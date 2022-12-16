Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles in Whiteland crash
WHITELAND, Ind. — A person was seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles in Johnson County Wednesday. Investigators believe the person was standing on Whiteland Road, near Bob Glidden Boulevard, trying to stop traffic around 6 p.m. when they were hit twice by vehicles. Whiteland Fire Department Chief Eric Funkhouser said the person, who has not yet been identified, was hit by a westbound vehicle, which knocked them into the path of an eastbound path, which also hit the victim.
IFD: 1 hospitalized after truck crashes into apartment building on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into an apartment building on Indianapolis' near north side Thursday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. Around 9:30 a.m., crews responded to an apartment building in the 700 block of East 30th Street, near East...
Man found dead in Carmel pond identified
A Carmel man was found dead Dec. 20 in a pond behind the assisted living center where he resided. The Carmel Fire Dept. removed the body of Marlowe Offitt, 60, from the pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly after 9:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Vehicle Collision Causing Serious Bodily Injury on State Road 47
At approximately 3:52 p.m. Wednesday, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of State Road 47 and County Road 500 East, Lebanon, on a vehicle collision with an ejection and entrapment. Upon initial investigation, it was determined that a 2009 Pontiac G5S, driven by Alexis Walker (21...
IMPD seeking wanted man after east Indianapolis pursuit, crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants who twice fled from officers on Wednesday. After the man fled from officers once, he was located again before fleeing in a vehicle. A brief vehicle pursuit was terminated by officers on the near east side of Indianapolis. A short time after the pursuit ended, the suspect crashed into two other vehicles at East Michigan Street and North Sherman Drive.
3 Indianapolis minors taken to hospital after police chase ends in crash
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three Indianapolis minors went to a Lafayette hospital Wednesday morning after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash. Just after 3 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations on Interstate 65, near the State Road 26 exit in Lafayette.
1 dead in shooting on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on the city's west side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 600 block of Waterview Drive, near 10th Street and Interstate 465, around 2:15 p.m. Police arrived and found a...
Mitchell man found dead during welfare check
MITCHELL, Ind. — Police in Lawrence County arrested a Mitchell man after they struggled with him during a welfare check on his father. In a social media post, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department said 53-year-old Shawn Edward Hays was in custody at the county jail. Police said officers were...
One person injured as car runs into East Michigan Road home
A car ran though a house on East Michigan Road Monday morning. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department reports Terrie Brown, 63, of Shelbyville, was driving a 2010 Toyota Rav 4 about 10:45 a.m. when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the road and ran through a house. Brown...
Police chase 3 juveniles from Indianapolis in early morning crash on I-65
An Indiana State Police officer was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 mile marker in Tippecanoe County about 3 a.m. Wednesday when he attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations when it failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. The officer continued to pursue the...
Pedestrian dies in south Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the far south side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening. Police responded to the crash at Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue around 7 p.m. Investigators believe a driver who was traveling north on Maidson Avenue struck a pedestrian in the...
Missing Indianapolis children reported involved in Tippecanoe County crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three kids involved in a Tippecanoe County crash were previously reported missing in Indianapolis. The crash happened on I-65 at the 172-mile marker around 3:00 Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police says a trooper tried to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey after several traffic infractions.
Remembering victims of the Greenwood Park Mall shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. — When gunfire erupted inside the Greenwood Park Mall July 17, 2022, everyone who was in the food court was forever changed. That includes Diane Paul's grandsons Joe and Mac, who were 12 and 14 at the time. Paul attended Tuesday's news conference about the gunman and...
2 dead after shooting at Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Monday night. On Dec. 19, police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2200 block of Sumpter Court, near 25th Street and North Talley Road, shortly before 9 p.m.
Greenwood active shooter drill trains first responders months after mass shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. — On the heels of a new report about the public safety response to the Greenwood Park Mall shooting, police and firefighters are taking action. They held an active shooter drill at Greenwood Community High School on Thursday, using what they learned from that deadly day at the mall.
IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
IMPD arrests woman after shooting on city’s west side
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Richelle Hughes is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.
Woman arrested in shooting on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested for a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Monday. It was one of several shootings that occurred throughout the day Monday, following a weekend with more than a dozen other shootings across the city. According to IMPD, 46-year-old Richelle Hughes was arrested...
Here's what we know about Eli Dicken and his actions during Greenwood Park Mall shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. — On July 17, 2022, a man opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall food court. The planned attack killed three people in a few moments. Those killed by the shooter include 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, his wife 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and 30-year-old Victor Gomez. Also wounded that day in the food court of the mall were a 22-year-old woman, who was hit in the leg, and a 12-year-old girl hit in the back by a bullet fragment.
