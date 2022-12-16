Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
Suspect found in vandalism at a school building in Rhinelander
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office believes they have caught a juvenile responsible for vandalism at a school. On Wednesday, the School District of Rhinelander contacted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reporting vandalism at Central School in Rhinelander. The sheriff’s office posted images of the suspects in the vandalism...
WSAW
Plea deal likely for suspect in Stevens Point armed robbery
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint last year is scheduled to reach a plea agreement in the case. Kardell Days is charged with 12 counts in connection to the incident, including armed robbery and false imprisonment. Stevens Point Police said on...
spmetrowire.com
From the editor: What’s the deal with the police blotter?
There are a few newsworthy elements that most legitimate news outlets produce regularly that aren’t actual news articles. Obituaries, weather briefs, business bullets, and the like. But the one that’s the most popular is, hands-down, the daily police blotter. In early 2022, local law enforcement agencies switched to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac police chase stretches nearly 23 miles, ends with OWI arrest
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A 40-year-old man from Hatley, Wisconsin (just east of Wausau) is in police custody in Fond du Lac County following a high-speed chase that covered nearly 23 miles on snow-covered and slippery roadways. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the Fond...
UPDATE: 2 transported to trauma center, person of interest in custody in Stevens Point assault
UPDATED (11:52 a.m.): Police say one of the two people injured in an early morning assault in Stevens Point is a 7-year-old girl, with a 20-year-old man in custody. The suspect in the case has been identified by the Stevens Point Police Department as Elier Bravo De Leon, who lives in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue in Stevens Point. He faces recommended charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, mayhem and burglary.
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Keeping one light on outside your house and one on inside your house will often discourage criminals. Officers executed a warrant apprehension near Dorr St. after a notice came through the system stating the subject had violated the rules of their supervision/electronic monitoring. The subject was located and taken into custody.
cwbradio.com
Individual Arrested After Search Warrant in Wood County Appears in Court
An individual arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County appeared in court. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
merrillfotonews.com
MERRILL FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLS
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury 33. Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional 1.
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted in Waupaca protest violence
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who pointed a gun at police and kicked and bit an officer during a protest in Waupaca has been found guilty. Matthew L. Banta, 25, appeared in Waupaca County Court on Dec. 15 for a plea and sentencing hearing. Banta pleaded no contest...
Wausau-area man who spent 5 years in prison for scalding toddler gets probation in assault case
A Rothschild man who served five years behind bars for intentionally scalding a 16-month old boy will avoid a new prison term for a sexual assault conviction after a judge sentenced him to probation this week. Christopher Kolden, 30, was arrested in January 2021 when a woman told police Kolden...
onfocus.news
City of Marshfield will no longer have curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items.
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Effective January 1, 2023, the City of Marshfield and Waste Management will no longer offer curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items. Residents are able to drop off yard waste, branches and Christmas trees at the compost site at...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Utilities Winter Storm Information – Preparation and How to Address Issues
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – With additional snow and high winds expected to affect our area Thursday and into the weekend we are anticipating possible electrical service outages. The most up to date information will be provided on our website, Facebook, and Instagram. Please follow our pages and the City of Marshfield’s page for up to date communication.
94.3 Jack FM
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Fatal Wednesday Crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — On Wednesday at about 10 p.m. the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Townline Road, just east of State Highway 117, in the Township of Hartland. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a single...
merrillfotonews.com
Some Lincoln County snowmobile trails open Dec. 23 at 3:00 p.m.
The Lincoln County Forestry, Land, and Parks Department announced that most of Lincoln County’s funded snowmobile trails (County Administrated Trails) in Zone 1 will open effective 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The exception to this is that portions of Zone 1 Trail 86 and Corridor 19 located south of Hwy 86 and Corridor 17 south of the Park and Ride at intersection #30 will remain closed at this time.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log for week ending Dec. 14, 2022
Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. An 18-year-old Irma man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in the Town of Schley, on the morning of Dec. 10. A preliminary investigation...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Common Council Decides Not to Provide Financial Assistance for Possible Fine Dining Restaurant
If a Marshfield group brings a fine dining restaurant to the downtown, they’ll do so without the assistance of the city. At last week’s Marshfield City Council meeting, MRDG, LLC. presented their vision for a possible high end and fine dining restaurant in downtown Marshfield. Dave Krause with Forward Financial Bank in Marshfield, and a member of MRDG, LLC., which stands for Marshfield Restaurant Development Group and is comprised of Marshfield business members, stated they decided to work on this project after it was determined in multiple studies and surveys that Marshfield residents would like to see more fine dining and high end restaurants in downtown Marshfield.
merrillfotonews.com
MERRILL AREA BIRTHS
Girl, Ella Veronica, born to Marie Waldvogel and Dylan Hanke of Merrill. Boy, Koda Bennett, born to Brooklyn West and Bryce Ruesch of Wausau. Girl, Oaklynn Rose, born to Angel Gehrke and Allan Luedtke of Merrill. DECEMBER 4, 2022. Boy, Gideon, born to Olivia Schwake and Virgil Schwake of Nekoosa.
spectrumnews1.com
Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday
WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
Wausau area obituaries December 19, 2022
Duane L. Hafeman, 81, Tomahawk, former Wausau area resident passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17 at the Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital, Tomahawk, WI. Duane was born September 28, 1941, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Leonard and Gladys (Nelson) Hafeman. He married Sandra L. (Clairmore) in 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau and she preceded him in death on August 14, 2010. Duane worked as a general laborer at MBX Packaging Specialists, Wausau for 46 years until his retirement in 2010.
