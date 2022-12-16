ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHON2

Modern tech saved his life, help to make his holidays bright

KHON2
KHON2
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4kfr_0jlMfnPH00

Today’s Laulima family experienced the life-saving benefit of modern technology, having saved their baby’s life while still in the womb.

But he’s not out of the woods yet and the family could use some help this holiday season.

Mom was pregnant with their second son when they were told he had a genetic blood disorder called Alpha Thalassemia Major, which can cause severe anemia and experts say in most cases, the baby will die before birth or soon after.

But thanks to new treatments and technologies, doctors were able to give blood transfusions through the womb. Mom and baby went through treatments twice a week for five months and baby was born healthy. He is now two years old.

But, he still needs some medical care and they are still paying the medical bills.

Their two-year-old and five-year-old could both use new clothes. With the five-year-old needing school supplies too and their two-year-old would love toys.

Mom and dad could use grocery and gas gift cards.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this family have a brighter holiday season.

If you’d like to help, please go to our website khon2.Com, click on local, then Laulima and look for ‘ohana code H2263. Thank you.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Heavy showers, strong winds, thunderstorms expected to start week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue through Monday. Some storms may be severe tonight and Monday. Any severe storms will be capable of producing strong winds and hail. Strong and damaging southwest, or kona, winds will develop tonight and continue through Monday. Periods of heavy rain throughout this time may result in […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Stronger winds, thunderstorms, slight chance of hail expected

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii had breezy conditions and quite a bit of rain through Sunday but unfortunately, the worst of this storm is yet to come. The bad weather will continue as a strong cold front will pass over the island chain causing widespread rain, which will be heavy at times, with thunderstorms and high […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Severe weather closes parks on Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Severe weather has forced the closure of some visitor attractions and resident services. Maui County said the Central Maui Landfill is closed until further notice due to road debris and unsafe weather conditions. Residents can call the Solid Waste Division at (808) 270-7874. Haleakala’s summit district remains closed due to severe weather. […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Tips for tipping during the holidays

The end of the year is a time to show appreciation for those who provide necessary services and little luxuries in your daily life. Determining whom to tip and how much to give can be confusing. To avoid extra holiday stress, BBB recommends the following tips to help you tip confidently while staying within your […]
KHON2

Get Dirty: Holiday Gifts with Xeric Plants

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies, and California and Virginia residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHON2

Gifts for a foodie in your life

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Know a dedicated home chef who always seems to be in the kitchen? Or a foodie whose Instagram is always filled with pictures of delicious dishes?. Here are our top foolproof gift ideas for your culinarily inclined friend, family member,...
OREGON STATE
KHON2

Still need a few gifts? Here’s last-minute shopping advice to help you save face

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Last-minute shoppers may have to deal with a bit more stress as the clock starts running out. In fact, it might already be too late to get many of the items on your shopping list if they aren’t already on their way.
KHON2

KHON2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy