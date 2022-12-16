Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis will start Week 16 against the Houston Texans on Saturday. Willis will make the third start of his career after Ryan Tannehill was ruled out with an ankle injury. Tannehill might require season-ending surgery, so Willis could potentially be the Titans' starter for the rest of the year. That would be a downgrade for the Titans' pass-catchers. In his first two starts, Willis completed 11 of 26 passes for 135 scoreless yards and an interception. He also rushed 13 times for 52 yards.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO