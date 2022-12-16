Read full article on original website
‘Story Walk’ connects McCormick community and families
MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need something to do when it warms up a bit, head out to McCormick. You and the family can stroll down Main Street and read pages from one of the most famous books ever made. It’s called the Story Walk, and we stopped by to check it out.
WRDW-TV
Christmas tree crowned in Aiken Festival of Trees contest
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Festival of Trees in Aiken featured local companies and their organization’s decorated trees. Locals had the chance to stop by and vote on their favorite. We stopped by to check out the winners. “We really love seeing all the different types of trees,” said...
WRDW-TV
Last-minute help wrapping presents at Aiken Tri-Development Center
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is running out to get those Christmas presents wrapped. Fortunately, a group in Aiken is ready to lend a helping hand. We stopped by the Aiken Tri-Development Center to learn more about their wrapping assistance program. It’s all made possible through donations and community members...
WRDW-TV
ZayDay Foundation brings joy to patients at Children’s Hospital of Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The ZayDay Foundation donated toys to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia on Thursday. It’s part of an annual tradition aimed at bringing joy to kids stuck in the hospital during Christmas. The foundation was started by Zayden Wright’s parents. They say this is their...
WRDW-TV
Cotton farmers donate nearly 2,000 socks to homeless in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the cold temperatures right around the corner, local cotton farmers are doing more to help the community. The Georgia Cotton Commission delivered nearly 2,000 pairs of socks to the CSRA’s Economic Opportunity Authority on Greene Street. This is the fourth time they have made...
WRDW-TV
2 local women donate hand-knitted hats for people in need
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re days out from Christmas, and a pair of women are going above and beyond to ensure no one stays cold this frigid holiday season. We talked to the duo that donated hand-knitted hats to Golden Harvest. “We have people that suffer and are too...
WRDW-TV
Border Bash Foundation presents $980K check to local organizations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Money raised from the Border Bash was given to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and other local organizations completing an annual tradition that reaches beyond college football. Leaders with the Border Bash Foundation raised $980,000 for local children’s charities. President of the organization, Joel Simmons,...
WRDW-TV
Salvation Army offering shelter from cold temperatures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold temperatures are expected to stick around, even dropping lower as we head into the weekend. As a result, some people are looking for a place to stay warm. We talked to volunteers at the Center of Hope about what they are doing to ensure people...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies give back to families hurt by crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office gave out toys to families that have personally been impacted by one of the many homicide investigations in 2022. Throughout the year, law enforcement has investigated roughly 40 homicides in Richmond County. It’s the second-highest homicide rate we’ve...
WRDW-TV
Following brother’s footsteps, Karlton Howard wins House seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polls are closed, the ballots counted, and the new District 129 representative in Richmond County is Karlton Howard. He says he ran for office to continue the legacy of service to the community and district after his brother, Wayne Howard, died, leaving the seat vacant.
wfxg.com
Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
WRDW-TV
Is there a road to redemption for Augusta’s most battered bridge?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the infamous Olive Road bridge struck by a truck once again, we’re learning what it would take to keep that from happening – and none of the options would be easy. It’s known as the strongest bridge in Augusta because it gets hit...
WRDW-TV
Protecting your most precious plants from winter’s wrath
AUGUSTA, Ga. - While the weather outside is frightful, don’t let the arctic blast damage your beloved plants. It’s better to be prepared than to panic. Stay up to date on winter weather by downloading the WRDW Weather App on Google Play or the Apple App Store. For...
WRDW-TV
First responders prep for active shooter training in Glascock Co.
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders in Glascock and Warren counties were suited up for active shooter drills. Between incidents like Uvalde and school shooter hoaxes across Georgia and South Carolina, officials say it’s important to always be prepared. In a rural community with limited resources, training is essential.
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain is possible today, but mainly cloudy and cool, with a strong cold front moving into the region. Afternoon highs will be near 50. Isolated showers will be possible during the day into tonight as the front gets closer to the CSRA. FIRST ALERT BEGINS FRIDAY:...
‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road. Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families. Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
WRDW-TV
At the scene of latest crash into the Olive Road bridge
The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a disturbance call at 341 Greenville St. NW. Police found a woman had been shot.
WRDW-TV
Augustan sentenced to 15 years for enticement of 13-year-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor for sexual activity. According to evidence presented in court, in June and July 2019, when Derek Jerome Nelson, now 33, was 30 years old, he enticed a 13-year-old minor girl into sexual conduct.
WRDW-TV
Local fire crews warn of heating hazards in cold weather
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures as low as they are and as low as they’re going to get this weekend, it’s important to be aware of fire hazards when trying to keep warm. We talked to Columbia County Fire Rescue about what you need to watch out...
WRDW-TV
Tips for protecting your pets during extremely cold weather
AUGUSTA, Ga. - With subfreezing temperatures in our forecast later this week, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected. Low temperatures in the teens and 20s are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with winds making it feel like temperatures are in the single digits. The upcoming cold weather has already prompted a FIRST ALERT from the News 12 weather team.
