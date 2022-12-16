ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Lloyd Family Christmas Trees

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thousands of trees, wreaths, and various holiday décor, Llyod Family Christmas Trees knows a thing or two about holidays here in the Magic Valley. “We’ve sold trees in the area for 69 years.”. During those nearly seven decades, generations of the family...
Low level helicopter flights to occur over the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the next several weeks, the Fish and Game will be out surveying big game wildlife throughout the Magic Valley, and they do this in a low flying helicopter. The low flying helicopter flights are done for a few reasons. First, to gather information...
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. Two injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a...
