Toasted Bun Owners to Take Over Glendale’s Central Grille

The Grille by Toasted Bun will open at 801 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91203 , formerly home to Central Grille , according to a California liquor license.

Central Grille — a convivial, modern-rustic American concept — was founded by David Yost & Randy Hoffman in 2016.

Yost and Hoffman are also responsible for Canoe House and SHAKERS in South Pasadena, The Diner on Main in Alhambra, and Central Park in Pasadena.

Toasted Bun — an all-American diner helmed by brothers Rene and Albert Garcia — will serve as the parent company to the incoming restaurant, The Grille.

Toasted Bun currently has two outposts — one in Glendale and one in Ventura — where the family-run restaurant churns out signature griddle items ranging from waffles to huevos rancheros in addition to what seems like hundreds of other enticing items.

Ahead of The Grille’s opening, What Now Los Angeles spoke with Co-Owner Rene Garcia to find out more about the operation:

WNLA : How did this exchange come about?

RG: Central Grille, which was originally SHAKERS, was always similar to us in that we both did breakfast, but they were a bit fancier whereas we’re just a diner.

When they switched to Central Grille, they did a really good job with the buildout and it was beautiful. But then the pandemic hit and it just sat vacantly. They tried to open it again but it just didn’t work out.

My brother and I grew up in Glendale, so, as residents, we didn’t want to lose the space to something corny, plus we had already wanted to do Toasted Bun 2.0 with a full dinner for a good price. It just made sense.

We’ll have a couple of classics, but it’ll be a little more upscale with more options. We’ll keep some of the classics and pizzas, a couple of kinds of pasta, and steaks; it’s going to be a really good menu.

WNLA: Is the name an ode to Central Grille?

RG: Yeah, so we’re leaving everything kind of as it is, we don’t want to change anything; part of the reason we loved the location is because of the way it looks. We didn’t want it to turn into anything corporate and we want to keep it local.

WNLA: What are your hopes for The Grille?

RG: Our ultimate goal is to keep it family-friendly, and fun for kids as well as for adults — a place where parents can get their cocktail. We want to keep it local and community-based.

There are a lot of people around here who have been waiting for something new.

