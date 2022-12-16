ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

WausauPilot

Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin

The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
WAUSAU, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 22-23, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southern and southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) -- totals that will change. Verona, 5. Portage, 3.1. Beaver...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Heay snowfall causes tough travel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week

25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s frozen road law begins Wednesday, what that means:

(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are reminding motorists that Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions

Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

What did 'Wisconsin Death Trip' miss?

Almost 50 years ago, the book Wisconsin Death Trip came out. It was the work of non-fiction writer Michael Lesy, a graduate student at Rutgers University. He’d encountered what he viewed as haunting photos from Black River Falls, a small town in western Wisconsin. Taken between 1885-1940, the glass photo negatives were kept in the archives of the Wisconsin Historical Society.
WISCONSIN STATE
merrillfotonews.com

Lincoln County completes post-election audit

Residents in Lincoln County can be confident that votes were counted accurately in the Nov. 2022 election following the completion of a post-election audit of voting equipment used in County elections on Nov. 8, 2022. During the week of November 28, election workers completed their audits of their voting equipment...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin child dies from the flu

Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
GREEN BAY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Memories of Christmas in rural Wisconsin

The Holiday season harkens memories of days gone by ‒ to most of us at least. Oh, young children and teenagers don’t spend much time on the past ‒ they haven’t any, yet ‒ but, give them time. The “olden days” make for especially fond memories to one particular class of people ‒ former farm kids who attended one-room rural schools.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin

The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
WISCONSIN STATE
K92.3

Midwest Horse Falls Through Ice And Becomes Christmas Miracle

This time of the year you can likely see many Iowans and Midwesterners spending some time out on the ice. You can see people ice fishing, ice skating, or playing some good old-fashioned pond hockey. I don't think this horse was planning on enjoying any winter activities when it found itself in a dangerous situation. Thankfully this terrible situation ends with some good news.
IOWA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Powerboat driver involved in crash on Fox River officially charged, 20+ charges filed

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The operator of the powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River has officially been charged. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against 52-year-old Jason Lindemann for allegedly driving the powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat back in July. Lindemann is facing 21 charges in total.
WISCONSIN STATE
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE

