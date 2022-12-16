Read full article on original website
Johnny Everett Schwab
Johnny Everett Schwab, 69 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on December 19, 2022, in Abilene, Texas. Johnny was born to Duane and Hilda Schwab in Ft. Worth, Texas and graduated from Brownwood High School. Johnny is survived by his four children, John Schwab, Jacob Schwab, Ryan Schwab and...
Brown County 4-H News: Dec. 21
December 22-26 – Extension Office Closed for Christmas Holiday. 30 – Extension Office Hours for New Year’s Holiday 8:30am – 12pm. January 2 – Extension Office Closed for New Year’s Holiday. 8-14 – Brown County Youth Fair. 16 – Extension Office Closed for...
Zonya Ann (Samberson) Smith
Zonya Ann (Samberson) Smith, 59, of Brownwood, passed from this earth to be with Our Heavenly Father, December 20, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Crossway Baptist Church in Crowley, Texas at 10 a.m.
Steve A. Galvan
Funeral service for Steve A. Galvan, 64 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
THE IDLE AMERICAN: Christmas on the Rails
Less is heard about trains these days, particularly since the homegoing of Johnny Cash. He always loved train songs. Accounts of a single railroad car are even rarer, despite the jump start provided in 1930 by “The Little Engine That Could,” a children’s book. This piece about...
Texas State Parks Kicks Off 100-Year Birthday Celebration with First Day Hikes
Three, two, one … Happy Birthday, Texas State Parks! Park lovers everywhere are invited to help Texas State Parks begin celebrating 100 years Jan. 1 with a First Day Hike. Almost every Texas State Park will host ranger-guided and self-guided walks, bike rides, paddling trips and polar plunges in honor of the national initiative aimed at getting people outdoors.
DIANE ADAMS: Train heists and jail breaks
Back when robbing trains was a real thing, not just a Bugs Bunny trope, an attempted train heist took place on the night of June 9th, 1898, in Coleman County. Four robbers, loaded up with dynamite and guns, enacted a plan to stop the train when the fireman disembarked to throw the track switch. They hid in a ditch, emerging to fire shots into the air when the train came to a halt.Their plan did not go smoothly, and the robbers were forced to flee without any loot.
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood announces Employees of the Quarter
The Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood Facebook page posted the above information regarding its Employees of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Salvation Army of Brownwood Receives Christmas Donation from Heartland REALTORS
Tuesday morning, December 20, representatives of Heartland REALTORS made a special check presentation in the amount of $4,520 to the Salvation Army of Brownwood. Rodney Martin has served this year as President of Heartland REALTORS. “Every year, Heartland REALTORS has our Christmas party in early December. Each year we have...
Brownwood Community Church Opens Up GriefShare To Community
Griefshare, a ministry of Church Initiative, is an organization focused on counseling those who have lost loved ones. Griefshare groups can be found in churches all across the country, and even at Brownwood Community Church. “This is a sharing, educational, support opportunity for anyone who has lost a loved one....
BC Young Professionals Ugly Sweater Party Scheduled for Dec. 23rd
Young Professionals of Brown County program enables business retention through networking & community involvement. This program helps young professionals derive substance and strengths from community service projects, peer –to—peer interactions, and leadership development. Each quarter Young Professionals of Brown County will have a meeting, a luncheon, a service...
Court Records 12/22/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage license was filed between December 16 through December 21:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from December 16 through December 20:. Citibank N.A. vs. Nancy J....
Arctic blast brings snow flurries to Brownwood
The arctic blast in downtown Brownwood shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday morning and as of 10:20 a.m. Thursday snow flurries were falling in downtown. The National Weather Service reported just before 10 a.m. that a few light bands of snow were moving across the Big Country and snow accumulations were expected to be light. Accumulation culd occur on grass, but the snow is not expected to affect road conditions.
Sheriff’s Office responds to hunting shooting accident
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office recently issued the following press release:. On December 16 at approximately 2:26 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 24500 block of Hwy 279 N. where a 70-year-old male was involved in a hunting accident causing him to be shot in the left upper arm with a 12-gauge shotgun at point blank range.
Brown County Under a Wind Chill Watch Effective Thursday Morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch for Brown and neighboring counties and indeed much of Texas, from Thursday morning through Friday morning. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels, resulting in hypothermia and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero are anticipated in Brown and surrounding counties. Remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Do not remain outside for prolonged periods of time unless necessary. Keep an extra blanket or two in your vehicles to remain warm in case you become stranded.
Brown County Home Solutions to serve as cold weather shelter from 5 p.m. today through Tuesday
Due to inclement cold weather, Brown County Home Solutions will open its doors to those needing a warm place to shelter at 5 p.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 22) and remain open through Tuesday, Dec. 27 due to the frigid temperatures. According to Brown County Home Solutions, there will be no...
Arctic Blast of Cold Air Arriving Just Before Christmas
Outdoor faucets and pipes should be properly insulated and covered by the end of the day on Wednesday to protect against the very frigid air coming our way early Thursday. Arctic air arrives early Thursday morning in Brown and surrounding counties and temperatures will quickly fall to below freezing within the first few minutes after the front passes through.
