Cortlandville man charged with 6 felonies in alleged purse theft
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces charges for an alleged theft. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Thrifty Shopper on Route 281 Wednesday afternoon for a stolen purse. During the investigation, authorities determined that 51-year-old Carl Sherman stole the purse while the victim was shopping. He fled the scene prior to authorities’ arrival but was located in the area with the purse shortly afterwards. Sherman was arrested and charged with 6 counts of felony grand larceny and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny. He’s set to appear in Cortlandville Court on January 16th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
Tompkins County Jail population among lowest in America, DA says
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The population at the Tompkins County Jail is among the lowest in the nation. District Attorney Matt Van Houten says it’s “probably in the top 0.1 percent nationally” in terms of low jail populations. He says the county never puts people in...
Ithaca Police arrest man in Dollar Tree burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges. The Ithaca Police Department was notified of a theft just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. A private security contractor for the Dollar Tree was watching it happen in real-time. IPD responded and took the man into custody without incident. 26-year-old Edrick Acosta Ramos is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Family Medicine Associates of Ithaca to join Cayuga Medical Associates
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – One medical practice in Ithaca joins another. Family Medicine Associates of Ithaca will become part of Cayuga Medical Associates. Locations at 209 West State Street and 8 Brentwood will remain and contact information for providers will be the same. Medical records will be transitioned to Cayuga Medical Associates unless patients request a records transfer.
IFD searching for new recruits
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Fire Department is looking for new recruits. Lieutenant Jim Wheal tells WHCU one requirement has been lifted in the annual test. The deadline to sign up for the test is January 4th. Wheal says the test is scheduled for February 11th. FULL INTERVIEW:...
Target recalls Pillowfort weighted blankets for kids due to potentially deadly hazard
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A product sold at Target stores nationwide is recalled for a dangerous hazard. Pillowfort’s Weighted Blankets for children are being recalled due to the potential for asphyxiation. A young child can trap themselves in the blanket by unzipping it and crawling in, potentially suffocating themselves. Four instances of a child being trapped have been reported, including two deaths. More than 200,000 units were sold. Target and the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission urge consumers to stop using the blanket immediately and contact Target for a refund. Target is contacting all known customers who purchased the product, though that excludes cash purchases.
Odd/even parking temporarily suspended in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Odd/even parking is temporarily suspended in the City of Ithaca. Residents are free to park their vehicle on either side of the street during the suspension. The city will resume odd/even parking at a later date as needed and will issue a notification at that time.
Tompkins County Mental Health Department to close Wednesday afternoon
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Mental Health Department will close in the afternoon on Wednesday, December 21st. The building located at 201 East Green Street in Ithaca will shutter its doors from noon to 4:30 p.m. for staff development. If there is an emergency, appropriate staff will be notified.
Ithaca’s airport to benefit from JFK flights, in-house marketer
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport is rebounding. Airport Director Roxan Noble says planes recently reached about 90 percent capacity. She says the addition of JFK flights in January will bring more people to Ithaca. The airport plans to hire an in-house marketer to help with...
Cornell astronomer passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell professors are remembering the life of a former colleague. Astronomer Riccardo Giovanelli has died. The Cornell Chronicle reports he studied the evolution of galaxies. Professor Philip Nicholson says Giovanelli was kind, generous, and had an “encyclopedic knowledge of astronomy.”. He was 76.
Dryden Rail Trail progress to continue in 2023, says town supervisor
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Dryden Rail Trail saw significant developments in 2022. Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer expects that to continue next year. Once completed, the Dryden Rail Trail will link Dryden to Ithaca and the rest of Tompkins County. FULL INTERVIEW: Jason Leifer on Ithaca’s Morning News...
Community Recovery Fund grant awards announced in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – $6 million in grants approved by the Tompkins County Legislature. More than 50 projects in the county will receive money as part of the American Rescue Plan Act’s community Recovery Fund program for COVID-19. A special committee chose the awardees from a pool of 200 applicants totaling north of $32 million in requests. They presented their findings and recommendations to the Tompkins County Legislature for a resolution which passed Tuesday. Criteria for awardees projects had to align with “addressing the impacts of COVID-19; building long term capacity, sustainability, and resilience of our local communities, non-profits, and businesses; and addressing critical unmet community needs.”
Festive bike ride to happen in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tomorrow is the shortest day of the year, and a short bike ride is happening in Ithaca. Bike Walk Tompkins and the Finger Lakes Cycling Club are hosting the Winter Solstice Lighted Slow Roll. Hot cider and treats will be served. Riders are encouraged to wear reflective clothing.
Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management holiday closures and schedules
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Some upcoming closure and schedule clarifications from Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management. The office will be closed Monday the 26th and Monday, January 2nd. The Recycling and Solid Waste Center will be open both of those days and there will be no change in the curbside recycling schedule. Additionally, the Cayuga Heights and CCE Food Scrap Drop Spots will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Youth wrestling, basketball to start up in Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Lansing is ramping up recreational activities. Town officials say travel basketball is set to start in January. The water cats swim group is also holding a session next month. In addition, youth wrestling is coming back after a three-year hiatus. In other news, the Lansing...
Portion of Oak Avenue set to close for a month in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Sewer work will close a road in Ithaca for a month. The work to install a new sewer will happen on Oak Avenue near Collegetown. It will be closed between College Avenue and Summit Street, with residential access. Crews begin tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. and the project is expected to wrap up at 3:30 p.m. on January 20th.
Holiday air travel to see 14 percent jump, AAA predicts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — More people will be boarding planes this holiday season. Experts predict a 14 percent bump in air travel compared to last year. Brian Murray is the Director of Travel for AAA in Western and Central New York. He says to get to the airport early, and pack lightly.
