5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Winter storm to bring snow, cold: what to expect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air will have a major impact on travel across Ohio late tonight and Friday, accompanied by brutally cold winds and periods of light snow. Blizzard conditions will occur northwest of the storm path across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, where a significant snowfall of 3-6 inches […]
Major winter storm expected to impact central Ohio
A major storm later in the week will have a substantial travel impact, so everyone should prepare ahead of time and watch for weather updates.
Winter storm to bring snow, high wind, frigid air
The storm will have a substantial impact on travel tonight and Friday, and everyone should prepare ahead of time and watch for the latest weather updates
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium closing for winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will close this weekend due to a winter storm traveling across Ohio. The zoo announced it will close this Friday and Saturday as a blast of arctic weather brings snow and below-freezing temperatures to central Ohio. The post said the zoo will remain closed on Sunday […]
Brief warming trend ahead of showers and much colder temperatures
Today: Clouds early, some late day sunshine, high 38. Wednesday: Sunshine early, clouds increase, high 41. Friday: Snow, wind, falling temps, cold, daytime high 23 & falling. It’s another chilly start to the day ahead of a brief warming trend and much colder temperatures by Christmas. Clouds will break...
Preparing your home for this week’s winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A major winter storm impacting the holiday weekend is just hours away, and emergency management officials are warning residents to be ready when the weather takes a turn for the worse. Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Jeff Young said now is the time to think about what you […]
Travelers wary of flight delays, cancelations ahead of winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of flyers are jetting off to their holiday destinations before the worst of the winter storm hits — but the incoming weather has already thwarted travel plans for some. According to FlightAware, thousands of flights across the country were canceled Thursday. As of 5 p.m., four of those cancelations were […]
What experts say to do to prevent your pipes from freezing during frigid weekend
‘Street team’ helps Columbus’ homeless fight the cold
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With temperatures falling, a local organization is paying special attention to a portion of the population without anywhere to go to escape the cold. For those who are homeless in central Ohio, gaining shelter and having someone to keep an eye on medical conditions could potentially be the difference between life […]
New Aldi opens its doors in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Discount grocer Aldi opened the doors to its newest central Ohio store Thursday and offered the earliest in-store shoppers a chance to win Aldi gift cards, according to a press release. The new location at 9895 Johnstown Rd. is the only Aldi in New Albany, according to the company’s website. […]
Traffic alert: Westbound I-70 reopens after West Side closure
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 70 on the West Side was closed Wednesday afternoon at its intersection with I-270 because of an accident involving an overturned semi. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the closure about 1:20 p.m. An image posted to social media showed a semi on its side blocking the roadway. Rescue crews were on scene.
Dairy Queen franchise slated to open its doors in Pataskala, but with a date change
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The newest Dairy Queen Grill and Chill location in central Ohio is scheduled to open its doors Thursday, after threats of a potential winter storm pushed its first day in business one day sooner. The soft-serve ice cream and fast food chain location will be at 1500 E. Broad St. in […]
Columbus police share Wednesday update on Ohio Amber Alert
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect arrested, but no sign of missing infant
Reynoldsburg school district announcing new busing routes
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg City School District will be sending out a new bus route to all families by Friday. The route changes are coming after a hectic start to the school year this past fall, due to a bus driver shortage that led to thousands of Reynoldsburg students have spending much of […]
Two theft suspects seen leaving North Hamilton Road Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a theft that occurred on the northeast side of Columbus. According to a CPD report, a man and a woman entered a Meijer store on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blenden Woods neighborhood. There police said […]
Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant
Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into the late hours Tuesday, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle, or the woman who is accused of taking both. […]
One critical in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Columbian Avenue at approximately 9:42 p.m., Columbus police said, where the victim was standing on a sidewalk. There a person from a vehicle fired multiple […]
Ohio child abduction suspect spotted in Vandalia and Huber Heights
An employee at the Park-N-Go said if he had known who she was and the alert was sent out sooner, he would’ve been able to alert authorities.
