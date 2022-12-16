I feel like I am always the one organizing things with my friends. I know deep down that every one of my close friends has a best friend that they are closer to, and I am second. This feeling feels like it won't go away, and I will never be number one. And yet, I still try so hard to become number one never actually surpassing them. The feeling of knowing everyone has someone else in your group who they care about more. It's the feeling of giving 100 percent and receiving 75. I start to feel like I am bugging you so try to not text you as much because I know there are other people you would rather be with. I know I will never be your first choice and I forget sometimes but it always comes back.

3 DAYS AGO