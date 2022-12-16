ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida wildlife officials investigating claims man beat shark with hammer

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. A man is accused of dragging around what on video appears to be a lifeless shark on a Florida beach. Witnesses said the man was seen bludgeoning the shark in the head with a hammer.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Kari Lake: Arizona judge dismisses most of election lawsuit

PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge on Dec. 19 dismissed most, but not all of the counts mentioned in Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's election lawsuit. During a hearing on Monday, Lake's attorney claimed Election Day was filled with chaos and mayhem, from printer errors to claims of fraud with signature verification and chain of custody.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox35orlando.com

5 arrested after fingerprint connects them to Florida man's murder in St. Cloud: sheriff

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Five people have been arrested in connection to a man's murder in St. Cloud back in October, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Marcos Lopez told reporters a single fingerprint found while collecting evidence at the crime scene led to the arrest of one woman and four men.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ohio Amber Alert: Search expands for missing infant, suspected kidnapper

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Authorities in Ohio have expanded their search for a missing 5-month-old boy and his suspected kidnapper to five neighboring states. Columbus police believe Nalah Jackson stole a 2010 Honda Accord on Monday with twin infants, Kyair and Kason Thomass, inside. Early Tuesday morning, Kyair was found at an airport parking lot in Dayton, 70 miles away.
COLUMBUS, OH
fox35orlando.com

What is a bomb cyclone? Here's a simple explanation

ORLANDO, Fla. - As a major winter storm moves across the U.S. leading up to Christmas, you may have heard meteorologists mention the term "bomb cyclone" that could potentially cause major impacts on millions of holiday travelers this weekend. So what is a bomb cyclone? FOX 35 Storm Team Chief...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Thousands without power in Northern California following 6.4 quake

FORTUNA, Calif. - Thousands of homes and businesses along the Northern California coast remained without power, nearly a day after a powerful earthquake jolted people awake and shook homes off foundations, injuring at least 12 and leaving many without water. In Fortuna, Calif., in Humboldt County, all the main street...
FORTUNA, CA
fox35orlando.com

Northern California earthquake leaves 2 dead, buckles road, causes damage and injury

FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, left two people dead, caused gas leaks, shattered glass, left thousands without power, one buckled highway and jittery residents living through dozens of aftershocks. The Humboldt County Sheriff said at an afternoon press conference that...
FERNDALE, CA
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Dec. 20, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see passing showers throughout the evening hours. There will be some clearing late Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the 50s.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy