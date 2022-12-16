Read full article on original website
Last minute Christmas shopping in Downtown Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Christmas shoppers, time is running out with just four days left until Christmas. KMVT’s Zach Bruhl takes us to Main Street in Twin Falls to see how the chaos of holiday shopping is being handled by local businesses. It’s the home stretch... Christmas...
Chobani announces $250,000 gift to the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local company has donated $250,000 to support the development of the Pole Line / Eastland Trailhead Park. Chobani announced on Wednesday that it will be celebrating its tenth year in the Magic Valley with a new tradition of a quarter-million-dollar donation each year, beginning with this gift. The plan for the park will be a redevelopment of the three-acre property, which will ultimately have public restrooms, an outdoor fitness area and open space for future development. For Chobani, this project was one they selected with intention.
A former resident of Valley House Homeless Shelter is looking to give back this Christmas
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This Christmas, one previous resident of the Valley House Homeless Shelter is looking to give back to the community. Justin Byrns, raised a significant amount of money this holiday season that went to adopted families. Byrns said, it’s about teaching each other the meaning of...
Byington, Dennis Ray
BURLEY—Dennis Ray Byington, a 73-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, from unexpected heart complications. Dennis was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandpa, whom his grandchildren called, “Oompa.”. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on October 28, 1949, and was the second...
Idaho ag groups are calling on lawmakers to attach the Affordable and Secure Food Act to spending bill
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Agricultural groups are asking congress to act now, and not later, as the ongoing farm workforce crisis is hindering agricultural production, and contributing to food price inflation. Many think the Affordable and Secure Food Act is a step in the right direction in fixing the issue.
Cassia Regional Hospital ranked nationally for best maternity care
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital is being recognized for its high quality of care for maternity patients, as U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of best hospitals for maternity care for 2022. It’s a major achievement for the hospital, as fewer than 300...
Out-of-state drug traffickers prosecuted in federal court
Three out-of-state individuals were recently prosecuted in federal court for bringing illicit drugs into the Magic Valley area, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit Monday. The post Out-of-state drug traffickers prosecuted in federal court appeared first on Local News 8.
School Resource Officers are more than just a disciplinary figure for one local school district
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — School Resource Officers are an integral part of the education system across the country, and for one Twin Falls County School District, their SRO is more than just a disciplinary figure. At the Murtaugh School District, Deputy Radmall is a well-known face around the school.
