ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?

The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Carlos Rodon put Yankees fans’ Venmo contributions to good use

Hal Steinbrenner wasn’t the only one negotiating with Carlos Rodon during his free agency. Earlier this month, Yankee fans found Rodon’s Venmo account and started contributing to it, mostly in $5-$10 amounts in an attempt to convince him to come to The Bronx. It began on Rodon’s 30th birthday and eventually included several hundred contributors. Rodon noticed and began returning the money. “It was a nice gesture,’’ Rodon wrote in a message to the contributors after the campaign started. “Now I have to give all these people their money back hahaha.”  After being introduced as a Yankee in The Bronx on Thursday after signing a six-year, $162 million deal, the left-hander said he and his family had found a good cause for the rest of the donations. Rodon said his cousin recommended donating the money to a worthy cause for the holidays. That turned into Rodon and his family finding a new place to live for a child and his family in Indiana whose house burned down. “[They] don’t have home insurance, so they’ve gotten set up with a house and some living situations,’’ Rodon said. “Obviously, it’s the holiday season, so we’re going to do something nice for the kid.”
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Does acquiring James McCann make sense for the White Sox?

​​​​​Editor's Note: "Does acquiring James McCann make sense for the White Sox?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Mets’ Citi Field construction underway to move right-field fence in

The right-field wall at Citi Field is moving on in. Construction is underway on the Mets’ new right field, with a segment of the wall moving in more than 8 feet to make room for a new fan experience, as The Post’s Mike Puma first reported. The fence will be brought in about 8 feet, 6 inches in the nook space just to the right of the 370-foot sign in right center, a segment that extends about 50 feet.  The bigger space behind that right-field wall is set to be turned into living-room style seating with personal TVs and menu items patterned after New York’s famous speakeasies.  Offseason work on Citi Field, where the Mets hosted a press conference on Thursday to announce the re-signing of Brandon Nimmo, also includes installing two new large video boards in the outfield.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

How Fields blocked out criticism to become Bears future

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields didn't mince words after an atrocious performance in the Bears' Week 3 win over the Houston Texans. “Straight up, I played likeー I want to say the “a” word, but I won’t, so I’ll say I just played like trash,” Fields said after going 8-for-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions vs. Houston. “Played terrible, and really just gotta be better.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Tired of late hits, Fields plans to 'be on refs' to get flags

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields is officiated differently than other quarterbacks in the NFL. The evidence is clear as day. The Bears' second-year quarterback constantly is hit late, either after a slide or while going out of bounds. There have been countless times this season where Fields has taken a shot after giving himself up only to find no laundry on the field.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy