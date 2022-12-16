ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSLS

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign launches in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia leaders are working to make sure drivers are safe on the roads this holiday season with the return of their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. 120 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Wednesday, Dec. 14 through New Year’s Day, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Heritage’s Terrell Washington heading to Hampton University

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Standout Heritage athlete Terrell Washington will continue his academic and athletic career at Hampton University. “It feels good, it’s been a dream,” Washington said at a signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Washington served as a fullback for the Pioneers, accounting for 140 yards and...
HAMPTON, VA
WSLS

VDOT: Prepare for slick, icy roads Dec. 23 due to frigid temperatures

SALEM, Va. – Falling temperatures just ahead of Christmas Eve are causing concern for many in our region, especially those that plan to hit the roads. VDOT is warning drivers that the chilly weather around sunrise Friday, Dec. 23, will likely freeze wet roads, creating dangerous driving conditions. If...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.
CALIFORNIA STATE

