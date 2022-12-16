Read full article on original website
KKTV
Stolen Christmas gifts, drugs found in stolen car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Stolen Christmas gifts and drugs were found in a stolen car just a few days before Christmas. Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department contacted a stolen, red Toyota Tundra near North Carefree and Powers. Police say the driver, 34-year-old Tiffany Nelson, was in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
KRDO
Federal lawsuit filed against 3 Colorado Springs Police officers after veteran hospitalized following arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Attorneys for a Colorado Springs veteran who ended up in the hospital after an interaction with police filed a federal excessive force lawsuit against three officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to attorneys, 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson, who was homeless at the time was...
Pueblo man sentenced to 12 years for 2020 shooting
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a shooting in 2020 on the southwest side of Pueblo. According to court documents, Joseph Calderon accepted a plea agreement on Dec. 6, and was sentenced on Dec. 16 to 12 years in prison, 6 years for each charge of Assault […]
Pounds of drugs, hundreds of pills in fugitive’s car
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A search warrant of a car seized during a fugitive’s arrest on Friday, Dec. 16 has yielded a large amount of drugs and cash, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). 41-year-old Richard John Herrera was arrested on Friday around 11:45 a.m. after PCSO deputies recognized him driving a 2002 Oldsmobile […]
KKTV
Man suspected of murder and attempted murder in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Monday, Pueblo Police announced a man is suspected of murder. According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of E. 6th Street just after 2 in the morning on Dec. 2 for a reported shooting. When officer around they found a dead man and a woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators were able to identify a suspect, Austin Aragon.
KKTV
Missing Colorado Springs teen found safe, back with family
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Emori has been found safe!. PREVIOUS (7:30 a.m.): Loved ones of a missing teen are asking for the public’s help bringing her home. A family friend tells 11 News that with the incoming arctic front, they are incredibly concerned for 15-year-old...
EPSO: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Lorson Ranch
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating an apparent murder-suicide following a barricaded suspect situation in the Lorson Ranch community on Monday morning, Dec. 19. According to EPSO, at around 9:54 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office received a transferred 911 call indicating that a man was shooting inside […]
Club Q suspect celebrated dropped charges with visit to shooting range
When a kidnapping and felony menacing case against Anderson Aldrich was dismissed Aug. 11, the now-accused Club Q killer’s mother was elated. The next day, Laura Voepel took the 22-year-old to a Colorado Springs shooting range to celebrate. “He was a free man,” said his neighbor, Xavier Kraus, who...
KRDO
Woman missing out of Pueblo found
UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/22/2022 10:32 a.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — Dawn Robinson has been found and is safe, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). ORIGINAL STORY: Woman missing out of Pueblo WEDNESDAY 12/21/2022 4:13 p.m. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a woman missing out of Pueblo since November. PPD […]
Pueblo standoff with homicide suspect ends peacefully
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police say a homicide suspect was arrested without incident after a standoff with police on Pueblo’s North Side on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally sent a Tweet just after 2 p.m. warning the community of heavy police activity near the 1800 block of West 31st Street, in […]
KKTV
Pueblo teen receives new bike after his was stolen
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo teen was gifted a brand new bike through community donations after his was stolen outside a store in Pueblo on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the happy outcome on Twitter on Wednesday. PPD said the teen’s bike was originally stolen outside a business in the […]
KKTV
PPD: surveillance could assist in murder investigation
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking anyone with private or business surveillance footage in the area of East 14th Street and Troy Avenue in Pueblo to review the footage from Sunday night, Dec. 18, as it may be of assistance in a murder investigation. PPD responded just before 9 p.m. on […]
KKTV
