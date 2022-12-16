ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rupert, ID

Last minute Christmas shopping in Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Christmas shoppers, time is running out with just four days left until Christmas. KMVT’s Zach Bruhl takes us to Main Street in Twin Falls to see how the chaos of holiday shopping is being handled by local businesses. It’s the home stretch... Christmas...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Chobani announces $250,000 gift to the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local company has donated $250,000 to support the development of the Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park. Chobani announced on Wednesday that it will be celebrating its tenth year in the Magic Valley with a new tradition of a quarter-million-dollar donation each year, beginning with this gift. The plan for the park will be a redevelopment of the three-acre property, which will ultimately have public restrooms, an outdoor fitness area and open space for future development. For Chobani, this project was one they selected with intention.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Byington, Dennis Ray

BURLEY—Dennis Ray Byington, a 73-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, from unexpected heart complications. Dennis was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandpa, whom his grandchildren called, “Oompa.”. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on October 28, 1949, and was the second...
BURLEY, ID
Cassia Regional Hospital ranked nationally for best maternity care

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital is being recognized for its high quality of care for maternity patients, as U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of best hospitals for maternity care for 2022. It’s a major achievement for the hospital, as fewer than 300...
BURLEY, ID

