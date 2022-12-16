MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.

MADISON, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO