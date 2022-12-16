Read full article on original website
Candlelight Ski events coming to Duluth
The Candlelight Ski event is one that they’ve done before, but now there are even more opportunities for Duluthians to get involved. Bobbie Larson of Ski Hurts explains,”It’s kind of like a Disneyland feel but more natural.” There’s also a social with food, s’mores and, “lots of camaraderie”
Up North: UMD Rec Center renting out winter gear for less
Winter is here in the Northland, and that means winter sports are back in full swing. However if you want to get into them but don’t have the right gear. Well, the UMD Rec Center has you covered. “We got plenty of outdoor gear that students and the community...
The Giving Tree tradition continues into the 20th year in Duluth
Santa had some cute little helpers on Tuesday. Students from Lester Park Elementary dropped off decorated trees and gifts to area hospitals. This is the 20th year of the Giving Tree project. And the kid who started it all, Robbie Baker, was on hand to watch it all happen. “Six-year-old...
Holiday concert performed by students from North Star Academy
North Star Academy students from kindergarten through 4th grade performed a holiday concert at the DECC. Throughout the month of December, students are practicing acts of compassion. The students created a schoolwide toy drive for the Salvation Army’s Toyland Express, and also four other Compassion Projects. Each group of students...
Shelter dogs in Iron River are getting a financial boost from Barbie collection
Sue Vrooman loved animals. She never made it to the Storm Shelter Sled Dogs Sanctuary and Rescue in Iron River. But now, she’s helping those pups live a better life. Her beloved collection of Barbies and ornaments are up for sale, and the proceeds will benefit the shelter. Kevin...
Christmas gifts were picked up at Duluth Salvation Army’s annual Distribution Event
Every year Salvation Army has helped families brighten the faces of many children by providing families with toys and items for their children to open up on Christmas day. “Working here during the season and seeing like the need and then seeing it be fulfilled by the community, like immediately is such a great thing,” said Cyndi Lewis, the Duluth Salvation Army Director of Development.
The girls behind the Swanky Shrinky Dink Earrings
There are a lot of great small businesses in Duluth, but not many are run by a nine and eleven year-old. Ingrid Bakken (9) and Madeline Plote (11) are the girls behind M.I. Boutique and the Swanky Shrinky Dink Earrings. The two friends started selling the earrings back in August...
Handmade in Minnesota: Quebracho Empanadas
Quebracho Empanadas are handmade in Minnesota, and they’re an easy dish that can be picked up in the frozen section. Belen Rodriguez started the company. She’s from Argentina, and her husband is from Silver Bay. “Finding myself being the only one of my family here, I really wanted...
Brandon Weatherz: Bitter cold, gusty winds, and lingering snow
Bitter cold and wintry weather will continue to impact the Northland into the weekend. Now that winds are picking up and temperatures are remaining frigid, wind chills will consistently be an issue, especially for northern Minnesota and Burnett Co. where a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12 pm Saturday. Feels like temps will range from -20 to -40 in this area through this period. Keep pets in, limit time outside, and limit exposed skin.
Duluth Post Office wait times surpass three hours
An enormous crowd down at the Duluth post office on Michigan Street. 50-70 people at a time were waiting 3 hours and more trying to pick up their mail and packages. Duluthians saying they’ve never seen anything like this before. Ashley Madison was trying to pick up her kids’...
Beyond the Playbook: Portman Hockey Great Skate helps local team
According to the star tribune the average hockey family spends over $2,500 a year to be in the game. A youth sport that’s been the most expensive to play in the U.S and Canada. In order to alleviate some of the cost, the Portman Ice Hockey team held a...
A local company is helping to fund a new learning course at Superior High School
Having a trade or specialized skill is handy and can be turned into a job. It is a route many young people have considered after they graduate high school. On Wednesday, Cenovus Superior Refinery presented a $50,000 check to Superior High School to help provide new equipment and supplies for their new Spartan Manufacturing course.
Northwoods League releases schedule for 30th season
On Wednesday the Northwoods League released the schedule for their 30th season. The Duluth Huskies’ season opener is set for May 29 at Bismarck, and their home opener is June 2 versus Minot. The Huskies are set to host their regular season finale August 12 battling Thunder Bay. The...
Hermantown boy’s hockey, Duluth East, Grand Rapids skate to wins
It was a section title rematch on Tuesday between the Hermantown Hawks and the Duluth Denfeld Hunters. The last time these teams faced off the Hawks skated to an 11-0 title victory. The Hawks scored three minutes into the game with a goal from Josh Kauppinen. Hermantown won the game...
Duluth East boy’s basketball, Superior, Solon Springs win on Monday
Monday was rivalry night as the Duluth Denfeld boy’s basketball team hosted Duluth East. The Greyhounds had not dropped a game to Denfeld since 2017-18. Duluth East went on to win 88-46 the final score. Solon Springs had put up at least 76 points entering Mondays game against South...
St. Louis County deputies and officers are sworn in
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing-in ceremony in Duluth on Monday morning. After taking their oath to serve, eight new deputies were sworn in alongside several corrections officers. Some of the deputies sworn in are completing their solo patrol stage of training while others are still working with field training officers. These were the last law enforcement professionals hired under the direction of Sheriff Ross Litman. Litman is retiring from the department at the end of this year.
North Woods girl’s basketball to Wrenshall
The North Woods girl’s basketball team was on the road Monday visiting Wrenshall looking to snap a two game losing streak. The Grizzlies’ Hannah Kinsey lead both teams putting up 22 total points. The Wrens leading scorer was Liz Johnson who had 7 points and 2 rebounds. Grizzlies...
