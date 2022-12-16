Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox56news.com
Lexington woman accused of selling fentanyl to detectives with child in car
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington woman is facing charges after she allegedly sold fentanyl with her child in the car. According to an arrest citation, detectives conducted a “controlled drug transaction” around 12:30 p.m. Monday outside a Kroger in Winchester. Police said Samayla Parrish, 21,...
fox56news.com
Lexington police seek 'armed and dangerous' Colonnade Drive murder suspect
The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect connected to a homicide on Colonnade Drive. Lexington police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ Colonnade …. The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect connected to a homicide on...
fox56news.com
Police looking for person who stole cash box from Fayette Mall kiosk
A cash box is missing from a kiosk inside Fayette Mall, and Lexington police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person caught on camera. Police looking for person who stole cash box from …. A cash box is missing from a kiosk inside Fayette Mall, and Lexington...
fox56news.com
Wanted man arrested by Richmond police following standoff
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond police said they have located and arrested Russell Masters. Investigators found 52-year-old Masters at a home on Crooksville Road, and he refused to surrender, according to authorities. After a five-hour standoff, police said he was removed from the home and arrested. Masters is...
fox56news.com
Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, and a country song put on hold
Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 21, 2022. Justin Logan's forecast: Rain to snow, dangerous cold. “No one will be turned away”: Emergency cold shelter …. Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures...
fox56news.com
Kentucky family's live nativity scene has been a tradition since 1995
(FOX 56)- Every member of the Kirsch family plays a role in a live nativity scene set up on a Pendleton County farm each December. Kentucky family’s live nativity scene has been a …. (FOX 56)- Every member of the Kirsch family plays a role in a live nativity...
fox56news.com
How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel
Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
fox56news.com
Minor injured following shooting on McCullough Drive in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon that left a minor with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive and learned a minor had been shot. According to...
fox56news.com
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
fox56news.com
Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
fox56news.com
Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged. Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house...
fox56news.com
Gunfire damages car, house on Charles Avenue in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said they were dispatched to Charles Avenue near Elm Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Officers said the shots fired hit a vehicle and house...
fox56news.com
Clark County library board votes to restrict controversial memoir access
The graphic novel deals with a young person's exploration of gender identity and sexuality. Clark County library board votes to restrict controversial …. The graphic novel deals with a young person's exploration of gender identity and sexuality. Morning weather forecast: 12/22/22. Justin Logan's forecast: Rain to snow, dangerous cold. “No...
fox56news.com
Federal law enforcement warns of danger to electrical grid | Rush Hour
While many people are taking time off for the holidays, suspected criminals have not pressed pause on targeting the electric grid. A new federal law enforcement memo from last week, obtained exclusively by NewsNation, warns of three suspected arsons at energy facilities in Hawaii. Federal law enforcement warns of danger...
fox56news.com
"No one will be turned away": Emergency cold shelter opens in Georgetown
Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place in Georgetown is providing space for those who have nowhere else to go. “No one will be turned away”: Emergency cold shelter …. Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place...
fox56news.com
LGBTQ-owned businesses vandalized in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities in Lexington are investigating the vandalism of two LGBTQ-owned businesses. Police said they responded to a vandalism call early Wednesday in the 100 block of North Limestone and a second one around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street. One...
fox56news.com
Man struck by car off MLK Boulevard in Lexington
Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Morning weather forecast: 12/22/22. “No one will be turned away”: Emergency cold shelter …. Sleeping...
25newsnow.com
Woman charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery after allegedly running over woman in Woodford County
(25 News Now) - A woman wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County after allegedly hitting and running over another woman has been arrested. The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office says Gabrielle L. Sturdivant was apprehended in the Springfield area by the United States Marshals. She is facing charges of...
fox56news.com
Lexington family hoping to get son a service dog
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington boy who brings much joy to his family needs some help. Waylon Rainey, 10, has a happy spirit, but because of his health conditions, he requires constant supervision. Rainey was born with a rare heart condition, and when he was just a few days old, he was in the ICU and had to undergo multiple open-heart surgeries.
fox56news.com
How to help a Georgetown adoption agency make a Christmas wish come true
An anonymous donor promised to match $18,000 if this Georgetown adoption agency can reach its goal by Christmas Day. How to help a Georgetown adoption agency make a Christmas …. An anonymous donor promised to match $18,000 if this Georgetown adoption agency can reach its goal by Christmas Day. Dec....
Comments / 0