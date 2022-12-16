Read full article on original website
Related
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years
Donald Trump’s tax returns show the ex-president and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in taxes in 2020, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking revelation comes just hours after the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday night in a 24-16 vote.Although the complete release of the former president’s tax returns is expected to come in the next few days, the information already released also found that Trump and his wife reported a negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. According to the six-year period covered in the newly released returns,...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
'Your money is not charity': Zelensky ends whirlwind D.C. visit with ovation-filled address to Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ended a surprise 10-hour visit to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday with a 25-minute speech, in English, before a joint session of Congress. Zelensky told lawmakers that Ukraine is still "alive and kicking" 10 months after Russia's invasion and will "never surrender." He thanked President Biden, both parties in both houses of Congress, and the American people for the billions in economic and military assistance they have given Ukraine, and he said Ukraine needs more aid to win. "Your money is not charity," Zelensky said. "It's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the...
Judge to Trump: Stop Stonewalling Letitia James With ‘Frivolous’ Filings
Donald Trump’s attempts to block New York Attorney General Letitia James from reigning in the Trump business empire have been dashed after a federal judge refused a request from the former president Wednesday. In part of the lawsuit, James is also asking to have a court monitor Trump’s business empire to ensure the company’s financial activities are above board. In his ruling, U.S. District Court Donald Middlebrooks denied Trump’s appeal, writing: “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of tax fraud. To now impede a civil Enforcement Action by the New York...
South Korea, U.S. consider live-fire drills amid North Korea threats
SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States are considering staging their first large-scale joint live-fire demonstration in six years in 2023 amid North Korea's growing military threats, Seoul's defence ministry said on Thursday.
Trump news – live: Jan 6 report delayed a day as FBI informant warned of violence weeks ahead of Capitol riot
The January 6 committee has delayed the publication of its report. It is now expected to be made public on Thursday.Meanwhile, an FBI informant warned the bureau weeks before the Capitol riot of the likelihood of violence on 6 January 2021 according to reporting by NBC News. The trusted source said that the far-right considered Donald Trump’s late-night tweet on 19 December 2020 calling for a “wild” protest in Washington, DC, as “a call to arms,”It has also emerged that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reportedly failed to audit Mr Trump during his first two years in the White...
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Francisco Palacios waited for four hours with his wife and 3-year-old daughter at a border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego early Wednesday before going to a nearby hotel for a three-hour nap. They came back, bags packed, only to be disappointed again. But the family from the western Mexican city of Morelia is prepared to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum, said Palacios. “We don’t have a choice,” Palacios said in Spanish, explaining that his family arrived in Tijuana two weeks ago to escape violence and gangs that extorted them for years for a chunk of their income selling fruit from a street cart. They’re among thousands of migrants gathered along the Mexican side of the border, camping outside or packing into shelters as the weather grows colder.
Comments / 0