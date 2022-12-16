ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

KFDA

Area business delays for Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the low temperatures and wind chill conditions across the area some businesses have planned to delay or close Thursday. All Potter County buildings will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, not including the Potter County Jail. To have your business added to the list,...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

UPDATE: Some power restored to homes in Canyon East

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has reported power outages in the city of Canyon. Around 50 homes and businesses in the downtown area are being affected. Some homes in the Canyon East subdivision have power restored. Xcel energy is aware of the outages and is actively working on restoring...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Code Blue Warming Station activating for cold snap

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winter is here and with it comes overnight dangers for the homeless population. The Code Blue Warming Station is a program targeting deadly nights for unsheltered people and their pets. The station is located at 207 north Tyler street and provides shelter from the elements when needed.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TxDOT reroutes traffic on West 335 Loop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT has redirected traffic on the 335 west Loop. This is part of the ongoing construction to connect the old road to the new one. Drivers in both directions will be rerouted onto the new two-lane Frontage Road at Amarillo Boulevard and will continue to the bridge just north of southwest 9th Avenue.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Sibling rivarly at play in first West Plains, Randall match up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall and West Plains, the new rivarly began when West Plains opened it’s doors in August and a lot of Randall Raider Nation went to the West Plains Wolfpack. For the Norman sisters, Ashley decided to stay at Randall for her senior year while Alexis moved to West Plains as a sophomore.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KFDA

Randall and West Plains face off for the first time in basketball

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders and West Plains Wolves faced off against each other for the first time ever in basketball. This is not only a huge rivalry game, but also a new district matchup for these teams. The Randall Lady Raiders came out with the 56-38 victory.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

River Road takes down Groom 44-35

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The River Road Wildcats welcomed Groom into down on Tuesday and beat the Tigers 44-35 in their final game before Christmas. Jordan Malone (16 points) and Carlos Martinez (11 points) led the way in the scoring department for River Road. Meanwhile, Kuehler posted 14 points for Groom while Noah Wood finished with 10.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Potter County man missing for over 6 months

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An investigation is still going on for a missing Potter County man. Wade Pierce, 28, has been missing for over six months and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office says they have no leads. “Nobody had heard from him. So at this point, it’s just your...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Light Pole Removal At Amarillo City Parks

The City of Amarillo is already starting it’s 7-point 5 million dollar project removal of old poles at two of six city parks. Parks and Recreation say the new lighting system will allow for more games, especially when the winds are blowing hard. The process began at Martin Road,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Experts and law enforcement advise safety with the purchase of guns this holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With more guns going into circulation this Christmas, so does the need to take safety precautions when using and storing firearms. When asked why gun safes are the most sold safes at Bomb City Safes, here is what owner, Robert Deaton said, “Number one, keep little hands away. Number two, get them some protection, some security, some peace of mind from fire, things like that.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Stable for the time being

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Light northerly flow this morning will lead to slightly cooler temperatures for our Tuesday today, with highs expected to be in the 40s with perhaps a passing cloud or two at times. Winds will shift from the north to the south by this afternoon, but will...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Railroad crossing at Brown Road is closed until further notice

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon and Randall County have announced that the railroad crossing at Brown Road is closed by BNSF until further notice. The crossing has been closed since a collision between a semi-truck and a train in August. BNSF Railway has closed the railway crossing...
CANYON, TX

