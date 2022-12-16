ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Wanted man arrested by Richmond police following standoff

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond police said they have located and arrested Russell Masters. Investigators found 52-year-old Masters at a home on Crooksville Road, and he refused to surrender, according to authorities. After a five-hour standoff, police said he was removed from the home and arrested. Masters is...
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel

Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Minor injured following shooting on McCullough Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon that left a minor with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive and learned a minor had been shot. According to...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's

Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged. Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Gunfire damages car, house on Charles Avenue in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said they were dispatched to Charles Avenue near Elm Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Officers said the shots fired hit a vehicle and house...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Clark County library board votes to restrict controversial memoir access

The graphic novel deals with a young person's exploration of gender identity and sexuality. Clark County library board votes to restrict controversial …. The graphic novel deals with a young person's exploration of gender identity and sexuality. Morning weather forecast: 12/22/22. Justin Logan's forecast: Rain to snow, dangerous cold. “No...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Federal law enforcement warns of danger to electrical grid | Rush Hour

While many people are taking time off for the holidays, suspected criminals have not pressed pause on targeting the electric grid. A new federal law enforcement memo from last week, obtained exclusively by NewsNation, warns of three suspected arsons at energy facilities in Hawaii. Federal law enforcement warns of danger...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

"No one will be turned away": Emergency cold shelter opens in Georgetown

Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place in Georgetown is providing space for those who have nowhere else to go. “No one will be turned away”: Emergency cold shelter …. Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

LGBTQ-owned businesses vandalized in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities in Lexington are investigating the vandalism of two LGBTQ-owned businesses. Police said they responded to a vandalism call early Wednesday in the 100 block of North Limestone and a second one around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Main Street. One...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man struck by car off MLK Boulevard in Lexington

Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Morning weather forecast: 12/22/22. “No one will be turned away”: Emergency cold shelter …. Sleeping...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington family hoping to get son a service dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington boy who brings much joy to his family needs some help. Waylon Rainey, 10, has a happy spirit, but because of his health conditions, he requires constant supervision. Rainey was born with a rare heart condition, and when he was just a few days old, he was in the ICU and had to undergo multiple open-heart surgeries.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy