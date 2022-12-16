A development blog written by the Overwatch 2 dev team is shedding some light on recent improvements to the game’s MMR and matchmaking. Today’s blog is the first in a two-part series that aims to keep players informed on how Overwatch 2 handles matchmaking. In the post, the development team explains that their ultimate goal is to quickly get players into matches that are as fun and fair as possible. “Our highest hope is to make a match that feels fun for everyone, even the team that loses,” reads the final paragraph in the blog.

13 HOURS AGO