FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas Leak
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program
AP News Summary at 7:15 p.m. EST
Russia scrubs Mariupol's Ukraine identity, builds on death. Throughout Mariupol, Russian workers are tearing down bombed-out buildings at a rate of at least one a day, hauling away shattered bodies with the debris. Russian soldiers, builders, administrators and doctors are replacing the thousands of Ukrainians who have died or left. Eight months after Mariupol fell into Russian hands, Russia is eradicating all vestiges of Ukraine from it. But it cannot hide the fact that it is building on death: The Associated Press found that more than 10,000 new graves already scar Mariupol. An AP investigation into occupied Mariupol drew on interviews with 30 residents, including 13 living under Russian occupation, satellite imagery, hundreds of videos gathered from inside the city, and Russian documents.
Correction: Montana Legislature-Transgender Bills story
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — In a story published December 13, 2022, about transgender bills expected to be introduced during the 2023 Montana Legislature, The Associated Press mischaracterized the World Professional Association for Transgender Health’s guidelines on age minimums for providing gender-affirming healthcare for teens. The association encourages an individualized approach in determining when hormone therapy and surgery can take place.
Thursday flight cancellations top 2,300 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel
Airlines canceled more than 2,300 US flights by 7:15 ET p.m. Thursday and proactively canceled more than 2,000 flights for Friday, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.
Judge questions San Francisco tactics in homeless sweeps
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge in federal court Thursday questioned San Francisco’s tactics in homeless encampment cleanups, suggesting the city is not following its own policies of offering shelter beds to people being asked to leave a public area. Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu in U.S. District Court in Oakland did not issue a ruling on a request by homeless plaintiffs to make the city stop dismantling encampments until it has thousands more shelter beds. She said she would issue a written order on the request for a preliminary injunction. Attorneys for San Francisco said its policies balance the rights of homeless people with a need to maintain public spaces clean and safe for everyone. In court documents, they said homeless people get plenty of notice of upcoming cleanings, receive offers of help and shelter and are asked to leave an encampment only after declining an offer to stay elsewhere. But the judge pointed to evidence provided by the Coalition on Homelessness and seven plaintiffs, containing academic analysis and detailed eyewitness accounts of numerous sweeps conducted in the past three years that show homeless people were deprived of personal items and pushed out with nowhere to go.
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 21st
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman's home security camera was recording when a bear wandered onto her porch and stole a package filled with bagels. Mary McClear said her doorbell camera captured footage of the bear when it wandered onto her Hendersonville porch, apparently tempted by the smell of the bagel box and a box of snacks she leaves out for delivery drivers.
