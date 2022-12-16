ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Measure H Rent Control Organizer Not Shocked by Lawsuit

A co-author of a rent control measure told Pasadena Now that an injunction filed by the California Apartment Association last week did not take her by surprise. Measure H would limit local rent adjustments annually to 75% of the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index for multifamily rental units built before February 1, 1995, and “prohibit evictions from rental units, except for just cause based on 11 specified criteria, and create an independent Rental Housing Board appointed by the City Council to oversee and adopt rules and regulations.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

County Supervisors Uphold Approval of East Pasadena Apartment Complex

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has voted to uphold the approval of a proposed mixed-use apartment complex at 380 S. Rosemead Blvd. in East Pasadena, rejecting an appeal from the labor union-affiliated Supporters Alliance for Environmental Responsibility (SAFER). Legendary Developments, LLC, a Pasadena-based developer, is planning a new...
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

L.A. Ends COVID Eviction Protections

Los Angeles tenants will no longer be covered under COVID-era eviction protections starting February 1, reports Liam Dillon in the Los Angeles Times. “The decision will end some of the longest-lasting tenant protections in the nation, first passed in March 2020 as part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, landlords have not been allowed to evict their tenants for most reasons, including if the owners wanted to move into their own homes.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Department of Labor: Owner of Millie’s Cafe Fined $40,000 For Failing to Pay Overtime

The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $370,194 in back wages and liquidated damages from the owners of a Pasadena restaurant. According to the department’s Wage and Hour Division, Rober Yousef Babish, wife Ivette, and sons Julian and Joseph – owners of two Millie’s Cafe locations – one on Washington Boulevard in Pasadena and one in Los Angeles – failed to pay overtime pay to employees that worked more than 40 in a workweek, a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

LA County Extends Eviction Moratorium Until End of January

Los Angeles County will extend its eviction moratorium and tenant protections until at least Jan. 31, with the possibility of stretching them through June and creating a financial relief program for small landlords, under a measure approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. “The purpose of my motion today is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Long-Time District 6 Council Liaison Takako Suzuki Retires

After 23 years at City Hall District 6 Councilmember Steve Madison’s longtime District Liaison Takako Suzuki is retiring. Suzuki’s last day is Dec. 30. She is currently working with Justin Chapman, who will serve as the next district liaison. Before joining Councilmember Madison at City Hall in 1999,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Council is Dark; Charter Reform on the Horizon

The City Council is dark on Monday, and when the new City Council reconvenes next month they will have serious matters in front of them. Last week two new returning councilmembers — Jess Rivas and Justin Jones — were sworn in, as was freshman Councilmember Jason Lyon. The...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Another Vote Coming in PCC Faculty Union Battle

After a close vote, lawyers for the members of the Pasadena Faculty Association (FA) will once again vote on the future of the union. In July a petition circulated calling for the dissolution of the FA in favor of the California Federation of Teachers (CFT) Union of Educators and Classified Professionals, the same union that members of the ArtCenter of College Design voted to join in June.
PASADENA, CA
Washington Examiner

Another Democrat wonders why her Democratic-run city is so terrible

The most embarrassing thing about Democratic-run cities is that every Democrat who becomes mayor perpetuates the cycle of terrible governance that the next Democratic mayor always runs against. The latest example of this is Karen Bass, the newly elected Democratic mayor of Los Angeles. Bass took to Twitter to tell...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy