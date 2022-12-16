Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:04 p.m. EST
California university apologizes for prisoner experiments. SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s. A report conducted by the University of California, San Francisco, has found two university dermatologists conducted the experiments on men at a prison hospital until the practice was halted in 1977. The experiments included putting pesticides and herbicides on the men’s skin and injecting it into their veins. The report says the doctors engaged in questionable informed consent practices. One of the doctors is still associated with the university.
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Thursday flight cancellations top 2,300 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel
Airlines canceled more than 2,300 US flights by 7:15 ET p.m. Thursday and proactively canceled more than 2,000 flights for Friday, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.
Airlines scrap 4,400 U.S. flights as winter storm disrupts holiday travel
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Over 4,400 flights have been canceled over a two-day period as a powerful winter storm hits the United States, coinciding with the start of a holiday season that some predict could be the busiest ever.
North Korea denies media report it supplied munitions to Russia
SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign ministry denied a media report it supplied munitions to Russia, calling it "groundless," and denounced the United States for providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.
Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Cassidy Hutchinson says 'Trump world' tried to stifle her – Takeaways from Jan. 6 records
Cassidy Hutchinson's transcript released Thursday illustrated how the star Jan. 6 committee witness wrangled behind-the-scenes to provide testimony.
Russia dismissive of Ukraine getting U.S. Patriot missiles
WASHINGTON/KYIV, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia said that Ukraine acquiring Patriot missiles from the United States, announced during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, would not help settle the conflict or prevent Moscow from achieving its goals.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250m bail after first US court appearance
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be released on $250m bail after he appeared in a US courtroom after being extradited to New York from the Bahamas to face fraud charges.Prosecutors accused the 30-year-old former head of the failed cryptocurrency exchange of allegedly carrying out “one of the biggest financial frauds in US history”.Mr Bankman-Fried, who has denied the charges against him, arrived back in the US on Wednesday night and appeared in court in New York for the first time on Thursday.A federal judge in New York ruled that Mr Bankman-Fried could be released on bail in an agreement...
Comments / 0