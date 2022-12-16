Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
College student from Western North Carolina completes internship with NASA
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Swain County High School student has completed an internship at NASA. Kierra Shook is now a junior at NC State University, thanks in part to the Julia Hunt Endowment, which offers funding to Swain County High School graduates attending college. Shook hopes to...
WLOS.com
Fair and affordable housing a challenge for Buncombe County, report says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The issues of fair and affordable housing remain front and center for the Buncombe County commission, following the release of a study by Land of Sky. The study, a review of the status of fair housing in the county, was prompted by a $900,000 grant to the county by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The report, a snapshot of fair housing in the county today, identified five specific areas where questions of fairness continue to block access for many seeking to find a home.
WLOS.com
Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
WLOS.com
McDowell County to get $6 million in grants toward affordable housing
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County is receiving a total of $6 million in grants aimed at providing affordable transitional housing and helping some county residents stay in their homes. The grants totaling $950,000 and $5 million are directed at two different, yet related, needs in the community....
WLOS.com
'Rezoning for the site will be necessary:' Shelter plans for vacant school dropped
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to use the vacant Asheville Primary School building as temporary winter shelter for the homeless have been halted because of zoning restrictions. The city of Asheville sent Asheville City Schools the following response, after the board of education gave the plans the green light...
WLOS.com
Fletcher mayor appointed to state task force for racial equality in criminal justice
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A local mayor has been appointed by Governor Roy Cooper to the North Carolina task force for Racial Equality in Criminal Justice. Fletcher Mayor Preston Blakely was elected last year at just 27 years old, becoming one of the youngest mayors in the county and Fletcher’s second Black mayor.
WLOS.com
Allied Comprehensive Recovery Network has big plans to address substance use in rural WNC
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Rutherford County native has returned home with big plans -- to address substance use in rural Western North Carolina. "I grew up here, graduated from high school in the late 90s when the mills started shutting down," Matt LaBreche said. He said the...
WLOS.com
Asheville spotlights 6 big-ticket projects that haven't been funded
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, Asheville City Council convened a capital improvement work session to consider projects deemed necessary, though unfunded. Though the list of projects is numerous, city budget officials shared a sample of six big item items that together totaled $323 million. Among those six were $120 million to renew the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, $105 million for a new city operations campus and $57 million for a new transit maintenance center.
WLOS.com
Health care worker burnout targeted with new, grant-funded initiatives
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Pardee Hospital will receive a $430,000 grant from The Duke Endowment to address health care worker burnout and stress. “If we have a mentally well hospital staff, we have a mentally well community,” said Bridget Fluech, RN, Nursing Director of Psychiatric & Addictions Therapeutic Healing Services.
WLOS.com
Haywood Street Congregation to get more than $500,000 to help homeless in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville nonprofit has received a large grant to help it provide more medical care to the people who are living on the streets. Haywood Street Congregation is getting more than $500,000 from the United Health Foundation and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.
WLOS.com
WNC hospitals receive priority guidance for flu antivirals after supplies run thin
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An increase in influenza cases in the Western North Carolina mountains, the state and Southeast region is stressing supplies of medications to treat those who are sick. Over the last week, local hospital leaders were briefed on protocols for distribution. "We received notification from the...
WLOS.com
Improvements and repairs planned for Asheville's Stephens-Lee Recreation Center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is planning to make improvements at the Stephens-Lee Recreation Center. The city received Community Development Block Grant funding for the project. Improvements will include roof and exterior repairs, as well as locker room renovations and fixing water damage. The city plans...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Chick-fil-A franchisee fined $6K for letting teens use hazardous machinery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Labor has fined a local Chick-fil-A owner almost $6,500 for violations. Department officials said Good Name 22:1 LLC, owner of the Chick-fil-A at Highland Square in Hendersonville, allowed workers younger than 18 to operate a trash compacter, which is a violation of child labor regulations.
WLOS.com
With colder temperatures coming -- let the faucets drip, Canton mayor says
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — With the temperatures expected to drop into the single digits by the end of this week, Canton officials are asking residents to help keep the water flowing. Mayor Zeb Smathers said, like many other towns, Canton has an aging infrastructure and cold temperatures can create...
WLOS.com
Tuscola High principal, head football coach suspended, superintendent confirms
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In Haywood County, News 13 has confirmed that two Tuscola High School leaders have been suspended. Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon is suspended with pay, and Tuscola head football coach Chris Brookshire is suspended without pay. No...
WLOS.com
Temporary winter shelter secured in Asheville set to open Dec. 21; Other shelter info here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After zoning issues halted efforts to utilize a shuttered school in Asheville as a temporary cold-weather shelter for the homeless community, another spot has been secured. Counterflow, an Asheville-based "specialty agency dedicated to gathering together diverse community perspectives and centering the voice of the people,"...
WLOS.com
Rutherford County Airport gets $1.24 million from state to upgrade safety features
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded Rutherford County Airport a $1.24 million grant for safety improvements. The grant will help the airport replace outdated lights, signage and navigational aids and install LED equipment. It’s money airport officials said will be put to good use,...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A man who has been on the run since Monday is now in custody, charged as part of a double murder investigation. US Marshals arrested Cody Dockins just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night in Rutherford County. Dockins is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Sandy Torrey and Bryan Kopkhar. Their bodies were found in a vehicle at a closed convenience store on Mills Gap Road early Monday morning.
WLOS.com
Henderson County Habitat for Humanity offers to help qualified homeowners with repairs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A program designed to help preserve affordable homeownership is in need of homeowners with projects. Henderson County Habitat for Humanity is encouraging homeowners in Henderson County to reach out to its home repair program. The program has funding and is in search of qualified homeowners who have a need and may be living on low income and are in of home repairs.
WLOS.com
Crazy crime spree leads from Gastonia to Granite Falls to Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a truck in Gaston County, causing two crashes in Caldwell County and then kidnapping another driver Saturday morning. Police said, after the last crash, a woman was stuck in traffic near Granite Falls when the suspect,...
