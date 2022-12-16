Monticello sports round-up: December 15

Below are summaries of Monticello sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.

Monticello boys basketball

The Magic boys basketball team fell to 0-3 after their last two losses. They fell to Delano 66-53 on the road Tuesday, Dec. 6. Brayden Dollard scored a team-high 16 while Jackson Soroko added 12 himself. It was just a two-point game at halftime before the Tigers finished off the Magic in the second half.

Their last loss was 90-82 to Norwood Young America on Friday, Dec. 9. Derek Harley made his season debut and dropped 33 points. Brian Obiri dropped 18 while Ryan Schyma had 13 as the only Magic scorers in double digits. Braeden O’Neil had 61 against Monticello.

Tuesday’s game against Fridley was postponed due to the weather. On Thursday Monticello hosts Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, Dec. 20 Monti is on the road against St. Michael-Albertville. They’re at home against Zimmerman on Thursday, Dec. 22 with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

Monticello girls basketball

The Monti girls basketball team is 4-0 to begin the year. On Tuesday, Dec. 6 Monti beat

Delano 59-45 and on Thursday, Dec. 9 the girls beat Zimmerman 74-46.

Monti allowed just 19 points in the first half against the Tigers. Freshman Sam Voll led Monti with 13 points. Senior Lily Manning was second with 12 points. Manning also led the team with 5 rebounds. Senior Sophia Haase led the Magic with 5 assists.

Manning led the Magic with 21 against the Thunder. She also chipped in 3 rebounds and 4 assists. Voll was close to her first-career triple-double with 9 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists. She also had 2 steals and 3 blocks on the defensive end.

Monticello is on the road for their next two games, Friday at Sartell-St. Stephen and on Saturday at Willmar. The next home game is Tuesday, Dec. 20 against St. Cloud with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. That is the first of three straight home games with Monticello hosting a holiday tournament beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and running through Thursday, Dec. 22.

Monticello dance team

The Monticello dance team performed in a conference meet at St. Francis High School on Friday, Dec. 9.

The jazz team took second place with 347 points (lost to Becker by one ranking point) who also scored 347. The kick team also took second to Becker. The Magic scored 340 to Becker’s 358.

On Saturday the dance team is in Becker.

Monticello gymnastics

On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the gymnastics team hosted STMA for a meet. The Magic won 138.75-133.1. Raegan Bryant led the Magic on the vault (9.375), floor (9.3), and all-around scoring (34.9), Presley Kass won the bars (8.85), and Tyana Kolles (9.05) won the beam. Lauren Hansen was second for Monti in all-around scoring at 33.6.

Monticello and North Branch had a meet scheduled originally for Thursday, got rescheduled for Tuesday, but was postponed due to weather. They host Albany on Tuesday, Dec. 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Monticello wrestling

The Magic were in a triangular meet in Big Lake on Thursday, Dec. 8. They lost to Big Lake 38-32 and to Rocori 42-28.

At 113 lbs. Peyton Ruzicka beat Beau McCrone (Big Lake) with a pin at 3:52. At 126 lbs. Anthony Perez beat Kole Werner (Big Lake) 7-3. At 138 lbs. Mason Brown beat Cooper Cusick (Big Lake) 5-2. At 160 lbs. Griffen Fieldseth beat Jack Christensen (Big Lake) 18-3 on a technical fall at 0:00. At 182 lbs. Mason Bauer beat Gauge Hoffman (Big Lake) 10-3. At 195 lbs.

Mason Smith pinned Trajan Mussehl (Big Lake) at 3:01. At 220 lbs. Keegan Ellis pinned Mason Krebs (Big Lake) at 1:24.

Against Rocori; Perez, Mason Brown, Nasir Jones (145 lbs.), Fieldseth, and Mason Smith all picked up wins.

On Friday, Dec. 9 the boys were in a tournament at Howard Lake Waverly-Winsted High School. They lost to Holdingford 52-20. At 152 lbs. Joseph Gleason (Monticello) beat Grant Welle (Holdingford) 6-4. Mason Bauer beat Evan Lichy (Holdingford) 23-8 on a technical fall. At 220 lbs. Keegan Ellis (Monticello) pinned Cyril Feia (Holdingford) at 1:43 and heavyweight Ben Bauer got a win on forfeit.

Wrestling’s next event is Thursday when Monticello hosts Princeton for a dual at Monticello Middle School beginning at 6 p.m.

North Wright County RiverHawks

The RiverHawks improved to 2-2 after a 5-1 victory over Osseo/Park Center on Thursday, Dec. 8. Adrienne Hansen had 3 points (1 goal/ 2 assists). Roz Landkammer also scored a goal.

North Wright County is on the road Tuesday against Wayzata and is back home on Saturday against Eden Prairie at 3 p.m. (St. Michael-Albertville Arena). On Tuesday, Dec. 20 they’re home at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena against Buffalo with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.