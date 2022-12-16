TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local company has donated $250,000 to support the development of the Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park. Chobani announced on Wednesday that it will be celebrating its tenth year in the Magic Valley with a new tradition of a quarter-million-dollar donation each year, beginning with this gift. The plan for the park will be a redevelopment of the three-acre property, which will ultimately have public restrooms, an outdoor fitness area and open space for future development. For Chobani, this project was one they selected with intention.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO