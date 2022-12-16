Read full article on original website
How to play Camille as a carry in TFT Set 8
After missing out on Teamfight Tactics Set Seven, Camille has returned to Set Eight Monsters Attack! with a new ability and traits. While she was a tier-one unit last time she was part of the roster, Camille is now tier-two. With most players trying to prioritize team compositions with tier-four and tier-five champions, a new Camille strategy has been on the rise.
How to play Miss Fortune in TFT Set 8
After missing out on Set Seven, Miss Fortune has finally returned to Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! as one of the most powerful units in the game. Promoted from a tier-three to a tier-four unit, she has become the late game carry that will annihilate the enemies with one spell. Her new ability, called Bullet Time, is based on her ultimate on Summoner’s Rift: Miss Fortune will fire eight waves of bullets in her target’s direction within channels for two seconds.
How to buy a Loadout Drop Grenade in Warzone 2
One of the major changes that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 made from the original game was in regard to loadouts. Instead of the traditional way of acquiring a loadout, which was purchasing a Loadout Drop from a Buy Station, Warzone 2 players had to try out a few different methods. This included clearing out a Stronghold or a Black Site, finding a random Loadout Drop on the map, or purchasing loadout weapons one by one from a Buy Station.
Here’s the patch schedule for Teamfight Tactics in 2023
A new year means a new cycle for every multiplayer game, and Teamfight Tactics is no exception. Following its League of Legends success, Riot Games has implemented a culture of regularly updating its multiplayer titles. That way, there’s always something fresh, with the meta changing constantly and breathing new life into the game every few weeks.
League players finally find a use for Blitzcrank’s self-slow
Blitzcrank’s Overdrive (W) ability is barely used by players in League of Legends—but that could be about to change soon. Blitzcrank mains and support players have been complaining about the 30 percent slow that the champion experiences once Overdrive ends. But one content creator, Hextech Lab, found a new advantage of the ability on Dec. 18, which relies on one of the newest items, Jak’Sho, The Protean.
Best unexpected performances in VALORANT from 2022
An unexpectedly great performance in VALORANT is always a welcome surprise, one that reminds fans that nothing is set in stone in an esport that’s still relatively new. That’s not to say that an expected great performance is any less great: when Derke or yay picks up Chamber and dominates a game, it’s still impressive to see talent like that continuously operate (and Operate) at such a high level.
Storylines we wish had come true in competitive League of Legends in 2022
Throughout this past year, the competitive League of Legends scene thrilled fans all across the globe, boasting incredible new champions, brilliant storylines, and one of the greatest tournaments in the history of the esport. But even though fans witnessed the bright lights and trophies of each event, there is an equal amount of shadows left in their wake.
Long-standing Poppy bug leaves League players calling for changes
Poppy mains have been asking Riot Games to fix one major bug in League of Legends—but to no avail. A player posted a demonstration of the Poppy bug on League’s subreddit on Dec. 19. Poppy’s ultimate, Keeper’s Verdict, should have a knock-up of at least one second, but the player proved when it’s not charged, it lasts for around 0.65 seconds.
Overwatch 2 players have wild ideas for buffs that would make Reinhardt break the meta
Reinhardt gets used in competitive play, but he’s far from the strongest tank in the current Overwatch 2 meta. While his shield is useful, he’s somewhat of a one-trick-pony, paling in comparison when placed against a Doomfist or Roadhog. If you use him right, you can do wonders,...
VALORANT’s viewership blew away CS:GO, other FPS games on Twitch
Riot Games’ first-person shooter, VALORANT, was the most successful shooting game on the streaming platform Twitch this year, according to data accumulated by Stream Charts. The tactical FPS boasted a massive 1.126 billion total hours watched from the start of January to Dec. 18. This figure is almost double the second-place shooting game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, developed by Valve. The title had almost 685 million total hours watched.
