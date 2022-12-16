'Chat' and stay 'Up to Date' with student podcasts

Being a part of the Magnet team at the Owatonna High School gives students a variety of opportunities to expose themselves to the world of journalism, editing, videography and more. Podcasting is also on that list, and this year, a handful of students opted to dip their toes into that world.

Juniors Blake Burmeister and Kate Sande partnered up to start their monthly student podcast “Up to Date with Blake and Kate” where they talk about the various happenings around the school.

The pair have been participating in a gratitude challenge where they name three things they are grateful for at the top of each episode. Following the update, the pair talk about various winter activities students can get involved with throughout the school in their most recent episode.

They also conducted an interview with Mikah Elstad, an OHS senior and one of the OHS carolers.

“We have a different theme for each episode,” Sande said. “We try to interview different people in sports and clubs so the audience is able to hear from students on student happenings.”

Juniors Mariah Cuellar and Ella Highfield host the monthly “Chat with ME” podcast. Similarly to Sande and Burmeister’s podcast, the girls chat with each other and their fellow students and high school staff about various happenings within the high school.

Cuellar and Highfield are friends outside the classroom, and said being able to host the podcast together makes the flow easy with conversations.

“It’s easy for us to talk to each other about different topics that are relevant around the school,” Cuellar said. “Because we are friends it was nice that we were able to be paired together to do the podcast.”

Outside of classwork, the students are involved in several different clubs and extracurricular activities such as sports, dance, cheerleading, DECA, 4-H and more.

All of the participating students said they enjoy listening to podcasts outside of school, but had never hosted a podcast before. Burmeister and Sande said the flexible schedule with recording and interviewing, along with the creative freedom, was what drew them to the opting to host a podcast in the first place.

Senior Jerome Stransky is in his second year as part of the OHS Magnet team, and this year he took up the job of editing the two podcasts as his job at the Magnet.

“I didn’t really have any editing experience, but I was given the choice between writing and editing, and I decided to be a multimedia editor this year,” he said. “I definitely enjoy editing more. It’s a lot of fun.”

While all the students reported enjoying hosting their respective podcasts for a multitude of reasons, they agreed the major difficulties they experience come in the form of interviewing fellow students at times.

“I think the most difficult part is when we interview people who give short one-word answers,” Sande said. “Holding a conversation can be difficult sometimes.”

Burmeister agreed. He said he is generally a social and talkative person, so getting some interviewees to come out of their shell can be a difficult task at times.

Although at this time none of the students reported intent to pursue a career in journalism or podcasting, they said they’ve really enjoyed the experience and the knowledge they’ve gained so far, and look forward to putting out more episodes throughout the year.

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.