New Family Restaurant To Serve Up Chinese Comfort Food On West 4th Street

An exciting new Chinese restaurant is currently getting ready to serve up generations-old recipes.

Lin & Daughters is a new family restaurant that intends to serve Chinese “comfort foods” like dumplings, noodles, and other traditional entrees. The concept was established by founder Becky Lin , a devoted mother and chef who found that the act of dumpling making helped create strong family bonds and lifelong memories. Growing up, Becky helped her parents run the popular Chinese restaurant Lin’s Kitchen and experienced firsthand the powerful uniting effect that food can have.

Becky is now finally ready to develop a concept of her own design, a concept that is born out of her wish to recreate the warm feelings of being with one’s family. By utilizing recipes that have been passed down from her parents and grandparents, Becky hopes that Lin an Daughters will make guests feel welcome, as if you were visiting her own home to share a meal with her family.

Lin & Daughters is currently expected to arrive at 181 West 4th Street , opening up in the space that was formerly occupied by Ramen-Ya , a popular Japanese restaurant that operated for over two decades before closing down earlier this August. The location is relatively intimate and offers an estimated 463 square feet of space, and will offer four tables and a central dumpling bar that is expected to seat a total of 17 guests inside at one time.

For the menu, guests can expect to enjoy lovingly crafted dishes made fresh daily with farm-to-table ingredients. Samples from the menu include pan fried curry chicken dumplings, cumin beef dumplings, and Lin’s pork and chive dumplings, as well as entrée dishes like Dan Dan noodles, Mom’s wonton soup, and Grandma’s peanut noodles. Lin & Daughters will also serve a wide variety of bubble teas and drinks, including classic milk teas, taro lavas, hot teas, and matcha lattes.

Additionally, Becky is currently looking to acquire a beer and wine license to compliment her flavorful dishes. She is currently getting ready to meet with the community board and is proposing operating hours of 11:30 AM – 10:00 PM from Tuesday to Sunday, while closing on Mondays. According to their website, Lin & Daughters is expected to open up to the public some time in January 2023 . For more information as their grand opening approaches, you can follow Lin & Daughters on Instagram.

