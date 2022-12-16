Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents say nearby marijuana facility stinking up neighborhood
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - People in one Florida city say a marijuana facility is stinking up the place. Curaleaf, which specializes in producing and distributing cannabis products, owns and operates the facility just east of Mount Dora. Some homeowners who live in the Lakes of Mount Dora subdivision near the...
Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
Florida wildlife officials investigating claims man beat shark with hammer
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. A man is accused of dragging around what on video appears to be a lifeless shark on a Florida beach. Witnesses said the man was seen bludgeoning the shark in the head with a hammer.
Does it snow in Florida? It has in Orlando, Miami, and Tampa; here's a look back at when
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds, and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season. The arctic blast that is covering much...
Kari Lake: Arizona judge dismisses most of election lawsuit
PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge on Dec. 19 dismissed most, but not all of the counts mentioned in Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's election lawsuit. During a hearing on Monday, Lake's attorney claimed Election Day was filled with chaos and mayhem, from printer errors to claims of fraud with signature verification and chain of custody.
'Horrifying:' Witness says she watched man beat shark with hammer on Florida beach
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - A woman and her co-worker were setting up for a wedding when they saw a man attacking a shark right in front of the Harbour House Oceanfront Venue. "My co-worker and I were just stunned to see that this was happening right in front of...
5 arrested after fingerprint connects them to Florida man's murder in St. Cloud: sheriff
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Five people have been arrested in connection to a man's murder in St. Cloud back in October, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Marcos Lopez told reporters a single fingerprint found while collecting evidence at the crime scene led to the arrest of one woman and four men.
Ohio Amber Alert: Search expands for missing infant, suspected kidnapper
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Authorities in Ohio have expanded their search for a missing 5-month-old boy and his suspected kidnapper to five neighboring states. Columbus police believe Nalah Jackson stole a 2010 Honda Accord on Monday with twin infants, Kyair and Kason Thomass, inside. Early Tuesday morning, Kyair was found at an airport parking lot in Dayton, 70 miles away.
Potential 'bomb cyclone' threatens holiday travel plans in and out of Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous blizzard moving across the U.S. could become a "bomb cyclone" with damaging winds that is also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. The winter storm is expected to spawn a widespread flash freeze...
Minnesota bear cub adjusts researchers' trail camera with 'surprisingly good results'
(FOX 9) - A black bear cub in Northern Minnesota was captured on a Voyageurs Wolf Project trail camera re-adjusting the camera, with some "surprisingly good results," according to a Facebook post from researchers. "While this cub has much to learn about setting cameras, it did a much better job...
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
What is a bomb cyclone? Here's a simple explanation
ORLANDO, Fla. - As a major winter storm moves across the U.S. leading up to Christmas, you may have heard meteorologists mention the term "bomb cyclone" that could potentially cause major impacts on millions of holiday travelers this weekend. So what is a bomb cyclone? FOX 35 Storm Team Chief...
Thousands without power in Northern California following 6.4 quake
FORTUNA, Calif. - Thousands of homes and businesses along the Northern California coast remained without power, nearly a day after a powerful earthquake jolted people awake and shook homes off foundations, injuring at least 12 and leaving many without water. In Fortuna, Calif., in Humboldt County, all the main street...
Florida weather: Some cities could see freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend
ORLANDO, Flas. - While the Sunshine State is known for its abundance of sunshine, tropical palm trees, and beaches, a large arctic airmass will make its way across the country dropping temperatures in Florida, causing some parts of northern Florida to potentially see temperatures below freezing. On Monday in Orlando,...
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
Northern California earthquake leaves 2 dead, buckles road, causes damage and injury
FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, left two people dead, caused gas leaks, shattered glass, left thousands without power, one buckled highway and jittery residents living through dozens of aftershocks. The Humboldt County Sheriff said at an afternoon press conference that...
Freezing temperatures could give Florida the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years
An Arctic cold front will send very cold air into Central Florida by overnight Friday into Saturday/Christmas Eve morning. Freeze warnings are looking likely during the holiday weekend and we've issued FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAYS on Saturday and Sunday to account for these frigid changes.
Weather Forecast: Dec. 20, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see passing showers throughout the evening hours. There will be some clearing late Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the 50s.
