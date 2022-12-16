Read full article on original website
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign launches in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia leaders are working to make sure drivers are safe on the roads this holiday season with the return of their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. 120 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Wednesday, Dec. 14 through New Year’s Day, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said.
450 applications needed to create Virginia license plate honoring women Veterans
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is launching a campaign to bring license plates honoring female Veterans to the Commonwealth. To do this, DVS will need 450 pre-applications and all deposits, which amount to $10 for a basic plate or $20 for a personalized plate, by Jan. 11, 2023. Once...
Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
Gov. Youngkin announces over $2 million distributed through Hurley Relief Fund
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $2 million has been distributed through the Hurley Relief Fund. Relief payments are available to Virginia residents with real property damages caused by the flooding that occurred on Aug. 31, 2021, in Hurley, Virginia. “The destruction in Hurley after last...
Virginia sees 2,784 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 14,502 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,188,049 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,072 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,722 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Virginia sees 2,745 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 13,860 new cases in the last week
As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 2,185,265 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,979 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,681 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Heritage’s Terrell Washington heading to Hampton University
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Standout Heritage athlete Terrell Washington will continue his academic and athletic career at Hampton University. “It feels good, it’s been a dream,” Washington said at a signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Washington served as a fullback for the Pioneers, accounting for 140 yards and...
Virginia sees 2,133 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 13,402 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,182,520 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,915 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,598 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
VDOT: Prepare for slick, icy roads Dec. 23 due to frigid temperatures
SALEM, Va. – Falling temperatures just ahead of Christmas Eve are causing concern for many in our region, especially those that plan to hit the roads. VDOT is warning drivers that the chilly weather around sunrise Friday, Dec. 23, will likely freeze wet roads, creating dangerous driving conditions. If...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.
Combination of wintry mix, rain and chilly air make for an unpleasant Thursday
ROANOKE, Va. – As I type this, moisture from a coastal low-pressure system has moved into Southwest and Central Virginia. The moisture is combining with chilly air to cause a wintry mix to fall in many areas this Thursday morning. Any freezing rain, sleet or snow could cause slick spots to form on roadways.
