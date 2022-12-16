Read full article on original website
With thousands waiting, state says food stamp backlog won’t improve any time soon
The temperature in Soldotna has been dipping below zero at night, but Jo Lunstedt says she has had to skip paying her electricity bill to feed her family. “I applied for benefits back on Oct. 27 of 2022. And as of today’s date, I still have not heard anything from them,” she said. “I have to make my food stretch longer. So, we don’t have seconds.”
Wet Christmas expected for Southeast Alaska as cold snap gives way to snow and rain
It’s been a cold start to the week in Southeast Alaska. Low temperatures in the teens and single digits broke daily records across the panhandle, from Haines to Sitka to Ketchikan, Metlakatla and Prince of Wales Island. But the cold is expected to let up soon, says Brian Bezenek...