How to start the new Exotic quest in Destiny 2
Exotic quests are something of a community event in Destiny 2. It isn’t often that Bungie will release a new one out into the wild, and when it does, the encounters and combat experiences within tend to be an entirely unique adventure compared to the standard gameplay loop that the title offers.
How Overwatch 2 designers turned Ramattra into ‘perfect Greek god’ with Poseidon skin
Overwatch 2 has been inundated with updates in the past few weeks, and Ramattra was one of them. The tank was introduced at the start of the second season and looks to shake up the tank meta with a variety of long and short-range attacks. While the original design is...
How will the new-look 100 Thieves stack up against the competition in 2023?
On Nov. 8, 100 Thieves introduced its League of Legends roster for the upcoming 2023 season, confirming rumors that had circulated the scene for weeks. The announcement included the return of legendary AD carry Doublelift, who will reunite with Bjergsen after their last stint together on TSM. The LCS GOATS will be joined by rookie talents Milan “Tenacity” Oleksij and Alan “Busio” Cwalina, and the only returning member from the 2022 lineup, jungler Can “Closer” Çelik.
Goat Simulator 3 ad gets pulled for using leaked GTA 6 footage
Goat Simulator 3 launched last month and it has already hit controversy after the devs released an advertisement displaying leaked footage from Grand Theft Auto VI last night. The video included content from GTA 6’s massive leak from September. The publisher, Take-Two, issued a takedown notice shortly afterward. The video has since been deleted from Twitter.
Overwatch 2 devs have made perfect matchmaking their next big goal. Here’s what that means for you
A development blog written by the Overwatch 2 dev team is shedding some light on recent improvements to the game’s MMR and matchmaking. Today’s blog is the first in a two-part series that aims to keep players informed on how Overwatch 2 handles matchmaking. In the post, the development team explains that their ultimate goal is to quickly get players into matches that are as fun and fair as possible. “Our highest hope is to make a match that feels fun for everyone, even the team that loses,” reads the final paragraph in the blog.
Overwatch 2 is selling a new legendary skin for just one Overwatch coin
Overwatch 2 players can now purchase a new Winter Wonderland skin for a single Overwatch coin. Developer Blizzard Entertainment revealed that starting today, players can buy the legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin for one Overwatch coin in the game’s shop or from the Hero Gallery. While Overwatch coins are the game’s premium currency, they can also be obtained by completing challenges in-game. Completing four weekly challenges awards 30 Overwatch coins, which is more than enough to purchase Gingerbread Bastion. The deal is available starting today and will last until Jan. 3.
Loadout Drops make triumphant return to Warzone 2 Buy Stations
A huge change to the Warzone 2 meta has occurred just in time for the holidays. Players can now purchase Loadout Drop Grenades from Buy Stations, Raven Software announced today, effectively bringing about the return of purchasable Loadout Drops. Purchasable Loadout Drop Grenades are now available in all Battle Royale...
Fortnite players seem torn on the My Hero Academia Mythic weapon
Fortnite is a popular multiplayer game, with part of that constant engagement coming from the interest in a plethora of collaborations. The current My Hero Academia crossover has brought some of the most popular characters from the anime, as well as new features, to the battle royale. But the new Mythic weapon, Deku’s Smash, is being heavily critiqued by the community.
Cr1t calls for Dota 2 players to take a stand against cheaters, smurfs, and boosters after latest Valve ban wave
Virtus Pro player Kamil “Koma`” Biktimirov was named and shamed as one of several players who has been permanently banned from all PGL and Valve events for impersonating others and secretly playing for their teams to help them win in the Open Qualifiers. Koma owned up to it...
Where to find Holiday Presents during Winterfest 2022 in Fortnite
As one of the most popular live-service games of the last five years, it makes sense that Fortnite would keep up the tradition of hosting holiday events each year. As part of this year’s Winterfest, players are opening free presents for cosmetics, finding Sgt. Winter on the island, and dueling it out amidst the holiday decorations. But some players aren’t sure where to find presents.
