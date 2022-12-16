Read full article on original website
Related
"Can I have a towel?" Lost neighborhood boy found when he got chilly in neighbor's pool, didn't want to walk home wet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid I lived next-door to a family who had an above ground pool. It was nothing fancy, maybe about twenty feet around with a little metal deck attached to the side that, as I look back, was way more rickety than I would have appreciated in adulthood.
Dear Abby: I’m not sure where I fit in my husband’s family
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for almost three years to an incredible man. It’s the third marriage for both of us. I have an older daughter, and he has two older children — a son and a daughter. Last year, they both welcomed their own children. I’m not sure where I fit in when it comes to being a grandparent. Friends of mine said I am a grandma. I say, “By default, I am a grandma.” My friends also said instead of calling me “Grandma,” the grandkids could call me something else to differentiate between their biological grandmas and me....
Dad Surprises Ex Wife By Showing Up with Gifts for Her Kids as Well as the Daughter They Share
THIS is healthy co-parenting.
New Dad Hysterically Apologizes to "Wine Moms" Because Boy Oh Boy Does He Get It Now
Pull up a glass and welcome to the club, friend!
Man on girlfriend: "Her daughter keeps telling me what to do and insults her"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being in a relationship with a parent isn't the same thing as meeting when both partners are single and haven't had any kids yet.
ASK MOM: Daughter depends too much on mom, tells mom everything
THE PROBLEM: My 8 yo daughter has a habit of running everything through me. She tells me every little thing about herself. (My nose was runny on the bus, my teacher called on me twice, my elbow hurt when I threw the ball at recess.) She also looks to me to affirm her opinions. If someone asks her how she likes a particular movie, she’ll glance my way, as if she’s checking to see what I thought about it first. The worst is when she follows me around the house, telling me everything she’s thinking. It totally gets on my nerves! I usually just give her quick responses, but sometimes I snap and say something like: “Figure it out yourself!” I know I’m her mom, so I hate to hurt her feelings like this, but I’m only human. How can I get her to break the habit?
Upworthy
Platonic best friends marry each other to raise a family together, spark debate on marriage
The institution of marriage has been one of the core tenets of society, for better or worse. It has been conventionally associated with heterosexual couples, but thankfully the mindsets of people are changing, and now laws in many countries provide for LGBT couples to get hitched. The core idea of marriage has always revolved around two people being romantically involved with each other but a couple on TikTok is showing why it doesn't have to be that way and it's sparking debate among a lot of people.
New Study Says You Should Never Calm Your Kid Down By Handing Them A Phone
While most parents are familiar with the term “cry it out” as it pertains to sleep training, a new study published in JAMA Pediatrics may have parents considering the mantra for their fussy preschoolers. The Michigan Medicine study indicates that using screens to buy some peace and quiet when preschoolers are upset can backfire down the road, giving parents pause to consider how to respond when they just can’t get their kid to settle down.
"I Am Not Meant For Motherhood": Child-Free People Are Sharing What Their Lives Look Like As They Get Older
"I basically helped raise my youngest brother and sister because my mother didn’t deal very well with her divorce and parentified me. I really didn’t have any desire to do so again."
Dear Abby: Man’s cheating shatters wife’s sense of purpose
DEAR ABBY: My husband of 2 1/2 years was having an affair with a much younger woman for what I believe was about two months. I never suspected. It ended because he got caught. I was devastated and asked him to leave that night. He always seemed uninterested in sex, and when we had sex, […] The post Dear Abby: Man’s cheating shatters wife’s sense of purpose appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Dating Couple Threatened by Woman’s Daughter
The post Dating Couple Threatened by Woman’s Daughter appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Man Gets Hilarious "Harrowing" Reminder That He Is Turning Into His Mother when They Show Up in Same Outfit
We almost all have this come-to-Jesus moment,
Forgiving Myself For My Divorce Took A Really Long Time
I wanted a divorce for almost six years before mine was final. It wasn’t a horrible situation, but instead of acting like partners, my ex and I were roommates who didn’t really like each other. We both agreed it would be better to go our separate ways. After we came to that decision, we didn’t tell our kids for four months. And each morning I’d head out for a run and the guilt would take me down. I’d vow to try hard to repair my marriage — but it was clear we were better off apart.
theodysseyonline.com
What It Feels Like To Be The Backup Friend
I feel like I am always the one organizing things with my friends. I know deep down that every one of my close friends has a best friend that they are closer to, and I am second. This feeling feels like it won't go away, and I will never be number one. And yet, I still try so hard to become number one never actually surpassing them. The feeling of knowing everyone has someone else in your group who they care about more. It's the feeling of giving 100 percent and receiving 75. I start to feel like I am bugging you so try to not text you as much because I know there are other people you would rather be with. I know I will never be your first choice and I forget sometimes but it always comes back.
Comments / 0