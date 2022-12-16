ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Winter storm to bring snow, cold: what to expect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air will have a major impact on travel across Ohio late tonight and Friday, accompanied by brutally cold winds and periods of light snow. Blizzard conditions will occur northwest of the storm path across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, where a significant snowfall of 3-6 inches […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium closing for winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will close this weekend due to a winter storm traveling across Ohio. The zoo announced it will close this Friday and Saturday as a blast of arctic weather brings snow and below-freezing temperatures to central Ohio. The post said the zoo will remain closed on Sunday […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Brief warming trend ahead of showers and much colder temperatures

Today: Clouds early, some late day sunshine, high 38. Wednesday: Sunshine early, clouds increase, high 41. Friday: Snow, wind, falling temps, cold, daytime high 23 & falling. It’s another chilly start to the day ahead of a brief warming trend and much colder temperatures by Christmas. Clouds will break...
COLUMBUS, OH
Preparing your home for this week’s winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A major winter storm impacting the holiday weekend is just hours away, and emergency management officials are warning residents to be ready when the weather takes a turn for the worse. Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Jeff Young said now is the time to think about what you […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Travelers wary of flight delays, cancelations ahead of winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of flyers are jetting off to their holiday destinations before the worst of the winter storm hits — but the incoming weather has already thwarted travel plans for some. According to FlightAware, thousands of flights across the country were canceled Thursday. As of 5 p.m., four of those cancelations were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
COLUMBUS, OH
‘Street team’ helps Columbus’ homeless fight the cold

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With temperatures falling, a local organization is paying special attention to a portion of the population without anywhere to go to escape the cold. For those who are homeless in central Ohio, gaining shelter and having someone to keep an eye on medical conditions could potentially be the difference between life […]
COLUMBUS, OH
New Aldi opens its doors in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Discount grocer Aldi opened the doors to its newest central Ohio store Thursday and offered the earliest in-store shoppers a chance to win Aldi gift cards, according to a press release.  The new location at 9895 Johnstown Rd. is the only Aldi in New Albany, according to the company’s website. […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
Traffic alert: Westbound I-70 reopens after West Side closure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 70 on the West Side was closed Wednesday afternoon at its intersection with I-270 because of an accident involving an overturned semi. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the closure about 1:20 p.m. An image posted to social media showed a semi on its side blocking the roadway. Rescue crews were on scene.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus police share Wednesday update on Ohio Amber Alert

COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect arrested, but no sign of missing infant

COLUMBUS, OH
Reynoldsburg school district announcing new busing routes

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg City School District will be sending out a new bus route to all families by Friday. The route changes are coming after a hectic start to the school year this past fall, due to a bus driver shortage that led to thousands of Reynoldsburg students have spending much of […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Two theft suspects seen leaving North Hamilton Road Meijer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a theft that occurred on the northeast side of Columbus. According to a CPD report, a man and a woman entered a Meijer store on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blenden Woods neighborhood. There police said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into the late hours Tuesday, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle, or the woman who is accused of taking both. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
One critical in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Columbian Avenue at approximately 9:42 p.m., Columbus police said, where the victim was standing on a sidewalk. There a person from a vehicle fired multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH

