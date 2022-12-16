Read full article on original website
Daily Dividend Report: FCX,CAG,BKU,FULT,TWO
Freeport-McMoRan announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX's common stock payable on February 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023. The declaration includes a base dividend of $0.075 per share and variable dividend of $0.075 per share in accordance with FCX's performance-based payout framework.
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
Top Analyst Reports for Linde, BP & PayPal
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Linde plc (LIN), BP p.l.c. (BP) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Daily Dividend Report: RL,MSM,INGR,FRG,PEGA
Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share on Ralph Lauren. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022. MSC Industrial Supply, a premier distributor of Metalworking...
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Greif (GEF) Buys Lee Container for $300M, Diversifies Portfolio
Greif GEF announced that it completed the previously announced acquisition of Lee Container Corporation, Inc. for $300 million. The acquisition marks an important step in GEF’s ongoing “Build to Last” mission. Lee Container's product lines will immediately diversify Greif's global portfolio. The buyout is expected to be immediately accretive to GEF’s margins, cash flow and earnings.
Wednesday 12/21 Insider Buying Report: DC, FET
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
Should You Hold Manulife Financial (MFC) in Your Portfolio?
Manulife Financial Corporation MFC has been in investors' good books on the back of higher sales volumes, favorable product mix in individual insurance, higher investment income and financial flexibility. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Manulife Financial’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $2.36, indicating a year-over-year increase...
Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/20/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins. SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC (WTTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the...
USO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the USO ETF (Symbol: USO) where we have detected an approximate $331.1 million dollar outflow -- that's a 13.2% decrease week over week (from 37,823,603 to 32,823,603). The chart below shows the one year price performance of USO, versus its 200 day moving average:
Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Why Molina (MOH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Wall Street Analysts Think Target (TGT) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, DAL, CCL
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 91,142 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 399.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 5,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Here's Why You Should Buy CRA International (CRAI) Stock Now
CRA International, Inc. CRAI performed well in the past year and has the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s take a look at the factors that make the...
Here's Why You Should Retain Vail Resorts (MTN) Stock Now
Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN is likely to benefit from a solid season pass program, acquisition initiatives and investments in expansion projects. However, high labor costs are a concern. Let us discuss the factors that suggest investors should retain the stock for the time being. Growth Catalysts. Vail Resorts has been...
Allegiant (ALGT) Dips 2.98% in Yesterday'sTrading: Here's Why
Shares of Allegiant Travel Company ALGT declined 2.98% on Dec 20, closing the trading session at $65.07. The decline came despite an increase in November traffic. It seems that the decline in the number of departures for November disappointed investors, leading to the stock price depreciation. What the Traffic Report...
