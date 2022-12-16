BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The issues of fair and affordable housing remain front and center for the Buncombe County commission, following the release of a study by Land of Sky. The study, a review of the status of fair housing in the county, was prompted by a $900,000 grant to the county by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The report, a snapshot of fair housing in the county today, identified five specific areas where questions of fairness continue to block access for many seeking to find a home.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO