ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NFL Honors awards show to be hosted by Kelly Clarkson

By By The Associated Press
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2b6B_0jlMgsbt00

Musical artist Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show Feb. 9 in Phoenix, recognizing the league's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season.

The Emmy and Grammy-award winning artist will be the first woman to host the show, where multiple NFL awards will be announced, a spokesperson said Friday in a new release.

The NFL Honors show debuted in 2012 and features the announcement of The Associated Press' annual awards, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class, among others.

The show is held annually the week before the Super Bowl.

Past hosts include Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Harvey, Alec Baldwin, Seth Meyers, Rob Riggle and Conan O'Brien.

The show will air live at 9 p.m. EST from Symphony Hall. It will be carried by NBC, NFL Network and Peacock.

A list of the awards that will be announced:

- AP Most Valuable Player

- AP Coach of the Year

- AP Comeback Player of the Year

- AP Offensive Player of the Year

- AP Defensive Player of the Year

- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

- AP Assistant Coach of the Year

- Best Moment of the Year

- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

- NFL Inspire Change Tribute

- Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

- FedEx Air &amp; Ground Players of the Year

- Salute to Service Award

- Bud Light Celly of the Year

- Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

- NFL Fan of the Year

- Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOEL 950 AM

John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up. In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach...
The Associated Press

Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He injured a calf in New York’s loss to Buffalo on Dec. 11 and sat out the Jets’ 20-17 defeat against Detroit last Sunday. Williams’ return will help boost a pass rush that has been among the NFL’s best with him in the lineup. The Jaguars will be without rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker, the first overall pick in this year’s draft, for the second straight game because of a high ankle sprain. Walker has 3 1/2 sacks this season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Daily Sun

Danielle Deadwyler goes all in for Oscar-nominated role

In Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till,” Danielle Deadwyler gives one of the most powerful and subtly expressive performances of the year. Deadwyler has been making her mark for several years in series like “Station Eleven” and “Atlanta,” and in the Western “The Harder They Fall.” But her performance as Mamie has catapulted her to another stratosphere. It's made Deadwyler a top contender for best actress at the Academy Awards, and an easy choice for one The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2022. Deadwyler says she wanted “to be the person to bear the weight” of playing Mamie Till.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Results: Team Blake Leads Top 5 Amid Shocking Eliminations

The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night for another live results show, as the Top 8 was whittled down to the Top 5 ahead of next week’s finale. The show featured some shocking results, as three Team Blake artists were voted through by America, and some seriously talented singers battled for the final spot in the Instant Save.
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy