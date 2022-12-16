Read full article on original website
KFDA
Center City of Amarillo announces winners of 2022 Deck the Herd contest
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo has announced the winners of their 2022 Deck the Herd decorating contest. Deck the herd gives Hoof Prints owners the chance to decorate their horses for the holidays. Center City has announced the top three winners of the contest as well this...
KFDA
Panhandle Restaurant Association donated $29,000 to Amarillo area culinary classes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Restaurant Association has donated $29,000 to culinary classes including Amarillo, Canyon and Hereford. Funds were also donated to Meals on Wheels, Snack Pak 4 Kids and the High Plains Food Bank. The funds were possible thanks to sponsors, Restaurant Roundup and the yearly golf...
KFDA
Area business delays for Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the low temperatures and wind chill conditions across the area some businesses have planned to delay or close Thursday. All Potter County buildings will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, not including the Potter County Jail. To have your business added to the list,...
KFDA
UPDATE: Some power restored to homes in Canyon East
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has reported power outages in the city of Canyon. Around 50 homes and businesses in the downtown area are being affected. Some homes in the Canyon East subdivision have power restored. Xcel energy is aware of the outages and is actively working on restoring...
KFDA
3 Amarillo area teachers honored as Teachers on the Rise for November
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread has announced the November winners of the 10th annual Teachers On The Rise program. Shelly Nebhut of Rolling Hills Elementary (River Road ISD) Dr. Kimberly Myers of West Plains Junior High (Canyon ISD) Kelli Harter of Randall High...
KFDA
Code Blue Warming Station activating for cold snap
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winter is here and with it comes overnight dangers for the homeless population. The Code Blue Warming Station is a program targeting deadly nights for unsheltered people and their pets. The station is located at 207 north Tyler street and provides shelter from the elements when needed.
KFDA
Salvation Army provides warming stations, emergency shelter during dangerous freezing weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army will be providing warming stations and emergency shelter day and night during these extreme cold weather conditions. The shelters are doing everything they can to keep those in need of shelter safe as temperatures are forecasted to drop to dangerous numbers during the Christmas holidays.
KFDA
Home tips and shelter resources provided due to predicted cold temperatures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has offered tips and resources to help keep the people safe due to predicting temperatures to drop in the teens and single digits on Thursday and Friday. Tips:. Allow water faucets to drip. Running water, even at a trickle, helps relieve pressure...
KFDA
TxDOT reroutes traffic on West 335 Loop
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT has redirected traffic on the 335 west Loop. This is part of the ongoing construction to connect the old road to the new one. Drivers in both directions will be rerouted onto the new two-lane Frontage Road at Amarillo Boulevard and will continue to the bridge just north of southwest 9th Avenue.
KFDA
Sibling rivarly at play in first West Plains, Randall match up
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall and West Plains, the new rivarly began when West Plains opened it’s doors in August and a lot of Randall Raider Nation went to the West Plains Wolfpack. For the Norman sisters, Ashley decided to stay at Randall for her senior year while Alexis moved to West Plains as a sophomore.
KFDA
Randall and West Plains face off for the first time in basketball
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders and West Plains Wolves faced off against each other for the first time ever in basketball. This is not only a huge rivalry game, but also a new district matchup for these teams. The Randall Lady Raiders came out with the 56-38 victory.
KFDA
River Road takes down Groom 44-35
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The River Road Wildcats welcomed Groom into down on Tuesday and beat the Tigers 44-35 in their final game before Christmas. Jordan Malone (16 points) and Carlos Martinez (11 points) led the way in the scoring department for River Road. Meanwhile, Kuehler posted 14 points for Groom while Noah Wood finished with 10.
KFDA
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An investigation is still going on for a missing Potter County man. Wade Pierce, 28, has been missing for over six months and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office says they have no leads. “Nobody had heard from him. So at this point, it’s just your...
kgncnewsnow.com
Light Pole Removal At Amarillo City Parks
The City of Amarillo is already starting it’s 7-point 5 million dollar project removal of old poles at two of six city parks. Parks and Recreation say the new lighting system will allow for more games, especially when the winds are blowing hard. The process began at Martin Road,...
KFDA
Experts and law enforcement advise safety with the purchase of guns this holiday season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With more guns going into circulation this Christmas, so does the need to take safety precautions when using and storing firearms. When asked why gun safes are the most sold safes at Bomb City Safes, here is what owner, Robert Deaton said, “Number one, keep little hands away. Number two, get them some protection, some security, some peace of mind from fire, things like that.”
abc7amarillo.com
Potter County Sheriff's Office: Body found west of Amarillo, no foul play suspected
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found west of Amarillo, however, foul play is not suspected at this time, officials said. According to a news release, deputies were called to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road after human...
KFDA
Stable for the time being
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Light northerly flow this morning will lead to slightly cooler temperatures for our Tuesday today, with highs expected to be in the 40s with perhaps a passing cloud or two at times. Winds will shift from the north to the south by this afternoon, but will...
KFDA
‘It’s affecting your dog as well’: Vets warn against extreme cold temperatures for outside pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the extreme cold weather outside pets are more prone to hypothermia. Vets say take extra precautions like giving extra food and checking water bowls to ensure the water has not frozen. “If the dog or cat are having to stay outside not only do they...
KFDA
Tascosa’s Avion Carter and Tayden Barnes sign national letters of intent
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tascosa football stars Avion Carter and Tayden Barnes both signed their national letters of intent at the high school on Wednesday, giving their respective colleges an early gift just four days before Christmas. Carter signed on to join the TCU Horned Frogs, a team currently in...
KFDA
Railroad crossing at Brown Road is closed until further notice
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon and Randall County have announced that the railroad crossing at Brown Road is closed by BNSF until further notice. The crossing has been closed since a collision between a semi-truck and a train in August. BNSF Railway has closed the railway crossing...
