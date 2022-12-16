Read full article on original website
Many Grateful For Free Christmas Dinner
NORTH WEBSTER — A few folks were lined up as early as 2 p.m. today at The Owls Nest, North Webster, for an opportunity to get a free Christmas dinner. Distribution started at 4 p.m. with only 150 meals available, and by approximately 4:40 p.m. all meals had been distributed.
Pets Of The Week
PIERCETON — Pets of the Week are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, 1048 S. 325E, Pierceton. Tinsel Toes is a one-year-old, spayed, female Domestic Short Hair mix. She has a black and white fur coat. Tinsel Toes is a sweetheart that loves love....
Bobi’s Shear Success Celebrating 40 Years
MILFORD — Milford business owner and hair stylist Bobi Doll will be celebrating 40 years in the community with an open house from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Dec. 22. Stop by and enjoy complimentary cookies and punch to celebrate the longevity of Bobi’s Shear Success, 105 S. Main St., Milford.
Local meteorologist turns home into ‘Winter Wonderland’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Getting into the holiday spirit is tedious work for some people, but for others, like WNDU’s very own Courtney Jorgensen, it’s a passion. Her Christmas Tree collection started in 2009 with an upside-down tree, and since then, she has amassed 81 Christmas trees and has no intention of stopping.
Local Author To Hold Book Signing Jan. 6 In Goshen
GOSHEN — Local author Jamie Ward will hold a book signing for “100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die,” published by Reedy Press. The book signing will be held from 6–8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, during Goshen First Fridays, at Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., Goshen.
Miller Sunset Pavilion Announces Holiday Hours
WINONA LAKE — Miller Sunset Pavilion has released the list of ice rink holiday hours. CLOSED Saturday, Dec. 24 (due to winter storm warning)
Habitat ReSale Outlet Holiday Hours
WARSAW — The Habitat for Humanity ReSale Outlet, 3970 Corridor Drive, Warsaw, will be operating under different hours for the upcoming holidays. Note that inclement weather may affect these hours of operation. The ReSale Outlet will be open the following days:. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
Kinky Boots moves closing performance location after power outages
Outages around Fort Wayne moved the closing performance of Kinky Boots across the street to the Arts United Center according to Three Rivers Music Theatre's Facebook page.
Guy Alspaugh — UPDATED
Guy L. Alspaugh, 85, longtime resident of Warsaw, died surrounded by his family Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Born May 22, 1937, in Silver Lake, Guy was the son of Alvin and Lulu Alspaugh (Grube). He was a 1955 graduate of Warsaw Community High School. After high school, in 1956, he joined the United States Marine Corps. On Jan. 5, 1957, he was united in marriage to Nancy VandeWater in Auburn. The two have shared 65 years together.
Patricia ‘Patti’ Joan Paris — UPDATED
Patricia “Patti” Joan Paris, 75, Warsaw, died at 11:58 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence in Warsaw. She was born Sept. 11, 1947, in Lewistown, Ill., to Maurine (Bowden) and Delbert A. Ruberg. Patti was a 1966 graduate of South Side High School in Fort Wayne. At the young age of 19, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with George “Tim” Frank Paris, and they were married on July 30, 1966. They were blessed with three sons and shared everything during their 56 years of marriage together.
John Michael Green
John Michael Green, 65, Lagro, died at 2:03 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Majestic Care in New Haven. He was born March 28, 1957. He is survived by two children, Jerry Green and Jessica Green, both of New Haven; two grandchildren; and brother and sisters, Tim Green, Rochester, Shelly (Larry) Owen, Peru, Marie Green, Lagro and Linda (Kerry) Steele, Wabash.
Area Warming Centers For The Holiday Weekend
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Dangerously low temperatures and wind chills are in the forecast for this holiday weekend, with temperatures Friday, Dec. 23, predicted to reach a low of -10 F. Hoosiers statewide can utilize Indiana 211, a 24/7 resource that continuously updates warming center locations and hours. You may...
Denise T. Miley
Denise T. Miley, 54, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in her home in Plymouth. Denise was born March 6, 1968. She married Dennis Miley on July 14, 1999. Denise is survived by her husband, Dennis Miley, Plymouth; her daughter, Maryanne Russell, Central; her sons, Johnathon Russell, Tim (Natalie) Russell, Corydon, Dennis (Kelsey) Miley Jr., Plymouth, Patrick Miley (fiancé, Bryanna Hall), Plymouth and Austin Miley, Plymouth; her six grandchildren; and her sister, Dawn Cowart, Orlando, Fla.
Braxton Chase McGuire — UPDATED
Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, Fort Wayne, formerly of Warsaw, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Indianapolis. He was born Aug. 22, 2004, in Marion County, to Michelle Lynn (Hopkins) McGuire and Joshua Joseph McGuire. Braxton loved all things outdoors, hiking, biking, climbing and being by water. He enjoyed exploring...
Mary Jo Hurley — UPDATED
Mary Jo “Jodi” Hurley, 79, North Webster, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home in North Webster. Jodi was born Nov. 6, 1943. She went on to marry Jack Hurley; he preceded her in death. Jodi will be missed by her sister, Judy (Charles) Bowen; brothers, David...
New Business In Warsaw Offers Golfing Simulators
WARSAW — Tuesday was the first day The Golf Club of Warsaw, 318 Enterprise Drive, Warsaw, was open. It was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting with the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. Owner Thad Wallin said there are three golf simulators that use state-of-the-art technology. Each simulator has four high-speed cameras...
Patricia Dilley
Patricia A. (DeRose) Dilley, 78, Fort Wayne, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence in Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 23, 1944. Pat married Clarence L. Dilley on June 18, 1966. Pat is survived by her husband of 56 years, Clarence Dilley; two daughters, Lee Ann (Larry) Thompson...
Joseph Anthony Barczak
Joseph A. Barczak, 73, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his home in Warsaw. Joseph was born Nov. 11, 1949, in Gary, to Stanley and Mary (Suklaczyski) Barczak. After graduating from East Chicago High School in 1968, he worked for over 20 years for a steel mill until his retirement. On Oct. 5, 2005, he married Sandra Marvel.
Deborah Lynn Jackson Strong
Deborah Lynn Jackson Strong, 69, died Nov. 22, 2022, at home. She was born Aug. 6, 1953. She is survived by her only son, Willie D. (Marin Celine) Strong; and sister, Kathy (Kenneth Allen) Jackson Allen, Colorado. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
Christopher Ryan Doty — UPDATED
Christopher Ryan Doty, 30, a lifetime resident of the Syracuse area, died Dec. 20, 2022, at home in Syracuse. “Chris,” as most knew him, was born Sept. 25, 1992, in Elkhart, the son of Douglas Doty and Patsy Miller. He was a graduate of Wawasee High School, competing in soccer and football in his youth. He worked in several local positions after graduating and may be remembered for working at Maple Leaf, Forest River and other RV manufacturers.
