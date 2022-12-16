ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Fair and affordable housing a challenge for Buncombe County, report says

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The issues of fair and affordable housing remain front and center for the Buncombe County commission, following the release of a study by Land of Sky. The study, a review of the status of fair housing in the county, was prompted by a $900,000 grant to the county by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The report, a snapshot of fair housing in the county today, identified five specific areas where questions of fairness continue to block access for many seeking to find a home.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville spotlights 6 big-ticket projects that haven't been funded

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, Asheville City Council convened a capital improvement work session to consider projects deemed necessary, though unfunded. Though the list of projects is numerous, city budget officials shared a sample of six big item items that together totaled $323 million. Among those six were $120 million to renew the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, $105 million for a new city operations campus and $57 million for a new transit maintenance center.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Health care worker burnout targeted with new, grant-funded initiatives

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Pardee Hospital will receive a $430,000 grant from The Duke Endowment to address health care worker burnout and stress. “If we have a mentally well hospital staff, we have a mentally well community,” said Bridget Fluech, RN, Nursing Director of Psychiatric & Addictions Therapeutic Healing Services.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Tuscola High principal, head football coach suspended, superintendent confirms

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In Haywood County, News 13 has confirmed that two Tuscola High School leaders have been suspended. Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon is suspended with pay, and Tuscola head football coach Chris Brookshire is suspended without pay. No...
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A man who has been on the run since Monday is now in custody, charged as part of a double murder investigation. US Marshals arrested Cody Dockins just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night in Rutherford County. Dockins is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Sandy Torrey and Bryan Kopkhar. Their bodies were found in a vehicle at a closed convenience store on Mills Gap Road early Monday morning.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Henderson County Habitat for Humanity offers to help qualified homeowners with repairs

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A program designed to help preserve affordable homeownership is in need of homeowners with projects. Henderson County Habitat for Humanity is encouraging homeowners in Henderson County to reach out to its home repair program. The program has funding and is in search of qualified homeowners who have a need and may be living on low income and are in of home repairs.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Crazy crime spree leads from Gastonia to Granite Falls to Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a truck in Gaston County, causing two crashes in Caldwell County and then kidnapping another driver Saturday morning. Police said, after the last crash, a woman was stuck in traffic near Granite Falls when the suspect,...
ASHEVILLE, NC

