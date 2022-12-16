ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here Are The Best Places to Have a Good Cry in Maine

Mental health, am I right? Crying is something us humans do from time to time to release pain. Personally, I hate it and find that I am very unhealthy with my tears. I normally compartmentalize my feelings, file them away and then boom, I'll cry for a full day. But...
MAINE STATE
How Many Lights Would A Maine House Need To Be Seen From Space?

Most of us have seen the scene in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation where Clark W. Griswold covers his house with so many Christmas lights that, when they are turned on, they blind their yuppy neighbors. On top of that, the sheer number of lights takes down the local power grid. How many light did he put on the house? According to Black Hills Energy, he stapled 25,000 lights on his home!
MAINE STATE
Almost 100 Maine Schools Are Now in ‘Illness Outbreak’ Status

It has been a wild fall season for illnesses here in Maine. Is it just me or does it seem like our kids have all been coughing since October? Some people will tell you it's because we've been masked for so long, others will say that it's because of large flu and RSV numbers this year. No matter the reason, it really does seem like so many people have just been SICK this season.
MAINE STATE
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine

Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
HARTLAND, ME
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2015, according to...
BOSTON, MA
Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine

If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
MAINE STATE
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream

Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
MAINE STATE
Maine, Get Ready For Another Shortage At The Grocery Store

One of the first things to happen when the pandemic rolled into the United States in March of 2020 was the sudden shortage of some common items. Toilet paper, hand sanitizier, pasta, canned goods, etc. People were panic buying. For most of us, it was kind of shocking. With the...
MAINE STATE
Maine Woman Arrested, Charged With Drug Trafficking After Meth, Fentanyl Found in Her Home

With drug crimes on the rise, not just around the country but here in Maine, it is becoming even more difficult for federal and local law enforcement officials to keep up with it all. It seems like every time we turn around, there is another drug bust in Maine to report on. Out Maine police and drug enforcement officials are working overtime and doing a great job to keep this awful stuff off of our streets.
BROWNVILLE, ME
Augusta, ME
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

