An Emotional Open Letter to the Older Gentleman at the Maine Cable Store
Setting up a new house means having to also set up all of your modern "can't do-withouts." The electricity that you can’t do without, the heat that you can’t do-without, and most importantly the cable that you can’t do-without because honey, I cannot do without Clark Griswold on AMC.
Maine Parents Begin to Worry as Children’s Medicine Shortage Leaves Shelves Empty
It has been a wild fall season for sicknesses in Maine and beyond, especially when you consider that nearly 100 Maine schools are currently in illness outbreak status. That doesn't mean that those schools are all closed, though some are; it means that at least 15 percent of the school body is out with illness.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Here Are 30 Maine Restaurants We Can’t Help But Miss Now That They Are Gone
Food is nostalgic. All you have to do either smell the aroma of your favorite dish or take the tiniest bite in order for it to transform you back to a memorable time in your life. Maine is chocked full of remarkable and delicious restaurants and have evolving and changing...
Here Are The Best Places to Have a Good Cry in Maine
Mental health, am I right? Crying is something us humans do from time to time to release pain. Personally, I hate it and find that I am very unhealthy with my tears. I normally compartmentalize my feelings, file them away and then boom, I'll cry for a full day. But...
How Many Lights Would A Maine House Need To Be Seen From Space?
Most of us have seen the scene in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation where Clark W. Griswold covers his house with so many Christmas lights that, when they are turned on, they blind their yuppy neighbors. On top of that, the sheer number of lights takes down the local power grid. How many light did he put on the house? According to Black Hills Energy, he stapled 25,000 lights on his home!
Enjoy A Delicious Lunch At These Maine Restaurants For Less Than $10 Bucks
We all have to eat. But sometimes we don't have $100, $50, even $20 bucks to spend to grab a meal. The climate right now is not friendly to those of us who are forced to pinch pennies. So you'd rather have electric or heat and maybe skip a meal, right?
Almost 100 Maine Schools Are Now in ‘Illness Outbreak’ Status
It has been a wild fall season for illnesses here in Maine. Is it just me or does it seem like our kids have all been coughing since October? Some people will tell you it's because we've been masked for so long, others will say that it's because of large flu and RSV numbers this year. No matter the reason, it really does seem like so many people have just been SICK this season.
Maine Meteorologist Now Calling For ‘Widespread Power Outages’ During Friday Storm
Earlier in the week, we wrote an article about a large storm that was headed for Maine that would hit sometime during the day on Friday. With the information that we had early in the week we knew that this storm was going to provide us a good amount of rain and some strong winds that would likely cause some power outages around the state.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2015, according to...
Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine
If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
Maine, Get Ready For Another Shortage At The Grocery Store
One of the first things to happen when the pandemic rolled into the United States in March of 2020 was the sudden shortage of some common items. Toilet paper, hand sanitizier, pasta, canned goods, etc. People were panic buying. For most of us, it was kind of shocking. With the...
Maine Woman Arrested, Charged With Drug Trafficking After Meth, Fentanyl Found in Her Home
With drug crimes on the rise, not just around the country but here in Maine, it is becoming even more difficult for federal and local law enforcement officials to keep up with it all. It seems like every time we turn around, there is another drug bust in Maine to report on. Out Maine police and drug enforcement officials are working overtime and doing a great job to keep this awful stuff off of our streets.
