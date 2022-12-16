Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Additional Social Security payment coming soon for individuals in ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Religious Leaders Condemn Predatory Holiday LoansAdvocate AndyChicago, IL
Related
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins AL East Rival After Promising Starter To Career
The Orioles signed another former Red Sox prospect Monday
Dodgers Lose Another Free-Agent Target to Crosstown Rival
Potential Dodgers free-agent target Brandon Drury is signing a two-year deal with the Angels, taking another possible infielder off the board for L.A.
Carlos Rodon put Yankees fans’ Venmo contributions to good use
Hal Steinbrenner wasn’t the only one negotiating with Carlos Rodon during his free agency. Earlier this month, Yankee fans found Rodon’s Venmo account and started contributing to it, mostly in $5-$10 amounts in an attempt to convince him to come to The Bronx. It began on Rodon’s 30th birthday and eventually included several hundred contributors. Rodon noticed and began returning the money. “It was a nice gesture,’’ Rodon wrote in a message to the contributors after the campaign started. “Now I have to give all these people their money back hahaha.” After being introduced as a Yankee in The Bronx on Thursday after signing a six-year, $162 million deal, the left-hander said he and his family had found a good cause for the rest of the donations. Rodon said his cousin recommended donating the money to a worthy cause for the holidays. That turned into Rodon and his family finding a new place to live for a child and his family in Indiana whose house burned down. “[They] don’t have home insurance, so they’ve gotten set up with a house and some living situations,’’ Rodon said. “Obviously, it’s the holiday season, so we’re going to do something nice for the kid.”
Does acquiring James McCann make sense for the White Sox?
Editor's Note: "Does acquiring James McCann make sense for the White Sox?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Mets’ Citi Field construction underway to move right-field fence in
The right-field wall at Citi Field is moving on in. Construction is underway on the Mets’ new right field, with a segment of the wall moving in more than 8 feet to make room for a new fan experience, as The Post’s Mike Puma first reported. The fence will be brought in about 8 feet, 6 inches in the nook space just to the right of the 370-foot sign in right center, a segment that extends about 50 feet. The bigger space behind that right-field wall is set to be turned into living-room style seating with personal TVs and menu items patterned after New York’s famous speakeasies. Offseason work on Citi Field, where the Mets hosted a press conference on Thursday to announce the re-signing of Brandon Nimmo, also includes installing two new large video boards in the outfield.
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
With grandfather in heart, Swanson felt ‘called’ to Cubs
Before being introduced to Chicago media on Wednesday, new Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and his family had a moment to walk onto Wrigley Field and take in the ballpark. “I just looked at my wife and said, ‘This is where we’re supposed to be,’” Swanson said. “I’m just so excited for this unique journey ahead.”
How Bears plan to patch up OL if Whitehair, Jenkins can't play
Different offensive line combinations are nothing new for head coach Matt Eberlfus, offensive line coach Chris Morgan and the Bears. Through 14 weeks, the Bears have used eight different combinations up front. That number likely will go up Saturday when the Bears host the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Both...
How Fields blocked out criticism to become Bears future
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields didn't mince words after an atrocious performance in the Bears' Week 3 win over the Houston Texans. “Straight up, I played likeー I want to say the “a” word, but I won’t, so I’ll say I just played like trash,” Fields said after going 8-for-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions vs. Houston. “Played terrible, and really just gotta be better.”
10 observations: Bulls close dramatic day by beating Heat
One win over a shorthanded Miami Heat squad will not cure all that ails the Chicago Bulls. But for a team that has seen plenty of dark clouds begin to circle over its heads amid a four-game losing streak, Tuesday's 113-103 victory — which moved the Bulls to 12-18 on the season — is a good start, if nothing else.
Tired of late hits, Fields plans to 'be on refs' to get flags
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields is officiated differently than other quarterbacks in the NFL. The evidence is clear as day. The Bears' second-year quarterback constantly is hit late, either after a slide or while going out of bounds. There have been countless times this season where Fields has taken a shot after giving himself up only to find no laundry on the field.
Which quarterbacks make the top NFL free agents in 2023?
Is your favorite NFL team looking for a quarterback?. Well, there’s good news and bad news. What’s the good news? There are 37 quarterbacks entering free agency in 2023. The options are plentiful. The bad news? Only three of them have a history of improving the outlook of a franchise.
Hawks' Jarred Tinordi's facial fracture 'pretty damaging'
In the second period of Sunday's 7-1 loss to the New York Rangers, Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi took a puck to the face and immediately went to the locker room, leaving a trail of blood on the ice along the way. The injury came less than two weeks after Tinordi...
Caruso in concussion protocol after collision vs. Hawks
Alex Caruso has entered the NBA's concussion protocol after taking a hard hit to the head/neck area during the Chicago Bulls' 110-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. The collision during which the injury took place in the second quarter of the contest as Caruso and Hawks forward De'Andre...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0