.
Lincoln County completes post-election audit
Residents in Lincoln County can be confident that votes were counted accurately in the Nov. 2022 election following the completion of a post-election audit of voting equipment used in County elections on Nov. 8, 2022. During the week of November 28, election workers completed their audits of their voting equipment...
Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota
Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
Wisconsin child dies from the flu
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
Memories of Christmas in rural Wisconsin
The Holiday season harkens memories of days gone by ‒ to most of us at least. Oh, young children and teenagers don’t spend much time on the past ‒ they haven’t any, yet ‒ but, give them time. The “olden days” make for especially fond memories to one particular class of people ‒ former farm kids who attended one-room rural schools.
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin
The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
Midwest Horse Falls Through Ice And Becomes Christmas Miracle
This time of the year you can likely see many Iowans and Midwesterners spending some time out on the ice. You can see people ice fishing, ice skating, or playing some good old-fashioned pond hockey. I don't think this horse was planning on enjoying any winter activities when it found itself in a dangerous situation. Thankfully this terrible situation ends with some good news.
Fond du Lac police chase stretches nearly 23 miles, ends with OWI arrest
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A 40-year-old man from Hatley, Wisconsin (just east of Wausau) is in police custody in Fond du Lac County following a high-speed chase that covered nearly 23 miles on snow-covered and slippery roadways. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the Fond...
Powerboat driver involved in crash on Fox River officially charged, 20+ charges filed
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The operator of the powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River has officially been charged. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against 52-year-old Jason Lindemann for allegedly driving the powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat back in July. Lindemann is facing 21 charges in total.
Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
