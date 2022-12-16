Read full article on original website
Candlelight Ski events coming to Duluth
The Candlelight Ski event is one that they’ve done before, but now there are even more opportunities for Duluthians to get involved. Bobbie Larson of Ski Hurts explains,”It’s kind of like a Disneyland feel but more natural.” There’s also a social with food, s’mores and, “lots of camaraderie”
Weather Sketch: Simon
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Up North: UMD Rec Center renting out winter gear for less
Winter is here in the Northland, and that means winter sports are back in full swing. However if you want to get into them but don’t have the right gear. Well, the UMD Rec Center has you covered. “We got plenty of outdoor gear that students and the community...
List: Event and business cancellations from second winter storm
The Northland is once again under a Winter Storm Warning. Events are being canceled or rescheduled, and some businesses and nonprofits will be close. This list will be updated as additional closures or cancellations come in. If you would like your event added to the list, please email news@wdio.com. For...
Brandon Weatherz: Bitter cold, gusty winds, and lingering snow
Bitter cold and wintry weather will continue to impact the Northland into the weekend. Now that winds are picking up and temperatures are remaining frigid, wind chills will consistently be an issue, especially for northern Minnesota and Burnett Co. where a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12 pm Saturday. Feels like temps will range from -20 to -40 in this area through this period. Keep pets in, limit time outside, and limit exposed skin.
Vatican Unveiled exhibit makes local monetary donation
On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the Vatican Unveiled Committee will be presenting the net proceeds from the summer exhibit, Vatican Unveiled: An Exploration of Legacies. This historic collection of rare artifacts was on exhibit at the DECC in August for a public viewing along with presentations by famed TV “Pawn Star” Mark Hall Patton, and the curator, Father Richard Kunst.
The girls behind the Swanky Shrinky Dink Earrings
There are a lot of great small businesses in Duluth, but not many are run by a nine and eleven year-old. Ingrid Bakken (9) and Madeline Plote (11) are the girls behind M.I. Boutique and the Swanky Shrinky Dink Earrings. The two friends started selling the earrings back in August...
Shelter dogs in Iron River are getting a financial boost from Barbie collection
Sue Vrooman loved animals. She never made it to the Storm Shelter Sled Dogs Sanctuary and Rescue in Iron River. But now, she’s helping those pups live a better life. Her beloved collection of Barbies and ornaments are up for sale, and the proceeds will benefit the shelter. Kevin...
Holiday concert performed by students from North Star Academy
North Star Academy students from kindergarten through 4th grade performed a holiday concert at the DECC. Throughout the month of December, students are practicing acts of compassion. The students created a schoolwide toy drive for the Salvation Army’s Toyland Express, and also four other Compassion Projects. Each group of students...
Drop in Center for Youth opens in Superior
Project Reach Out has become a safe space in the community of Superior, Wisconsin. It brings a multitude of services for youth ages 12-21 to have access too, and it’s all in one building. Anywhere from food, laundry, hygiene products, clothing, you name it. And today, they expanded to now have a Youth drop in center.
Christmas gifts were picked up at Duluth Salvation Army’s annual Distribution Event
Every year Salvation Army has helped families brighten the faces of many children by providing families with toys and items for their children to open up on Christmas day. “Working here during the season and seeing like the need and then seeing it be fulfilled by the community, like immediately is such a great thing,” said Cyndi Lewis, the Duluth Salvation Army Director of Development.
Duluth Post Office wait times surpass three hours
An enormous crowd down at the Duluth post office on Michigan Street. 50-70 people at a time were waiting 3 hours and more trying to pick up their mail and packages. Duluthians saying they’ve never seen anything like this before. Ashley Madison was trying to pick up her kids’...
Northwoods League releases schedule for 30th season
On Wednesday the Northwoods League released the schedule for their 30th season. The Duluth Huskies’ season opener is set for May 29 at Bismarck, and their home opener is June 2 versus Minot. The Huskies are set to host their regular season finale August 12 battling Thunder Bay. The...
Moosecellaneous stocking stuffers
With Christmas Eve just a few days away, stocking stuffers might be the last thing to check off your list. Moosecellaneous Gifts in Two Harbors offered a few suggestions. Gina Schluneger said the shop got its start in 2006 when her mother-in-law decided she was “not truly ready to retire.” They teamed up to create Moosecellaneous Gifts.
UMD to dedicate AMSOIL Arena press box to longtime communications director Bob Nygaard
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) is set to honor former Bulldog Assistant Athletic Director of Communications Bob Nygaard. The school announced Tuesday they will dedicate the press box at AMSOIL Arena to Nygaard January 7 with a pregame ceremony prior to the Bulldogs vs. Bemidji State University men’s hockey game.
A local company is helping to fund a new learning course at Superior High School
Having a trade or specialized skill is handy and can be turned into a job. It is a route many young people have considered after they graduate high school. On Wednesday, Cenovus Superior Refinery presented a $50,000 check to Superior High School to help provide new equipment and supplies for their new Spartan Manufacturing course.
Duluth East boy’s basketball, Superior, Solon Springs win on Monday
Monday was rivalry night as the Duluth Denfeld boy’s basketball team hosted Duluth East. The Greyhounds had not dropped a game to Denfeld since 2017-18. Duluth East went on to win 88-46 the final score. Solon Springs had put up at least 76 points entering Mondays game against South...
St. Louis County deputies and officers are sworn in
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing-in ceremony in Duluth on Monday morning. After taking their oath to serve, eight new deputies were sworn in alongside several corrections officers. Some of the deputies sworn in are completing their solo patrol stage of training while others are still working with field training officers. These were the last law enforcement professionals hired under the direction of Sheriff Ross Litman. Litman is retiring from the department at the end of this year.
