Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
A new program designed to address homelessness in Los Angeles is underway, with teams moving those experiencing homelessness from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
pasadenanow.com
Measure H Rent Control Organizer Not Shocked by Lawsuit
A co-author of a rent control measure told Pasadena Now that an injunction filed by the California Apartment Association last week did not take her by surprise. Measure H would limit local rent adjustments annually to 75% of the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index for multifamily rental units built before February 1, 1995, and “prohibit evictions from rental units, except for just cause based on 11 specified criteria, and create an independent Rental Housing Board appointed by the City Council to oversee and adopt rules and regulations.
pasadenanow.com
County Supervisors Uphold Approval of East Pasadena Apartment Complex
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has voted to uphold the approval of a proposed mixed-use apartment complex at 380 S. Rosemead Blvd. in East Pasadena, rejecting an appeal from the labor union-affiliated Supporters Alliance for Environmental Responsibility (SAFER). Legendary Developments, LLC, a Pasadena-based developer, is planning a new...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
PLANetizen
L.A. Ends COVID Eviction Protections
Los Angeles tenants will no longer be covered under COVID-era eviction protections starting February 1, reports Liam Dillon in the Los Angeles Times. “The decision will end some of the longest-lasting tenant protections in the nation, first passed in March 2020 as part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, landlords have not been allowed to evict their tenants for most reasons, including if the owners wanted to move into their own homes.”
pasadenanow.com
Department of Labor: Owner of Millie’s Cafe Fined $40,000 For Failing to Pay Overtime
The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $370,194 in back wages and liquidated damages from the owners of a Pasadena restaurant. According to the department’s Wage and Hour Division, Rober Yousef Babish, wife Ivette, and sons Julian and Joseph – owners of two Millie’s Cafe locations – one on Washington Boulevard in Pasadena and one in Los Angeles – failed to pay overtime pay to employees that worked more than 40 in a workweek, a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
LA County, city to ‘link arms’ not ‘point fingers’ on homelessness
The county Board of Supervisors threw its unanimous support Tuesday behind Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ emergency declaration on homelessness, adopting a motion calling for county staff to work arm-in-arm with city officials to address the issue. The show of cooperation — with Bass appearing at the county Hall...
pasadenanow.com
LA County Extends Eviction Moratorium Until End of January
Los Angeles County will extend its eviction moratorium and tenant protections until at least Jan. 31, with the possibility of stretching them through June and creating a financial relief program for small landlords, under a measure approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. “The purpose of my motion today is...
pasadenanow.com
Long-Time District 6 Council Liaison Takako Suzuki Retires
After 23 years at City Hall District 6 Councilmember Steve Madison’s longtime District Liaison Takako Suzuki is retiring. Suzuki’s last day is Dec. 30. She is currently working with Justin Chapman, who will serve as the next district liaison. Before joining Councilmember Madison at City Hall in 1999,...
LA County Extends Pandemic Eviction Protections By One Month Amid ‘Respiratory Illness Trifecta’
The largest county in the nation was set to end its COVID-19 eviction rules after Dec. 31. County leaders are now extending the deadline to Jan. 31.
pasadenanow.com
Council is Dark; Charter Reform on the Horizon
The City Council is dark on Monday, and when the new City Council reconvenes next month they will have serious matters in front of them. Last week two new returning councilmembers — Jess Rivas and Justin Jones — were sworn in, as was freshman Councilmember Jason Lyon. The...
Attorneys for Mark Ridley-Thomas Formally File Suit Settlement Notice
Attorneys for suspended City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who is facing federal corruption charges, have formally filed court papers confirming a resolution of his lawsuit against the city and City Controller Ron Galperin.
At swearing-in, Mayor Rex Richardson says he will push to declare state of emergency on homelessness
Richardson devoted much of his first mayoral speech to the impending issue of homelessness, as well as inequality and mental health issues. The post At swearing-in, Mayor Rex Richardson says he will push to declare state of emergency on homelessness appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Judge approves $2.8M settlement against Rowland Unified
A judge has approved a $2.8 million settlement of a lawsuit brought against the Rowland Unified School District on behalf of a girl who alleged she was molested by her second grade teacher.
Investigation launched into accidental euthanasia of puppy at Baldwin Park Shelter
An investigation was ordered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors as to why a three-month old puppy was accidentally euthanized before an attempt was made to find it a home.
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
If you’re looking for a place to live in Los Angeles, you’re probably feeling justifiably concerned about the high cost of rent in the LA area. A recent rent report puts the average rent for a studio apartment at $2,237 a month in Los Angeles.
vvng.com
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
The Los Angeles mayor says the city will move unhoused people indoors
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the city will start moving unhoused people to hotels and motels. Meanwhile, she signed an executive order to hasten the process of building affordable housing.
pasadenanow.com
Another Vote Coming in PCC Faculty Union Battle
After a close vote, lawyers for the members of the Pasadena Faculty Association (FA) will once again vote on the future of the union. In July a petition circulated calling for the dissolution of the FA in favor of the California Federation of Teachers (CFT) Union of Educators and Classified Professionals, the same union that members of the ArtCenter of College Design voted to join in June.
Washington Examiner
Another Democrat wonders why her Democratic-run city is so terrible
The most embarrassing thing about Democratic-run cities is that every Democrat who becomes mayor perpetuates the cycle of terrible governance that the next Democratic mayor always runs against. The latest example of this is Karen Bass, the newly elected Democratic mayor of Los Angeles. Bass took to Twitter to tell...
