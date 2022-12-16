ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract

By Larry Brown
 6 days ago
Jun 9, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) hits a double against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting.

Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old.

Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals but then went downhill after being traded to the New York Yankees last season. He batted .320 with KC and then .254 with the Yankees. He finished the season hitting .304 overall, but he had just five home runs.

Benintendi needs to pick up his power numbers in order to be worth his contract. If he doesn’t, he has to hit .300 to be worth what the White Sox are paying him.

The lefty outfielder has a career .782 OPS. The White Sox needed an extra outfielder, which explains why they went to five years on the contract length. Having Benintendi should allow the White Sox to bat Eloy Jimenez at designated hitter sometimes.

