Greenville, NC

U.S. Rep. Murphy offers details about 2020 text messages to Mark Meadows

By Bobby Burns The Daily Reflector
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Waf3L_0jlMhBhh00

GREENVILLE — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville said this week he was only relaying a message in November 2020 when he texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about a strategy to help then-President Donald Trump.

Murphy's text messages came under scrutiny Monday after a national political blog called Talking Points Memo began publishing messages between Meadows and 34 members of Congress that TPM said were about plans to overturn the 2020 election . Meadows turned over the messages to the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Murphy in a telephone interview on Thursday said he was not sure when he sent the messages to Meadows. The reporting by TPM said they were sent on Nov. 6, when Trump was trailing in several crucial states that were continuing to tally votes from the Nov. 3 election.

Murphy said he was relaying a message from "someone in the legal realm" inquiring about a legal theory. The theory advanced in the texts suggested that state legislatures had the authority to appoint Electoral College electors that did not correspond with the outcome of an election if the vote was tainted.

The texts included excerpts from an article from a political website called Revolver. The piece was titled “The Vote Has Been Hopelessly Contaminated. Republican State Legislatures Must Now Move to Appoint Pro-Trump Electors.”

“Why are we not pursuing this strategy?” an initial text from Murphy said. “Please pay close attention to the very last paragraph.”

The conclusion of the story said "Republicans have total legislative control in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona. They have the power to appoint electors in the manner they choose. If the results in their states appear fraudulent, then these Republicans have a moral duty to act. To do anything else is to abandon their voters and unilaterally surrender to the predations of the enemy."

Murphy, a Republican and medical doctor who in November won his second full term to the 3rd District seat left open by the 2019 death of Walter Jones Jr., said Thursday he was not advocating for any action in the texts.

"It is literally a copy-and-paste from something someone sent me with a formal legal opinion to pass on to Mark Meadows because I had his contact information," he said. "This is what was sent to me to pass on. I was the messenger in this."

The phrasing of the text, "Why are we not pursuing this strategy?" was a question he was asked to relay, Murphy said. "One hundred percent."

Murphy said Thursday he was not certain who asked him to relay the message. A few names came to mind, he said, but it would be "absolutely unfair" to say who it was, he said. "I was serving as a conduit here."

The congressman declined to comment on whether he believed state legislatures have the authority to appoint electors that do not correspond with the outcome of an election they suspect to be corrupted, saying that was a matter for legal experts.

Murphy, a urologist who entered politics when he was appointed to the N.C. House in 2015 and won a two-year term in 2016, was in the Capitol on Jan. 6 when proceedings to certify the electoral college vote that put Democrat Joe Biden in the White House were interrupted by supporters of Trump.

The proceedings normally are ceremonial, but in 2020 many Republican legislators voted against certifying the electoral tallies in two states, Pennsylvania and Arizona, states where electors were awarded to Biden.

Murphy was among those who voted against certifying the vote in Pennsylvania, which he said at the time was because legal advisers told him that state's Democrat-controlled state courts and executive branch officials took actions that usurped the state legislature’s constitutional authority to guide the election.

"I objected to Pennsylvania based on a legal opinion given to me by a constitutional lawyer that said the elections in Pennsylvania were unconstitutional because of the way they were carried out," Murphy said Thursday. "... I don't believe my duty in Congress is to be a rubber stamp."

The vote occurred hours after hundreds of rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"I came out immediately, immediately and condemned what happened on Jan. 6 and I still condemn what happened on Jan. 6," he said.

But the Jan. 6 committee hearings that led to the release of his text messages are flawed and their findings, therefore, are immaterial, Murphy said.

"The issue of any investigation is there should be ... cross-examination of witnesses," he said. "None of that occurred on this committee. For the first time in congressional history ... the minority party was not allowed to select its members on a select committee, so it was a foregone conclusion of all the findings that they would have, given the fact that No. 1 we would not have our own people, our own selected people, and No. 2 that there was no cross-examination allowed."

Murphy has received the support of Donald Trump and has rallied with Trump at several events, including a 2019 rally at Minges Coliseum that sparked controversy when the crowd chanted "send her back" to ridicule U.S. Rep. Illhan Omar, a 2021 event at the Greenville Convention Center where Trump endorsed U.S. Senator-elect Ted Budd, and a 2022 rally in Selma, along with Budd, U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

Murphy on Thursday declined to say whether he would support Trump's 2024 run for president. "That's still a long ways away; I want to make sure that our Republican majority gets a speaker elected and that we have our agenda."

He did say he supports a bid by one-time Trump ally U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy to be speaker of the U.S. House in January, even though McCarthy has faced opposition from some in the Republican party.

"At present time I believe he's earned the right to be speaker and I will tell you he's been very transparent in working with those who initially opposed him," Murphy said. "He had some really great meetings with people who had concerns, and I think he's addressed them very well at this point in time, but barring anything unforeseen, I believe he will have my vote."

Murphy said he is looking forward to the new session in which Republicans will have a majority in the House.

He has been appointed to serve on the House Ways and Means Committee, which he said is one of the most comprehensive panels in Congress, and will be working on Medicare solvency and tax reforms among other initiatives.

Health care will be a major focus for the 30-year physician, who also was elected co-chair of the House doctors caucus and co-chair of the Association of Medical Colleges and Universities.

Murphy said he will continue to be an advocate for free speech, particularly on college campuses, water quality and environment, agriculture and the military.

He said he also looks forward to working with newly elected U.S. Rep. Don Davis, a Democrat who will succeed U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield in the 1st Congressional District, which shares Greenville and Pitt County with his 3rd District.

"Don and I worked very well when I was in the state legislature and we plan on continuing that partnership."

