Louisa man charged with filming another man in a Sheetz bathroom

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa man has been arrested on charges related to two incidents that occurred earlier this year, including one involving him allegedly filming another man in a gas station bathroom.

On the evening of Oct. 10, Town of Louisa Police responded to a Sheetz on East Main Street for a report of a man videotaping another man in the bathroom stall.

After a month-long investigation, police said an arrest warrant was obtained for 52-year-old Rodolfo A. Melgar of Louisa.

Melgar was arrested on Nov. 19 on one count of peeping. Later, on Dec. 15, he was arrested again for unlawful creation of image of another — an additional charge related to the October incident.

He was also arrested on an obscene sexual display charge related to an incident that occurred in the parking lot of a Domino’s Pizza on East Main Street in May, police said.

Melgar is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond. A search warrant has also been obtained to search Melgar’s cell phone for images, videos and documents related to the ongoing investigations.

The Louisa Police Department is asking anyone with information about these cases to contact Officer M. Nachtman at 540-967-3011.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.