ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, VA

Louisa man charged with filming another man in a Sheetz bathroom

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2OyM_0jlMc25s00

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa man has been arrested on charges related to two incidents that occurred earlier this year, including one involving him allegedly filming another man in a gas station bathroom.

On the evening of Oct. 10, Town of Louisa Police responded to a Sheetz on East Main Street for a report of a man videotaping another man in the bathroom stall.

After a month-long investigation, police said an arrest warrant was obtained for 52-year-old Rodolfo A. Melgar of Louisa.

9 Virginia men sentenced for soliciting minors for sex

Melgar was arrested on Nov. 19 on one count of peeping. Later, on Dec. 15, he was arrested again for unlawful creation of image of another — an additional charge related to the October incident.

He was also arrested on an obscene sexual display charge related to an incident that occurred in the parking lot of a Domino’s Pizza on East Main Street in May, police said.

Melgar is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond. A search warrant has also been obtained to search Melgar’s cell phone for images, videos and documents related to the ongoing investigations.

The Louisa Police Department is asking anyone with information about these cases to contact Officer M. Nachtman at 540-967-3011.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Big Daddy from Cincinnati
5d ago

Melgar’s rods and cones are all screwed up. He needs psychiatric treatment. Clearly he has some dilusional fascination with the males junk, and perhaps showcasing his own junk in a Dominoes parking lot. By the spirit of the Law, Melgar should be locked away from the human race He’s a predator who the general public would deem a sicko. When he’s locked up the commonwealth of Virginia shouldn’t be responsible for this man’s mental health wellness, so he’ll never get treatment because of the itchy trigger finger of the D.A. wanting to lock people up.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

UPDATED: Albemarle County PD ID’s woman found dead in car in Barboursville area

UPDATE: Thursday, 4:28 p.m. Albemarle County Police have identified the victim in this shooting as Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins, 37, of Orange. A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
nkccnews.com

Richmond man eluding New Kent police receives year in jail

A Richmond man will spend a year in jail after pleading guilty to felony eluding in New Kent. Donald Darrell Roberts, 42, admitted to the offense following Monday afternoon proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. In a summary of evidence, on Mar. 6, New Kent police were notified about a...
RICHMOND, VA
wina.com

Albemarle Police investigate a 2nd Stony Point Road murder within two months

BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police are reporting another homicide on Stony Point Road. Shortly after 9:30 last night, police, fire, and rescue were dispatched to the 5200 block of Stony Point Road — not to far from Barboursville — for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway. Deputies arrived and determined the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Virginia couple charged after death of 6-year-old

A Spotsylvania couple has been charged with three felony offenses after a 6-year-old girl was found dead in their apartment Friday morning, court records show. Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 36, and Cera C. Harper, 32, are each charged with child abuse, child endangerment and possession of illegal drugs. Both are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Unbelted Driver Ejected, Killed In VA Crash, Police Say

A 26-year-old man who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt died after crashing his Honda while speeding in Northern Virginia overnight, police said.Manassas resident Alex Randy Portillo died at a Virginia hospital late on Tuesday, Dec. 20, following a single-vehicle crash where he rolled over his 2014 Honda C…
MANASSAS, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

66K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy