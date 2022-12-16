Read full article on original website
Corey Davis (concussion) not listed on New York's Week 16 injury report
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (concussion) is available for Week 16's contest versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. After consecutive full practices, Davis is expected to return from his one game absence with a concussion. In a matchup against a Jaguars' unit allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Davis to score 5.3 FanDuel points.
Browns could see run-heavy game against Saints amid winter storm
A winter storm is rolling in ahead of Saturday's Browns game against the Saints and with it comes the potential of wind gusts up to 60 mph and wind chills as low as -25 on Saturday.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst (calf) questionable for Week 16
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) is questionable for Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Hurst missed the past two games, but he's trending toward returning for Saturday's contest. Mitchell Wilcox should start again if Hurst winds up remaining out. Hurst is averaging 5.3 targets and 6.3 FanDuel...
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Week 16
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable for Week 16's game against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Lawrence has been playing effectively with a toe injury for multiple weeks now. Expect him to once against be upgraded to available ahead of Thursday's clash with the Jets. The injury hasn't slowed him down in recent weeks, but check back for official word on his status when inactives are announced before kickoff.
Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out again for Ravens Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16 versus the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson will miss a third straight game after not practicing again all week. Tyler Huntley, who was added to the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury, will be the Ravens' starter. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 scoreless yards and an interception against the Cleveland Browns last week, and rushed 6 times for 15 yards.
Khalil Herbert (hip) returning to Bears roster Friday
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (hip) will be officially reinstated from injured reserve on Friday, per head coach Matt Eberflus. Herbert is expected to play on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills after missing more than a month. David Montgomery will likely have a smaller workload now that Herbert is back.
Titans' Malik Willis making third career start Week 16
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis will start Week 16 against the Houston Texans on Saturday. Willis will make the third start of his career after Ryan Tannehill was ruled out with an ankle injury. Tannehill might require season-ending surgery, so Willis could potentially be the Titans' starter for the rest of the year. That would be a downgrade for the Titans' pass-catchers. In his first two starts, Willis completed 11 of 26 passes for 135 scoreless yards and an interception. He also rushed 13 times for 52 yards.
Nick Chubb (foot) back at Browns practice Thursday
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (foot) returned to practice on Thursday. The Browns held Chubb out of practice earlier in the week, but he will be good to go for Saturday's Week 16 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Chubb logged a season-high 71.9% of the snaps last week against the Baltimore Ravens and ran the ball 21 times for 99 yards. He should have a more efficient outing in Week 16 against a weaker Saints' run defense.
Chase Claypool (knee) doubtful for Bears Week 16
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) is doubtful for Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills. The Bears will be without Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) on Saturday, so Justin Fields may be running it even more than normal. Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis, Velus Jones, and N'Keal Harry (back) will be the Bears' primary wideouts, but Cole Kmet figures to be the top target.
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) questionable on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso is dealing with a right elbow sprain and is questionable to face Atlanta on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.8 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection...
Julio Jones (knee) limited for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones was sidelined for Week 15 with a knee injury and remained limited in practice to start Week 16. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be an excellent sign for Jones' availability against the Cardinals. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
DeVante Parker (concussion) absent from Patriots practice again
New England Patriots quarterback DeVante Parker (concussion) did not practice again on Thursday. Parker is trending toward sitting out a second consecutive game in Week 16 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton, and Kendrick Bourne will have more snaps and targets available in an inefficient Patriots' passing offense. Agholor was second on the team in targets (6) last week behind Jakobi Meyers (7). Thornton (4) and Hunter Henry (4) tied for third.
Chicago's Alex Caruso (shoulder) will not return on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso will not play in the second half after he was sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Expect Ayo Dosunmu to log more minutes at the guard positions if Caruso remains out.
Josh Richardson (personal) not listed on Spurs' Thursday injury report
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (personal) is available for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson will make his return after he missed two games for personal reasons. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Richardson to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Richardson's projection includes 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds,...
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable on Thursday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis' status is currently in limbo after he sat out one game with an illness. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 26th in defensive rating, Daniel Gafford is a candidate to see more minutes if Porzingis is ruled out.
Ravens reportedly claim wide receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers on Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens have claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Tuesday. Watkins will reportedly return to the Ravens after he played 13 games with Baltimore last season. Expect the veteran to see some snaps alongside Demarcus Robinson, Devin Duvernay, and DeSean Jackson. On 22 targets this season, Watkins has accounted...
Keldon Johnson (hamstring) out Thursday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) is out Thursday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Johnson has been downgraded from doubtful and will miss a second straight game. The Spurs are on the front end of a back-to-back, so Johnson's next chance to play will be on Friday versus the Orlando Magic. Romeo Langford figures to draw another start on Thursday and Josh Richardson will have more minutes available off the bench.
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) limited on Tuesday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Buffalo Bills (elbow) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Chicago Bears on Satuday. Allen was listed as limited on Tuesday with a right elbow. It's the first time he's been listed on the injury report with an elbow issue since his injury scare with the same issue earlier this season. A limited session on Tuesday puts him on track to play, but his status should be monitored on Wednesday and Thursday.
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) absent on Wednesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Tannehill's second missed practice puts him on the wrong side of questionable after Tennessee's starting quarterback played through an ankle injury in Week 16. Expect Malik Willis to start under center for the third time this season against a Houston Texans' defense allowing 14.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Tannehill is out.
