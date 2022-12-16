Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
newschannel20.com
Freshman enrollment up 5% at Illinois public universities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Board of Higher Education released its first look report at enrollment data from the state’s public universities for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Freshmen enrollment at Illinois’ public universities increased by 5% compared to the fall semester of the...
IDPH fines 25 Central IL nursing homes for care violations
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health recently fined 25 nursing homes in central Illinois, among many others throughout the state, for violations of the Nursing Home Care Act. 14 of the facilities were fined $25,000 for Type A violations, the second-most serious type of violation. Under the NHCA, these are violations […]
newschannel20.com
Winter set to strike central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Brace yourself for the first significant Winter storm of the season and a major blast of Arctic air. So far, the weather has been rather chilly this week, but this weather will pale in comparison to a frigid and dangerously cold weather pattern that settles over central Illinois just in time for the holiday weekend.
newschannel20.com
Snow, wind and bitter cold batters central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A huge Winter storm is lashing out at central Illinois. A powerhouse storm system is sliding in from the Midwest setting off snow and buffeting Illinois with wicked winds. Winds will be gusting in excess of 40 MPH, and by late Thursday into Friday, wind gusts could even be approaching 45-50 MPH. Watch out for considerable blowing snow and poor visibility making traveling quite hazardous.
newschannel20.com
Pritzker signs bill to incentivize electric car production in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday signed a new law aimed at incentivizing electric vehicle, EV, production in the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution,” said Governor JB Pritzker, “Today’s REV amendment signing sends a clear message to EV manufacturers that we are the best place in the nation to call home, thanks to our competitive incentives and ambitious clean energy goals. It’s no wonder that companies like Lion Electric, TCCI, and Rivian have expanded their footprints throughout our state, and I look forward to welcoming more EV businesses to Illinois in the coming years.”
newschannel20.com
IDOT prepares for snow this week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With that winter storm coming up this week, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is gearing up to prepare roads. IDOT said they're ready to go. They have their staff and equipment all set to prepare and plow the roads this week. Paul Wappel with...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
Legend Says this Illinois ‘Thunderbird’ Picked Up a Small Child
Is there really a bird strong enough to pick up a child? Many believe that answer is yes and that it really happened in Illinois and they have video to prove it. The case of the Illinois "Thunderbird" dates back to a video that first surfaced at Lake Shelbyville, Illinois back in 1977. The History Channel even had an episode of Monster Quest which referred to this "Bird-Zilla" that is said to have picked up a small child. Atlas Obscura confirms the "picking up a small child" aspect of this story.
Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
newschannel20.com
Illinois expands bereavement rights in New Year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — As the New Year approaches, employers should be aware of the new requirements under the Family Bereavement Leave Act, which will go into effect on January 1, 2023, across Illinois. The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) is an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act...
newschannel20.com
ISP reminding drivers to move over and obey Scott's Law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police (ISP) is reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles and personnel assisting them. December 23, is Scott's Law day. Each year to honor public safety workers and ISP wants to remind motorists to slow down AND move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.
Illinois homeowners and renters can still qualify for stimulus money
fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
newschannel20.com
The Jelani Day Law: How it will help in missing person cases
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — On May 16th, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Jelani Day Act into law, which will take effect on January 1 of the New Year. The family of Jelani Day hopes the law will help other families who find themselves in the same unfortunate situation. "And...
The Second Coolest Neighborhood In America Is In Illinois
It's easy to say you live in the best neighborhood ever, but what if we told you one of the coolest was not to far away and located in Illinois? Who knows, you may even live there!. timeout.com got the numbers, and we have the answer. It's time to see...
newschannel20.com
Over 5.1 million Illinoisans received tax rebates
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Income and property tax rebates have been issued to more than 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion, according to Gov. JB Pritzker's office. The rebates were the result of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, passed by the General Assembly, which were issued over the course...
10 Things You Should Never Say to Someone From Illinois
As an Illinois native, I've heard my fair share of questionable comments from outsiders who may not be fully aware of our state's rich history and culture. Here are 10 things you should never say to someone from Illinois:. "Is Chicago the only city in Illinois?" No, no it is...
newschannel20.com
Missouri state police ask for help locating man who shot at trooper
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol, MSHP, is asking for the public's help in locating a man who fired shots at a state trooper. The shooting happened just before 1:19 a.m. on December 18 when a trooper attempted to stop a Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of US 60 Highway, in Carter County, according to the MSHP.
Masks Recommended in Over 40 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Alert Level
Masks are encouraged in 43 out of Illinois' 102 counties that have been raised to "high" COVID-19 community level status as a result of an uptick in weekly metrics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest CDC data showed a total of 86 counties are at...
