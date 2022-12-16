ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A product sold at Target stores nationwide is recalled for a dangerous hazard. Pillowfort’s Weighted Blankets for children are being recalled due to the potential for asphyxiation. A young child can trap themselves in the blanket by unzipping it and crawling in, potentially suffocating themselves. Four instances of a child being trapped have been reported, including two deaths. More than 200,000 units were sold. Target and the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission urge consumers to stop using the blanket immediately and contact Target for a refund. Target is contacting all known customers who purchased the product, though that excludes cash purchases.

3 HOURS AGO